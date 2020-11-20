  • LOCALIQ

    Pastore holds on, wins LOCALiQ Series Championship by one shot

    Nimmer captures points title, accepts RBC Canadian Open invitation; Pastore, Young also earn 2021 PGA TOUR starts

  • David Pastore was the picture of consistency this season. He played in all eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments, every score in his first 16 rounds under-par. He missed only one cut, with 18 of his 25 rounds in the 60s. (Media/PGA TOUR)David Pastore was the picture of consistency this season. He played in all eight LOCALiQ Series tournaments, every score in his first 16 rounds under-par. He missed only one cut, with 18 of his 25 rounds in the 60s. (Media/PGA TOUR)