LOCALiQ Series Q&A: 'It was a miracle'

Is there one competitive moment for you that stands out?

RO: A player told me that the fields were so good and so bunched together that he could make two consecutive birdies on the final day and jump from 30th to 10th. So, at the next tournament I noticed how bunched up the scoring was. I counted the number of players who shot 5-under in the first round and it was 24 players. I was floored.

Any other moments overall?

RO: I remember leaving our LOCALiQ Series event at Callaway Gardens and then seeing the field list and noticing five of those players had made it into the PGA TOUR’s Safeway Open the following week. One player had to withdraw prior to the event, so we had four players competing, with three of them—Akshay Bhatia, Isaiah Salinda and Andy Zhang—making the cut. That's how good the talent was on the LOCALiQ Series.

You watched a lot of LOCALiQ Series golf this year. What stood out to you? What surprised you?

RO: The high talent level of the players stood out to me. Many of these players could be playing on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR right now. They just need the opportunity. They are that good. The thing that continues to surprise me is how gracious these guys are. They treat the volunteers, sponsors, members and venue partners so well. They express their appreciation, and they engage with others.

Do you have any examples?

RO: David Pastore, who just won the LOCALiQ Series Championship, came in second on the Series’ points list, and he just received a PGA TOUR exemption next year for his performance. David played a practice round at TPC Sugarloaf with three members of the club prior to tournament week. He befriended the three members who then came out to follow and cheer on David each day of the tournament, including one member who had just gone in for surgery. After he won, and we had the prize-giving ceremony and took all the pictures, David stood next to the 18th green and graciously visited with these three men awhile longer. That was really heartwarming to see.

PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is set to resume play in a couple of weeks, in Miami and the Dominican Republic. Where do you go from here with the other Tours?

RO: We are very happy to get the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season re-started. Kudos to our PGA TOUR Latinoamérica team! We are planning to play our Mackenzie Tour – PGA Canada season next year like we have in the past. We are hoping to play a typical 12-event schedule from late-May to mid-September and already have 10 events solidified. We are in contact with the Canadian government to figure out the border issues. We are hopeful. On the other hand, things in China are not as hopeful. We don't expect the China borders to be open any time soon. We are evaluating our options at this point.

What is the future of the LOCALiQ Series? Is this a one-time venture, or do you see this continuing?

RO: While the LOCALiQ Series was a major success in many respects, we will be evaluating the various elements of the Series with our team, TOUR management and LOCALiQ over the next several weeks. Personally, I am very intrigued with a U.S.-based Series for many reasons, especially if it could feed into the Korn Ferry Tour, but many factors have to be considered and evaluated.