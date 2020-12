Maguire wins at Doral, captures first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title

DORAL, Florida—MJ Maguire made birdies on his opening two holes during the final round of the Shell Open, and while the third-round leader had a few nervous moments coming down the stretch Sunday, Maguire never trailed and eventually won his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title by two strokes over Argentina’s Andrés Gallegos at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course.

The victory was worth 500 points and $31,500 as PGA TOUR Latinoamérica resumed its season that began in early March in Mexico.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in yet. It was a really tough day. It was a grind out there. I knew a three-shot lead could go in one hole. It’s nothing on a course like this,” said Maguire. “I just had to stay focused, and I did a really good job of that trying to think about every shot and execute as good as I could.”

Maguire stayed in command from the start on a beautiful, sunny South Florida afternoon, rolling in a birdie putt from four feet on No. 1 and canning a six-footer on No. 2. Gallegos, playing in the group behind Maguire, kept the pressure on the leader, matching Maguire’s birdie-birdie start with one of his own.

Both players parred No. 3 before both birdied the par-5 fourth hole. Gallegos’ momentum stalled on No. 5 when he bogeyed, one of two on his day. With a clean front-nine scorecard of five birdies and four pars, Maguire extended his lead to as many as five shots before Gallegos made a charge, with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 13. The Argentine cut Maguire’s advantage to one shot on the par-5 16th, when he made birdie there. Maguire immediately responded minutes later when he birdied the same hole. Gallegos saw his chances at victory end on the par-3 17th when he missed the green with his tee shot and couldn’t get up and down, settling for a bogey.

“I didn’t look at the scoreboard once. I knew if I played well—if I shot 4- or 5-under today—nobody was going to catch me,” explained Maguire, who admitted he never knew how big or small his lead was during the round. “I don’t like to leaderboard watch. I’ve never found any benefit from it. I play aggressive anyway, so it wasn’t like I was going to back off just because I had a five-shot, six-shot lead. I was going to stay aggressive no matter what.”

Although disappointed to come up short, Gallegos knew what he was up against before the round even began. “MJ played really well and had an unbelievable week. He played very solid today, and I couldn’t catch him, but I’m pleased with the way I played,” Gallegos said. “Competing again on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica after nine months off and to finish second is something I cannot be upset about at all, especially with the type of golf I played this week. Now, I have to take advantage of this confidence and make the most of it next week in Puerto Plata.”

The Tour’s third event is the Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic, site of Gallegos’ lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title—in 2018.

Maguire and Gallegos spent this summer playing on the LOCALiQ Series, a set of eight events established by the PGA TOUR in the Southeastern part of the U.S. The TOUR designed the LOCALiQ Series for players from the TOUR’s three International Tours in Canada, China and Latin America who saw their seasons cut short because of COVID-19. Maguire had a pair of top-five finishes in Florida on that circuit but never truly contended in in Jacksonville and Weston. That was not the case this week, as Maguire opened with a 2-under 69 then put his game in gear the rest of the way. He finished 66-66-67, just missing firing three consecutive 66s to close when he made a meaningless bogey on the 72nd hole that gave him his final, two-shot cushion.

Gallegos earned his second career runner-up finish—to go with his second-place showing at the 2018 Neuquén Argentina Classic. His performance this week matched his second consecutive top-10 on this course. He finished sixth at the 2019 Shell Championship when it was a limited-field, 60-player tournament.

Did you know MJ Maguire won the prestigious Southern Amateur at The Honors Course in Chattanooga, Tenn., in 2014? Maguire captured the 108th playing of the tournament, defeating Australian Geoff Drakeford and American Victor Perez by three shots. When the final round began, Maguire trailed 54-hole leader Beau Hossler by five shots.

