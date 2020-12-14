-
-
Open Qualifying: 2020 Puerto Plata Open
-
diciembre 14, 2020
Por Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- diciembre 14, 2020
- Peru’s Joaquín Lolas carded a 6-under 65 to claim the top spot at today’s qualifying round in Puerto Plata. (PGA TOUR)
PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic – Below are the successful entrants from Open Qualifying for the 2020 Puerto Plata Open. The qualifying round took place at Playa Dorada Golf Course on Monday and it involved 34 competitors battling for ten spots inside the field of the third event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020-21 season.
65 (-6) Joaquín Lolas, Peru
68 (-3) Taylor Funk, U.S.
68 (-3) Casey Fernandez, U.S.
69 (-2) William Mansfield, U.S.
69 (-2) Jorge García, Venezuela
69 (-2) Facundo Delapenna, Argentina
71 (par) Ryan Wenzler, U.S.
71 (par) Neil Gannaway, U.S.
71 (par) Chris Nido, U.S.
71 (par) Jack Sparrow, U.S.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.