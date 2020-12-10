Tuten uses birdie binge to open first-round lead at Shell Open

DORAL, Florida—Korn Ferry Tour regular Shad Tuten opened his round on the back nine at Trump National Doral’s Golden Palm Course on Thursday, and he immediately bogeyed the hole and picked up another bogey on his fourth hole of the day. Despite the slow start, it was a birdie fest after that as Tuten shot a 6-under 65 under calm conditions to assume a one-shot lead over Colombia’s Santiago Gomez at the Shell Open, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s first tournament since it postponed its season in mid-March. Five players—Spain’s Mario Beltrán, Argentina’s Andrés Gallegos and Americans Sam Stevens, Chris Wiatr and John Clare—are all tied for third, two shots behind Tuten.

Tuten, who played full PGA TOUR Latinoamérica seasons in 2017, 2018 and 2019, knows the Golden Palm Course well even if he didn’t enjoy much success during his two tours around the facility. He tied for 44th a year ago and was 20th in 2018.

“I actually haven’t had much success here. I’ve played OK but not to how I thought I could play the course. I felt the course should fit me a little better than it did,” Tuten admitted. He seemingly had little difficulty, turning in the best score among the 132 players entered.

“Instead of playing more aggressive, I came back a little bit and took my chances where I could rather than going at everything. It seemed to help,” Tuten added.

Of his two early bogeys, both were three-putts, and Tuten knew why. “I was a little rusty, and the tournament vibes weren’t there,” he said of his day that included nine birdies and three bogeys. Earlier this year, Tuten made 19 Korn Ferry Tour starts once that Tour resumed action. He made seven cuts, with his best performance a tie for second in June at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass. At Dye’s Valley Course, Tuten fell a stroke short of winner Luke List in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

It was a big learning curve for me. I had to figure out what I was good at again, and it took me a little while to get back from the COVID thing,” Tuten added of his rookie Korn Ferry Tour campaign. “Other than that [runner-up finish], I didn’t particularly play well.”

Gómez played in more difficult conditions on his way to his 66, with the temperature in the low 50s when he teed off in the morning and the wind much more a factor than it was in the afternoon.

“I've been hitting the ball very well lately, I know the course well, the greens are too good, so you get some great reads. It was a very good start to the tournament,” said the Colombian, who played Wednesday in the pro-am with international singing star Chayanne and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez.

Of his first birdie, at the par-5 11th, Gómez said, “It was very cold that early, and I could have gone for the green, but the flag was short and I preferred to lay up to 110 yards. From there, I left it totally a [gimme].” He followed that with a birdie at the par-3 12th to get his day off to a fast start—the opposite of Tuten.

“My course management was pretty good today,” he continued, “and those two early birdies I made obviously helped.”

Did you know Santiago Gómez has two third-place finishes on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, both representing his career-best performances? In 2018, he made it to the semifinals of the inaugural Bupa Match Play in Mexico before losing to eventual champion Toni Hakula. In 2019, at the 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro in Cordoba, Argentina, he bounced back from a 4-over 75 in the first round to finish solo third, two shots shy of winner Tom Whitney.

Key Information

• Officials suspended play at 5:45 p.m., with 12 players still on the course. The players will finish their first rounds, beginning at 7:30 a.m., Friday, with the second round getting underway after that.

• Of the players who finished their first rounds, 18 had scores in the 60s and 26 were under-par.

• Earlier this year, a bout with poison sumac sidelined Shad Tuten due to an allergic reaction. He was doing yard work and clearing brush with his father when he encountered the shrub’s resin that causes severe rash and skin irritation.

• Eric Cole was 4-under standing on the 18th tee but he finished the day at 2-under after making double bogey on his closing hole. The product of Nova Southeastern University had six birdies and two bogeys through his opening 17 holes.

• Nine years ago, Eric Cole lost the Ocala Open in Central Florida in a six-hole playoff to current PGA TOUR player Ted Potter, Jr. Potter made a 12-foot birdie putt that Cole couldn’t match, a putt that sealed the win.

• LOCALiQ Series points champion Bryson Nimmer Monday-qualified into the event and shot an opening, even-par 71. He is currently tied for 30th in his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica debut.

• Sam Stevens lives in Fort Worth, Texas, and he elected to play his summer on the All Pro Tour. It was a good decision. Stevens, who will begin Friday’s second round tied for third, won three tournaments and topped that circuit’s money list, pocketing in excess of $100,000. Here is the breakdown of his three titles

o United Way Charity Golf Classic at Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith, Ark. He turned in rounds of 68-64-63-64 to defeat Chris Naegel by four shots.

o Cooper Communities NWA Charity Classic, Bella Vista Village Country Club, Bella Vista, Ark. Stevens recorded scores of 63-66-62-69 to finish at 28-under, tied at the end of regulation with Korn Ferry Tour regular Trey Mullinax, who he defeated in a playoff

o Sand Creek Championship, Sand Creek Station Golf Club, Newton, Kansas. He sunk a 15-foot playoff on the 54th and final hole to defeat Peyton Wilhite.

• Sam Stevens’ 16-year-old cousin, Kate Tilma, made history this summer when Tilma became the first female to win the Kansas Girls Junior Amateur and the Kansas Women’s Amateur in the same summer. Tilma won the latter tournament at Sand Creek Station Golf Club, and she was a spectator watching Stevens win his tournament on the same course.

• The Netherlands’ Rowin Caron had a superb day but for two holes that both resulted in double bogeys. A playoff loser at the LOCALiQ Series’ Jacksonville Championship this summer, Caron double-bogeyed the par-5 11th and the closing 18th hole. He had six birdies to post a 2-under 69 to sit in a tie for 12th.

• Bryson Nimmer won two LOCALiQ Series tournaments—the Alpharetta Classic and The Championship at Echelon Golf Club. The only other LOCALiQ Series tournament champion playing this week is Finland’s Toni Hakula. Through 18 holes, he is tied with Nimmer, a disappointing position after a bogey-bogey finish to his day.

• PGA TOUR Latinoamérica points leader Alex Rocha, winner of the season-opening Estrella del Mar Open in March—the only other Tour event this season—began this week with a 3-under 68. He is tied for eighth.

• There are players from 19 countries or territories in this week’s 132-man field. The U.S. has the most (76 players), followed by Argentina (14) and Mexico (11). Six European countries are represented: Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

• Mexico’s Raúl Pereda had an interesting seven-hole stretch on his back nine, starting at No. 10. He birdied that hole to move to 1-under then went bogey-double bogey-bogey-bogey-bogey before he drained an eight-footer for eagle at the par-5 16. With a par-par finish to his day, Pereda shot a 3-over 38 and was 3-over overall.

Quotable

“Probably the best shot it hit today was on No. 2, the par-5. I had a 4-iron right at 250 (yards) in. Everything was downwind, so I knew I had to hit it good. I hit it to 20 feet, and I two-putted that. Yeah, the best shot I hit today.” –Shad Tuten

“We’re moving from Naples to Aiken, South Carolina. We’re closing on our house within two days after the tournament. I was going to be down here anyway, and I wanted to see everybody.” –Shad Tuten on his decision to play the Shell Open

“It’s just nice to be back in Miami. I love this course.” –Shad Tuten

“I had a good look at it. It was a tricky putt down the hill. With these greens the way they are, with a downhill putt, you have to be a little bit tentative.” –Shad Tuten on the birdie look he missed on his closing hole

“It was interesting, yeah.” –Shad Tuten on his nine-birdie, three-bogey day

“On No. 6, I took a chance off the tee. I hit the driver to have a wedge into that green, which is a bit tricky, so I had a wedge in hand (from 132 yards) and hit it within four feet. On No. 7, the tees were moved forward, and it was 167 (yards) to the hole. I hit an 8-iron to about 20 feet and made a great putt, a bit downhill and fast, a very good putt. On No. 8, I hit a great tee shot between the two bunkers. On that hole the landing zone is very narrow, and from there I had 155 yards. I hit a 9-iron and left it in perfect position, about 15 feet. I made the putt dead center. It was an ideal ending to a very good round.” –Santiago Gómez on his three consecutive birdies late in his round

“That was practically the only mistake of the day, the rest was very solid.” –Santiago Gómez on his lone bogey of the round, at No. 17, his eighth hole of the day

“I've been hitting the ball very well lately. I know the course well. The greens are too good so you get some great reads. It was a very good start to the tournament,” –Santiago Gómez

“I was able to hit some good iron shots and make a few putts early. I was 3-under through five. I cruised the rest of the day. I made a couple of birdies and one bogey. It was pretty stress-free all around.” –Sam Stevens

“I hit a few good iron shots early, and I was tapping in for birdie more than anything. I didn’t really putt that great today.” –Sam Stevens

“The greens are tricky out here. There are a lot of subtle breaks with the grain. You have to be careful because they are just quick enough that they can get away from you.” –Sam Stevens

“I left some (shots) in spots where I was putting tentatively—where I couldn’t give them good runs.” –Sam Stevens on his first-round putting strategy on the Golden Palm Course

“I was a little bummed we didn’t get to play this year just for how well I had been playing. I try not to think too much about that and try to play some good golf.” –Sam Stevens

Tournament Fast Fact

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica has played four previous events in Miami. In 2016 and 2017, Melreese Country Club was the host site of the Tour’s season-ending event. The tournament moved to nearby Trump National Doral in 2018, returning there in 2019. This is the first time the Tour has visited Miami and it hasn’t been to conclude a season.

First-Round Weather Report

Cool and overcast when the day began. Sunny and warmer as the day progressed. High of 70. Wind NNE at 9-12 in the morning. Calmer in the afternoon, wind NNE at 3-6 mph.