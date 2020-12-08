  • Open Qualifying: 2020 Shell Open

    Santiago Castilla, a 22-year old amateur from Cancun, shot 5-under 66 to lead the qualifier at Trump National Doral Miami

  • A qualifier two years ago at the Bupa Match Play, Castilla will be making his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, this time at Trump National Doral. (Media/PGA TOUR)A qualifier two years ago at the Bupa Match Play, Castilla will be making his second PGA TOUR Latinoamérica start, this time at Trump National Doral. (Media/PGA TOUR)