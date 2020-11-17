Wind, cool temperatures can’t slow Pastore as he leads LOCALiQ Series Championship

DULUTH, Georgia—David Pastore is still a relatively new resident to South Florida, and he certainly isn’t removed from his Northeastern roots. The Greenwich, Connecticut, native knows cold and windy weather, and that’s what greeted players Tuesday morning for the first round of season-ending LOCALiQ Series Championship. It was 44 degrees when players teed off at TPC Sugarloaf, but none of that seemed to bother Pastore. The Mackenzie Tour player put together a seven-birdie, one-bogey, 6-under 66 that gave him a one-shot lead over David Sanders and Chris Korte. Alex Weiss and Stoney Crouch, at 4-under 68, are two behind. Of that quartet, Sanders (New Jersey), Korte (Colorado) and Weiss (Ohio) all grew up in cold-weather states. Only Crouch, from Texas, can’t make that claim.

“At the beginning of the day, I didn’t know what to expect with these conditions,” Pastore observed. “I had only played this course in warmer, more-benign conditions. I tried to stay patient just knowing how windy it was and how fast the greens were. Honestly, these were some of the faster greens I’ve played all year.”

Pastore spaced out his birdies on the front nine, making six pars and birdies at Nos. 1, 4 and 8. He maintained that trend, making the turn and parring the 10th and 11th holes, with another birdie at No. 12.

Pastore had just missed short birdie putts on Nos. 10 and 11—both inside five feet but “slippery putts” as he described them—when he came to TPC Sugarloaf’s holes that played into the wind. “I hit some really solid (approach) shots—again inside five feet, on both 14 and 15,” he stated. Pastore made those birdie putts then canned a 15-footer on 16 before closing bogey-par for his 66—matching his low 18-hole score of the season. He had a second-round 66 at The Classic at Callaway Gardens in August.

“Down-grain putts are really quick. I knew that making bogeys would be pretty easy to do. Fortunately, I got off to a good start, making some birdies, and had a solid round going until I made those three in a row on the back nine,” Pastore added.

“The last couple of days it has been sunny and 70 with a light breeze. I woke up this morning and it was 45 or 50 and blowing 15 to 20 (mph). The course played very different,” Pastore continued. “The ball wasn’t going as far, and the cold weather made the greens even firmer and faster. They were just very difficult conditions.”

Nobody walked off the course without the wind affecting play to some degree.

Korte, in particular, second-guessed his tee shot on No. 18 that led to a bogey at the par-5. While his two playing partners, Carson Jacobs and Myles Creighton, went for the green in two, Korte laid up then narrowly escaped hitting his third-shot approach into the water fronting the green. The ball stayed right on the edge, forcing an awkward chip/putt that left him a 22-footer for par, a putt he didn’t make.

“I ended up hitting a hybrid off the tee, and planning on making it a three-shot hole because it was so hard to trust that wind. You look at your yardage book, and you know [the wind] is out of the northwest, but you can’t feel it on a tee box,” said Korte, a native of Littleton, Colorado. “I just couldn’t trust hitting one down there. I wanted to, but I wanted to play it a little safe.

“I think that last hole, playing it conservatively, is a good lesson. I got a little bit tentative and ended up walking away with bogey,” Korte added. “I need to keep my foot down and on the pedal; just keep trying to make more birdies.”

“This actually brought up memories of teeing up in October, November in New Jersey,” said Sanders of the chilly weather. “My short game has been in tip-top shape, and I’ve been playing a lot on my home course in Florida. I’ve been putting up good numbers, hitting it very well. I felt confident going into this week.”

Argentina’s Tommy Cocha is alone in sixth place, at 3-under, while six players are tied for seventh.

Did you know David Pastore’s lone Mackenzie Tour title came at the 2016 Niagara Championship in Fort Erie, Ontario. Pastore opened and closed with 66s at Cherry Hill Club to outlast Dan McCarthy by a stroke. Even though Pastore only played four official events that season, the victory elevated him to 16 on the final Order of Merit.