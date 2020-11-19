Crowe pulls ahead, leads Pastore by one shot

Key Information

The top-two finishers on the final points standings at the conclusion of the tournament will earn invitations to 2021 PGA TOUR tournaments along with the winner of this week’s LOCALiQ Series Championship. The three tournaments are the RBC Canadian Open, the Barbasol Championship and the Puerto Rico Open.

Points leader Bryson Nimmer shot his best round of the week, a 3-under 69 to move into a tie for 59th following his opening, 79-73 start. Thanks to his two victories (Alpharetta Classic and The Championship at Echelon Golf Club) and runner-up finish (The Invitational at Auburn University Club) earlier in the season, Nimmer has mathematically secured the No. 1 position on the points list and is guaranteed a 2021 PGA TOUR tournament start that goes to the LOCALiQ Series’ top player.

Carson Young is tied for third, and if the tournament ended today, he would earn the second PGA TOUR invite based on the points list. Young shot an even-par 72, making birdie at No. 18 to avoid the over-par round. He’s been over-par in only three of his previous 20 rounds.

Besides Bryson Nimmer and Carson Young, here is how the other LOCALiQ Series tournament winners have fared through 54 holes: Toni Hakula (The Challenge at Harbor Hills) shot a 1-over 73 to fall into a tie for 12th with Stoney Crouch (The Classic at Callaway Gardens). Crouch turned in an even-par 72 Thursday. Cooper Musselman (The Invitational at Auburn University Club) continued his up-and-down tournament, shooting a 72 after opening 75-68. He’s tied for 27th. Justin Doeden (the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills) shot his second consecutive 70 and is tied for 35th.

The only hole that David Pastore is over-par on this week is No. 17. He’s posted two pars and a bogey at the par-4.

Brendon Doyle had a stellar third round, a 6-under 66, to move up 16 positions into a tie for sixth on the leaderboard with a round to play. The former University of Indiana golfer started slowly, with a bogey and a par on his first two holes then was flawless the rest of the way. He birdied Nos. 3, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 18. Doyle, a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player, saw action in four other LOCALiQ Series events, with a pair of top-10 finishes. He tied for sixth at The Invitational at Auburn University Club and tied for third outside Fort Lauderdale, at the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills.

It’s been a day-by-day improvement for Germany’s Velten Meyer, a PGA TOUR Series-China player. Meyer had a disappointing start to his LOCALiQ Series Championship, shooting a 4-over 76 on the first day. He shaved six strokes off that score on day two then added a 3-under 69 Thursday to slide into a tie for 27th, up 18 spots when the day began.

Americans Patrick Newcomb, with both PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Mackenzie Tour experience, and Joseph Winslow, a PGA TOUR Series-China product and current Korn Ferry Tour member, have also enjoyed rises similar to Meyer’s. Newcomb, the Kentucky native, too, opened with a 76 and then followed that with a 2-under 70 in the second round complemented by a 67 Thursday. Winslow has gone 75-71-67 in his three rounds. Both players are tied for 12th.

Trace Crowe lost a Emerald Coast Golf Tour tournament in Montgomery, Ala., earlier this year, dropping a one-shot decision to PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR veteran Doug Barron. In the final round, the two stepped to the 18th tee tied, with Barron sinking a short birdie putt for the victory.

There were only seven sub-69 scores Thursday during difficult scoring conditions, the round played in cold and occasional gusty wind.

Only a stroke off the lead when the third round began, New Jersey’s David Sanders struggled to a 2-over 74. He only made one birdie—on No. 10 and added three bogeys (Nos. 10, 14 and 17). Sanders enters the final round alone in ninth place.

Quotable

“Well, from the start, I was feeling really good. I was playing well. Every putt was dropping, and even when I was out of position, I’d make like a long par putt. I had it going.” – Trace Crowe

“I’ve just been trying to play in whatever I really can get into and playing all types of mini-tour events. I really love playing these tours. The competition’s just awesome, really good.” – Trace Crowe

“I’m playing in these, and people are asking me, What’s your status? Have you got China, or Latin America, or Canada?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I just qualified into the Auburn [tournament], came in fourth and I get to keep playing in these.’” – Trace Crowe on his lack of playing status

“I’m in Auburn. Just staying there and practicing. We got Duf (Jason Dufner), a couple guys who came with me out of school and Dom Bozzelli, who is on TOUR. So, I have a bunch of guys to play with.” – Trace Crowe on practice partners in Auburn, Ala.

“I didn’t miss many greens, (my) lag putting was a little better, so there were not too many par-testers, to be honest. It could’ve been a little lower if I could’ve converted some of those birdie putts.” – David Pastore

“I was definitely better with the speed control, at least giving a lot of putts chances. I did make a few, but I would just like to clean up a few inside 10 feet for [Friday].” – David Pastore on his putting

“I’ve kind of adjusted as the week’s gone on. I actually made a couple of mistakes, funny enough, in the first round where I shot the lowest. It was in a couple of bunkers that I wasn’t expecting to reach. So, I’ve adjusted the last two days.” – David Pastore

“Yeah it would mean a lot. I mean, obviously, there’s an exemption on the line, and they’re not giving an exemption to second place, so a win would definitely mean a lot. We all just like winning also. I’m no different.” – David Pastore on what a win would mean to his season resume

“I am looking for a positive result that will allow me to keep my confidence high for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments that take place in one month in Miami and the Dominican Republic.” – Leandro Marelli

“I played very well all day. I was very solid with the putter. It worked exactly how I wanted. I missed a couple of putts by very little putts that were very close to going in.” – Leandro Marelli

“I narrowly missed a few 12-foot putts. For example, on the third, seventh, 15th and 17th. If I had made those putts, I would be even closer to the lead. Despite that, I cannot complain. I have worked well from the tee.” – Leandro Marelli

“This is a golf course that demands of you at all times, and you have to know how to stay calm. There are 18 holes that must be played strategically.” – Leandro Marelli

Third-Round Weather:

Cold to start the morning. Temperature was 41 for the first tee time. High of 59. Wind E at 7-10 mph.