An unforgettable experience

Editor's Note: In the final installment, Argentine Jorge Fernández Valdés recaps his summer and fall playing in the U.S., on the LOCALiQ Series. Following the conclusion of the season-ending LOCALiQ Series Championship at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta, the Cordoba native will travel to Miami to prepare for the restart of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season.

MIAMI, Florida—Last weekend was exactly four months since this LOCALiQ Series adventure began. I arrived with my Argentine friends in the United States with the aim of resuming the rhythm of competition and to feel active again. I wanted to experience that emotion you get from standing on the first tee when you’re starting a tournament. I was able to do that.

There were eight tournaments in three states, and we all hit many, many golf shots. The LOCALiQ Series was a success for all of us who were part of it. It was a Tour that brought together the best of the PGA TOUR’s International Tours. Bryson Nimmer, whom I had the opportunity to meet in Alpaharetta, Georgia, finished No. 1 on the points list, and his reward will be a playing spot in next year’s RBC Canadian Open.

I want to dedicate a couple of lines to Bryson in this my last blog entry. He deserves all the good that is happening to him. I know that finishing first in the ranking will be a giant boost to his career and will give him the confidence to achieve the goals he set. I truly hope he enjoys playing in that PGA TOUR event, and I hope to meet him again at tournaments in the future. I also think he should come play an event or two on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. I have no doubt he would have an amazing time!