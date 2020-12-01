-
The First Look: 2020 Shell Open
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica resumes a season halted after its opening event in March
December 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
DORAL, Florida – It has been a while! After a hiatus of 277 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica returns to competition this coming week with the Shell Open at Trump National Doral Miami’s Golden Palm Course. The tournament will be the second event of a wraparound schedule that started with the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan, Mexico, in early March. The Shell Open will be the first of two consecutive weeks of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica golf, with the Puerto Plata Open at Playa Dorada Golf Course in the Dominican Republic slated for December 17-20.
Before the pandemic entered the scene, the Tour plan was to play a 14-tournament schedule between March and September. The early finish was planned to move into a wraparound schedule that would have started with two events in Argentina in December 2020. COVID-19 forced the Tour into not only a long break but to adding its 2020 events to a new 2020-21 season that will likely be completed in the early summer, with Korn Ferry Tour cards awarded to the Order of Merit leading players after the season-ending event.
DATES: December 10-13, 2020
OFFICIAL NAME: Shell Open
HASHTAGS: #ShellOpen #TrumpDoral #TheGoldenPalm
SCHEDULE: Second event of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020-21 season
VENUE: Trump National Doral – Golden Palm Course – Miami, Florida
PAR/YARDS: 71 (36-35) 7,012
FIELD SIZE: 132 players (including 10 who will enter via Monday qualifying)
ORDER OF MERIT: Winner earns 500 points
PURSE MONEY: U.S. $175,000 (winner claims U.S. $31,500)
DEFENDING CHAMPION: Augusto Núñez, Argentina
CUT: Top 55 and ties
This Shell Open will be contested in Miami/Doral for the fifth consecutive year. During the past four seasons it served as the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-ending tournament, but given the pandemic circumstances it appears on the schedule as the second event of the 2020-21 season. In its past configuration, only the top-60 players on the Order of Merit qualified to play. This year, the field is set at 132 players, with a cut for the top-55 and ties after 36 holes. The following is a quick look at tournament winners between 2016 and 2019:
Past Winners
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Venue
|
Score
|
2016
|
Nate Lashley (U.S.)
|
Melreese CC
|
265 (-19)
|
2017
|
Brady Schnell (U.S.)
|
Melreese CC
|
273 (-11)
|
2018
|
Michael Buttacavoli (U.S.)
|
Trump National Doral (Golden)
|
270 (-18)
|
2019
|
Augusto Núñez (Argentina)
|
Trump National Doral (Golden)
|
271 (-13)
The Golden Palm Course at Trump National Doral Miami is hosting the Shell Open for the third consecutive year. Playing at 7,012 yards, this par-71 (36-35) features Bermudagrass fairways and greens. Its is a typical Florida layout, with narrow fairways and plenty of water hazards.
Formerly known as the Gold Course, it opened in 1967 and was originally designed by Robert von Hagge. The course has been redesigned twice, first by Raymond Floyd (1995) and most recently by Gil Hanse (2015).
Playing as par-70 in 1999, this was one of two Trump National Doral courses that welcomed the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament final in November of that year. During the first visit by PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2018, the course was played as a par-72 because Tour officials used the 18th hole from the neighboring Red Tiger Course, a 526-yard par-5, instead of the original 18, which is a 469-yard par-4 featuring an island green.
During the 2018 season, with a scoring average of 71.635 as a par-72, this was the 10th-hardest course among 16 courses played on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. In 2019, with a scoring average of 71.250 as a par-71, it was the sixth-most-difficult among 15 courses played. The following were the hardest and easiest holes at the Golden Palm Course during the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s last two visits:
Hardest hole (2018): No. 15 (par 3, 217 yards) – 3.300 average, 53 bogeys, 8 double bogeys or worse
Hardest hole (2019): No. 18* (par 4, 464 yards) – 4.540 average, 51 bogeys, 38 double bogeys or worse
*Second-hardest hole overall during the 2019 season
Easiest hole (2018): No. 4 (par 5, 539 yards) – 4.470 average, 19 eagles, 106 birdies
Easiest hole (2019): No. 16 (par 5, 533 yards) – 4.545 average, 16 eagles, 98 birdies
Last year, playing its original par-71 layout, as it will be played again this year, the lowest 18-hole score was an 8-under 63 recorded by Andrés Gallegos during the second round. The next-lowest score was a 65 by Dalan Refioglu, also during the second round.
An iconic golf property in South Florida, Trump National Doral Miami has three other world-class golf courses: the Blue Monster, the Red Tiger and the Silver Fox.
The 2020-21 season got underway last March with a victory by Brazilian veteran Alexandre Rocha at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan, Mexico. Rocha set several records during his dominant performance at the tournament at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach that led to his three-shot win over Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz.
He secured the triumph with a final round, 10-under 62, giving him a four-day total of 29-under that shattered the previous PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 72-hole score in relation to par set by Augusto Núñez in 2016 in Nicaragua (25-under). At age 42 years, 3 months, 15 days, Rocha became the fourth-oldest player to win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. As the winner of the only event of season, Rocha enters the Shell Open No. 1 on the Tour’s Order of Merit.
2020-21 Order of Merit Standings
Through the 2020 Estrella del Mar Open
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Points
|
1
|
Alex Rocha (Brazil)
|
500
|
2
|
Alvaro Ortiz (Mexico)
|
300
|
T3
|
Raúl Pereda (Mexico)
|
163
|
T3
|
Rowin Caron (Netherlands)
|
163
|
5
|
Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|
110
|
6
|
Ryan McCormick (U.S.)
|
100
|
T7
|
Leandro Marelli (Argentina)
|
88
|
T7
|
Juan José Guerra (Dominican Republic)
|
88
|
T9
|
Tano Goya (Argentina)
|
78
|
T9
|
Cristóbal del Solar (Chile)
|
78
For the first time, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is using points to measure players’ success. The points-based Order of Merit made its debut at the Estrella del Mar Open, with the winner Alexandre Rocha receiving 500 points and runner-up Alvaro Ortiz picking up 300. In the case of ties, the Tour distributes points using the same method employed to distribute prize money, with each tying position averaged and points spread evenly to each player in that tying position.
Augusto Núñez, the 28-year old, from Tucuman, Argentina who won the 2019 Shell Open on his way to claiming PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year honors, will play this event and defend the title at Trump National Doral Miami. The holder of several PGA TOUR Latinoamérica records, Núñez is fully exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he currently holds down the 39th spot on the Regular Season Standings (579 points collected in 23 starts). The Korn Ferry Tour will not play again until 2021. Núñez has recorded eight top-25 finishes, with a tie for seventh his best and only top-10. That came at the TPC Colorado Championship in July. His last start was a missed cut at the Orange County National outside Orlando in October.
