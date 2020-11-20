Nimmer’s dominant season results in points-list title

DULUTH, Georgia—Bryson Nimmer didn’t play particularly well this week at the LOCALiQ Series Championship, the closing event of the 2020 season. Shooting a final-round 71, Nimmer tied for 53rd, at 4-over par. It hardly mattered, though. For the bulk of the Series, Nimmer’s play was sublime. With two victories and a playoff loss in his first four starts, the Hilton Head Island, S.C., native built such an insurmountable points-list lead off of that stellar play that this week was a formality. Before anybody had teed off in Tuesday’s opening round, Nimmer had already secured the points title. No player could have mathematically caught him.

The Mackenzie Tour member and former Clemson All-American finished in the top position, 353 points ahead of David Pastore. With that distinction, Nimmer happily accepted the Series’ biggest prize: an invitation to play in the PGA TOUR’s 2021 RBC Canadian Open.

“It means a lot. The quality of guys out on this Tour is really, really strong, so anytime you can be at the top of something like that, you have played really well,” Nimmer said assessing what his season has meant to him. “It’s just been an awesome year. It’s been really cool to experience this and have the opportunity to play. Going forward it’s going to give me a lot of confidence.”

David Pastore jumped into the second position on the points chart with his victory Friday, but he earned his 2021 PGA TOUR start by virtue of his tournament victory. He accepted an invitation to the Barbasol Championship. Young finished third in points and picked up the second points-list invite. He’ll play in the 2021 Puerto Rico Open.

The exemptions into the Puerto Rico Open and the Barbasol Championship are courtesy of tournament organizers Global Golf Management. The RBC Canadian Open slot comes from Golf Canada.