Nimmer’s dominant season results in points-list title
November 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Mackenzie Tour member and former Clemson All-American Bryson Nimmer won the LOCALiQ Series first two events on his way to claiming the points-list title. (Media/PGA TOUR)
DULUTH, Georgia—Bryson Nimmer didn’t play particularly well this week at the LOCALiQ Series Championship, the closing event of the 2020 season. Shooting a final-round 71, Nimmer tied for 53rd, at 4-over par. It hardly mattered, though. For the bulk of the Series, Nimmer’s play was sublime. With two victories and a playoff loss in his first four starts, the Hilton Head Island, S.C., native built such an insurmountable points-list lead off of that stellar play that this week was a formality. Before anybody had teed off in Tuesday’s opening round, Nimmer had already secured the points title. No player could have mathematically caught him.
The Mackenzie Tour member and former Clemson All-American finished in the top position, 353 points ahead of David Pastore. With that distinction, Nimmer happily accepted the Series’ biggest prize: an invitation to play in the PGA TOUR’s 2021 RBC Canadian Open.
“It means a lot. The quality of guys out on this Tour is really, really strong, so anytime you can be at the top of something like that, you have played really well,” Nimmer said assessing what his season has meant to him. “It’s just been an awesome year. It’s been really cool to experience this and have the opportunity to play. Going forward it’s going to give me a lot of confidence.”
David Pastore jumped into the second position on the points chart with his victory Friday, but he earned his 2021 PGA TOUR start by virtue of his tournament victory. He accepted an invitation to the Barbasol Championship. Young finished third in points and picked up the second points-list invite. He’ll play in the 2021 Puerto Rico Open.
The exemptions into the Puerto Rico Open and the Barbasol Championship are courtesy of tournament organizers Global Golf Management. The RBC Canadian Open slot comes from Golf Canada.As the leading trio in the LOCALiQ Series point list, Bryson Nimmer (RBC Canadian Open), David Pastore (Barbasol Championship) and Carson Young (Puerto Rico Open) secured a 2021 PGA TOUR start. (Media/PGA TOUR)
“The Series—almost a get-ready-tour, with the nascent approach amidst today’s COVID environment—captured the essence of competition, and we were ready and willing to collaborate with the PGA TOUR and the LOCALiQ Series to provide unique playing opportunities at GGM-operated TOUR events,” said GGM’s Jeff Raedle. “We congratulate Carson and David, and we can’t wait to welcome these two players as our exemptions to the Puerto Rico Open and Barbasol Championship, respectively.”
Nimmer has played in two previous PGA TOUR events, both appearances coming at the Puerto Rico Open. He made the cut in the 2019 event while still an amateur, tying for 27th. He returned to Puerto Rico earlier this year, this time as a pro, only to miss the cut. Nimmer also received a sponsor’s exemption into the Safeway Open in September, but he had to withdraw prior to the tournament due to illness.
Nimmer’s LOCALiQ Series Season
Tournament
Scores
Relation to Par
Result
Alpharetta Classic
68-64-62—194
22-under
Won
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
69-65-66—200
16-under
Won
The Classic at Callaway Gardens
68-68-66—202
14-under
T14
The Invitational at Auburn University Club
63-67-68—198
18-under
2nd
Jacksonville Championship
66-67-71—204
9-under
T11
The Challenge at Harbor Hills
72-72—143
3-over
Cut
LOCALiQ Series Championship
79-73-69-71—292
4-over
T53
