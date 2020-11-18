Pastore maintains advantage at TPC Sugarloaf

Key Information

There is not a 36- or 54-hole cut at this tournament.

The top-two finishers on the final points standings at the conclusion of the tournament will earn invitations to-be-determined 2021 PGA TOUR tournaments along with the winner of this week’s LOCALiQ Series Championship.

Points leader Bryson Nimmer has struggled through 36 holes. Following his opening, 7-over 79 Tuesday, Nimmer came back with a 1-over 73. He is at 8-over and tied for 71st. On the strength of his two victories (Alpharetta Classic and The Championship at Echelon Golf Club) and runner-up finish (The Invitational at Auburn University Club) earlier in the season, Nimmer has secured the No. 1 position on the points list and is guaranteed a 2021 PGA TOUR tournament start that goes to the LOCALiQ Series’ top player.

Besides Bryson Nimmer, here is how the other LOCALiQ Series tournament winners have fared through 36 holes: Leading the way is Carson Young (won the Jacksonville Championship). He’s tied for second, one shot behind leader David Pastore; Toni Hakula (The Challenge at Harbor Hills) added a 4-under 68 to go with his opening 72 and is tied for 10th; Stoney Crouch opened with a 68 but struggled to a 73 Wednesday. He’s tied for 13th. Cooper Musselman (The Invitational at Auburn University Club) moved up 27 spots on the leaderboard with his second-round 68. He’s tied for 22nd. Justin Doeden (the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills) also improved significantly, shooting a 70 to go with his first-round 77. He’s tied for 58th.

On the par-4 second hole, David Sanders, wanted to carry his approach shot into the par-4 about five yards farther. “It spun off the face (of the club) a little more than I wanted it to,” Sanders said of the approach that rolled off the front of the green and down the hill. After chipping to about 10 feet with his third shot, Sanders rolled that in for an adventuresome par. “Actually, that putt was huge for my round. It gave me a lot of confidence going forward.”

Trace Crowe is not a member of any of the PGA TOUR’s International Tours, but he earned a spot in the LOCALiQ Series Championship field via his play as a sponsor’s exemption at The Invitational at Auburn University Club, where he tied for fourth on his alma mater’s home course. Crowe was 54th on the final points list. He is taking strong advantage of this opportunity, opening 71-66 to sit at 7-under through 36 holes. He is tied for fourth.

After opening with a 5-over 77, Isaiah Salinda improved by 12 strokes, shooting a 7-under 65—tying him for low-round-of-the-day honors with Garrett May and Eric Ansett. Salinda, with his bogey-free round, moved up 47 spots on the scoreboard, into a tie for 18th with 36 holes remaining.

Garrett May’s previous-low 18-hole round this season was a 66 he shot in the second round of The Classic at Callaway Gardens. May’s top finish was a tie for 11th at the Jacksonville Championship. Eric Ansett played in only four of the seven LOCALiQ Series tournaments, but 11 of his 12 rounds were under-par, with 10 of them in the 60s. Ansett’s previous-best 18-hole score was also a 66, in the first round at The Invitational at Auburn University Club—where he enjoyed his best outing, a tie for 10th.

Also enjoying a nice turnaround from the first day to the second was The Invitational at Auburn University Club champion Cooper Musselman. Musselman shaved seven strokes off his opening 75 and finds himself tied for 22nd at the halfway point.

Quotable

“I definitely made more putts [Tuesday]. Fortunately, I had a couple of close iron shots, but I was hitting it fairly well. That’s kind of how I made some of the closer ones. Hopefully [Thursday], I can make a few more long putts.” – David Pastore

“I was coming up short a lot from longer range and just not as aggressive on my shorter ones. I just missed a couple short ones and wasn’t as clean as [Tuesday].” – David Pastore on his putting