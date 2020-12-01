The First Look: 2020 Shell Open

Formerly known as the Gold Course, it opened in 1967 and was originally designed by Robert von Hagge. The course has been redesigned twice, first by Raymond Floyd (1995) and most recently by Gil Hanse (2015).

Playing as par-70 in 1999, this was one of two Trump National Doral courses that welcomed the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament final in November of that year. During the first visit by PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2018, the course was played as a par-72 because Tour officials used the 18th hole from the neighboring Red Tiger Course, a 526-yard par-5, instead of the original 18, which is a 469-yard par-4 featuring an island green.

During the 2018 season, with a scoring average of 71.635 as a par-72, this was the 10th-hardest course among 16 courses played on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. In 2019, with a scoring average of 71.250 as a par-71, it was the sixth-most-difficult among 15 courses played. The following were the hardest and easiest holes at the Golden Palm Course during the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s last two visits:

Hardest hole (2018): No. 15 (par 3, 217 yards) – 3.300 average, 53 bogeys, 8 double bogeys or worse

Hardest hole (2019): No. 18* (par 4, 464 yards) – 4.540 average, 51 bogeys, 38 double bogeys or worse

*Second-hardest hole overall during the 2019 season

Easiest hole (2018): No. 4 (par 5, 539 yards) – 4.470 average, 19 eagles, 106 birdies

Easiest hole (2019): No. 16 (par 5, 533 yards) – 4.545 average, 16 eagles, 98 birdies

Last year, playing its original par-71 layout, as it will be played again this year, the lowest 18-hole score was an 8-under 63 recorded by Andrés Gallegos during the second round. The next-lowest score was a 65 by Dalan Refioglu, also during the second round.

An iconic golf property in South Florida, Trump National Doral Miami has three other world-class golf courses: the Blue Monster, the Red Tiger and the Silver Fox.

PREVIOUS EVENT:

The 2020-21 season got underway last March with a victory by Brazilian veteran Alexandre Rocha at the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan, Mexico. Rocha set several records during his dominant performance at the tournament at Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach that led to his three-shot win over Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz.