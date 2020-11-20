  • LOCALIQ

    Nimmer’s dominant season results in points-list title

  • Mackenzie Tour member and former Clemson All-American Bryson Nimmer won the LOCALiQ Series first two events on his way to claiming the points-list title. (Media/PGA TOUR)Mackenzie Tour member and former Clemson All-American Bryson Nimmer won the LOCALiQ Series first two events on his way to claiming the points-list title. (Media/PGA TOUR)