Pastore holds on, wins LOCALiQ Series Championship by one shot

David Pastore was the picture of consistency this season. He played in all eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments, every score in his first 16 rounds under-par. He missed only one cut, with 18 of his 25 rounds in the 60s. He lost in a three-man playoff to Carson Young at the Jacksonville Championship, a playoff that also included Rowin Caron, and a victory was the only thing missing from his resume. He changed that this week with his stellar play, leading after the first two rounds, only one shot off the lead with 18 holes to play and then shooting a closing 71 that led to the win.

With a 74-77 start, Brandon Matthews shot himself out of the tournament on the first two days. He acquitted himself well over his final 36 holes, though, putting together back-to-back 5-under 67s to finish at 3-under for the tournament and in a tie for 22nd overall.

Hayden Shieh had an interesting season, with two runner-up finishes but no other top-10s leading into this week. He also missed three cuts. Shieh picked up his third top-10 of the season this week, shooting a final-round, 4-under 68 that left him tied for eighth. He completed the LOCALiQ Series season fourth on the points list.

With a 6-under 66, Brad Gehl tied Justin Suh for low-round-of-the-day honors. Gehl’s performance included six birdies and 12 pars. Gehl opened 72-73-76 and was tied for 59th when the day began. He moved into a tie for 28th. Suh shot a front-nine 31 on his way to a 66 that earned him a tie for fifth—his best finish since tying for ninth at The Classic at Callaway Gardens. Suh played in only five LOCALiQ Series tournaments but had four top-10s. He also tied for eighth earlier this season at the PGA TOUR’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Brendon Doyle backed up his stellar third round, a 6-under 66, with a closing 68 that earned him a tie for fourth. The former University of Indiana golfer had five birdies and a bogey, ending the year 12th on the points list.

The top international finisher was Norway’s Andreas Halvorsen, thanks to a 69-68 finish that allowed him to end the tournament alone in seventh place. Halvorsen closed his season with back-to-back top-10s. He was a runner-up to Justin Doeden at the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills last month.

David Pastore joined six other players as winners on this year’s LOCALiQ Series. Besides Bryson Nimmer’s two wins, other champions were Stoney Crouch (The Classic at Callaway Gardens); Cooper Musselman (The Invitational at Auburn University Club); Carson Young (Jacksonville Championship); Toni Hakula (The Challenge at Harbor Hills); and Justin Doeden (the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills).

The par-5 third hole yielded solid results for champion David Pastore this week. He made three birdies and a par there. The only time he didn’t birdie the hole was in the opening round. He was 4-under on the par-5s this week—oddly enough making no birdies but four consecutive pars at No. 18.

Quotable

“The course was playing fairly difficult, the greens were very fast and the pins were tucked today. – David Pastore

“I really tried to just not force anything. I tried to stay patient because I knew I still had the lead, and he had to come get me.” – David Pastore

“It was funny that I would shoot 3- or 4-under every day whether the course was easy or hard, so it would be like where other players’ scores would go up and down but mine just stayed the same. It’s funny how I did the best on courses that where I shot the same scores as I did on the easier courses.” – David Pastore on his season

“I think my game is a little bit more suited to methodical type-playing, courses where you really have to think. The conditions were tough this week—colder and windier—and I think me being from the Northeast is definitely an advantage because I’ve played in these conditions so much.” – David Pastore

“I’m very happy with the year. I was very consistent, and that’s what I think really is what players always strive for.” – David Pastore

“I’m super excited for a new course, a new tournament. I’ve been lucky enough to Monday-qualify a [few] times on the PGA TOUR on most of the courses that I’ve known and played before. So maybe a new course will help me out.” – David Pastore

“Never been to Kentucky, nope.” – David Pastore on his thoughts playing in the Barbasol Championship

“I just didn’t play good today. I didn’t strike it well.” – Trace Crowe

“I started off -1 through 2, and I was like, “this is going to be like the last couple of days.” And then I hit a bad tee ball on 5, made double.” – Trace Crowe

“I played about as poor as I could have today, but I’m happy I hung in there.” – Trace Crowe

Final-Round Weather:

Cold to start the morning turning pleasant in the afternoon. Temperature was 43 for the first tee time. High of 64. Wind S at 1-3 mph.