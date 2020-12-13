Maguire wins at Doral, captures first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title

• Low-round-of-the-day honors belonged to Andrés Gallegos and Joshua Lee, who both carded 6-under 65s. Lee moved up 10 positions on the leaderboard on the final day, into a tie for fourth with Brad Schneider. Lee’s performance is his career-best, bettering the tie for ninth he turned in at the 2019 Abierto de Chile.

• This was only Brad Schneider’s second career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start. He missed the cut at the Estrella del Mar Open. Not only did he make the cut this week, he earned a top-five with his 71-66-69-67 showing that left him tied for fourth with Joshua Lee.

• Brad Schneider played in five of the eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments this summer, missing the cut in all five, results that make his showing this week at Doral even more impressive.

• Champion MJ Maguire, runner-up Andrés Gallegos and third-place finisher Chris Wiatr were the only players to shoot four rounds in the 60s this week. Of the three, Gallegos’ Sunday 65 was the low round turned in by any of the three.

• Four additional players had under-par rounds all four days: Santiago Gomez (tied for sixth), Drew Nesbitt (tied for sixth), Tommy Cocha (tied for 12th) and Brandon Matthews (tied for 18th).

• MJ Maguire dominated the Golden Palm’s four par-5s all week. With three birdies Sunday, he finished a cumulative 12-under for the week on holes 2, 4, 11 and 16. He finished 4-under on No. 2 (two birdies and an eagle) and had birdies all four days on No. 16.

• Chris Wiatr had a remarkable finish to his week, leading to his first top-10 on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica—a solo-third performance. With three holes to play, Wiatr was at even-par for the day and 8-under for the tournament. All he did over his final three holes was go eagle-birdie-birdie, the putts on his final two holes totalling 52 feet (32-footer on 17 and 20 feet on 18). The Connecticut native finished at 12-under to move to seventh on the Order of Merit.

• Even with his strong, 4-under finish, Chris Wiatr noted his 14th hole as one that kept his round alive. After he snap-hooked his drive into the trees, he got a break when the ball hit a tree and bounced back into the rough. From there, Wiatr hit his approach shot to six inches for the tap-in birdie.

• Toni Hakula rebounded nicely from his disappointing, 4-over 75 Saturday after holding a share of the 36-hole lead. Hakula fired a 5-under 67 Sunday to tie for 12th.

• Mexico’s Raúl Pereda and Argentina’s Leandro Marelli are the only players to post top-10s in each of the first two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments this season. Pereda and Marelli both tied for eighth this week after Pereda tied for third and Marelli tied for seventh at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan in March.

• Alex Rocha, winner of the season-opening Estrella del Mar Open in March, maintained his Order of Merit lead by tying for 28th this week. He maintains a 23-point advantage over MJ Maguire. Of the 10 players who finished inside the top-10 in Mazatlan, only Ryan McCormick didn’t play this week.

• This was Drew Nesbitt’s second consecutive top-10 at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course. A year ago, at the Shell Championship, the Canadian tied for 10th. His tie for sixth this week is his best PGA TOUR Latinoamérica finish since he won the 2019 Abierto Mexicano de Golf.

Quotable

“That was huge. I knew I needed to stay aggressive and try to increase the lead.” –MJ Maguire on his birdie-birdie-par-birdie start to his final round

“I think playing this course last year in a lot windier conditions prepared me for dealing with more out there, and when I got out there (this week), it didn’t play as hard as it did last year and I found that birdies were out there.” –MJ Maguire

“It was great to have my dad come out here. For him, this was a treat, and I’m just glad that I could get the win for him today.” –MJ Maguire on having his father in the gallery

“It’s great to have this Tour back. I really miss competing and playing against these guys. It’s been great.” –MJ Maguire on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s return

“Any time you can win a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event is a big deal. Just getting one step closer to the Korn Ferry Tour is a big goal of mine.” –MJ Maguire

“My caddie and I spoke about that (needing eagle on 16) to give ourselves a chance. It was a 17-footer in which I couldn’t be aggressive because it had two breaks, so I tried to roll it in, and I didn’t go in.” –Andres Gallegos on his last birdie of the round

“Today the putter worked out nicely and all other areas of my game were solid. There’s nothing negative to say about it. It was truly a very good week.” –Andrés Gallegos



“The finish was great. I didn’t have a very good day going, and my caddie and I were just trying to stay patient. a perfect second shot in and just rolled it in.” –Chris Wiatr

“MJ played really well today. He was in complete control from the beginning, and it was fun to watch. He’s a great player.” –Chris Wiatr

“In final groups, you try to cherish the opportunity you have. It was a good day. If you would have asked me about that midway through the back nine, I would have been a little sour. Obviously, I feel great now, and super congratulations to MJ. He played awesome.” –Chris Wiatr

“The putt on 18 was a good one. I knew it was going to go in before I hit it. It was one of those things where you step in, and it feels like you’ve been there before and you roll it right in.” –Chris Wiatr

“I wish I could have found some of that comfortability on the greens earlier in the round. I missed some short putts, but I’m thrilled with the finish.” –Chris Wiatr

Final-Round Weather Report



Hot and sunny. High of 81. Wind SE at 5-9 mph.