She said yes!

Editor's Note: Sharing adventures with fellow Argentines Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli, Andrés Gallegos and Matías Lezcano, Jorge Fernández Valdés is the voice behind this series that collects their experiences on and off the course while competing in the LOCALiQ Series. Valdes is set to start the Series’ final event that begins Tuesday morning in Georgia, in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth. In this installment, Fernández Valdés tells about popping the big question to Martina, his high school sweetheart.

This week we’re playing the LOCALiQ Series Championship, the last event in this Series. For the last three months, I have been giving behind-the-scenes looks at what I’ve experienced with my fellow Argentine players. This time, things will be a little different. I would like to share a very personal story. It’s my own love story with my girlfriend, Martina Bertuccioli, to whom I proposed this past weekend.

After being apart for five months, Martina came to the U.S., on Saturday to be with me at this last LOCALiQ Series event and also to join me for the two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events scheduled for December. She’ll even be caddying for me at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments in Miami and the Dominican Republic, respectively.

We are both from the northern area of Cordoba, in Argentina, where we attended the same school and played in the same junior golf events for many years. We have known each other, as have our families, for a long time—way before we got together as a couple.

Martina’s mother and one of her aunts were among my schoolteachers, and I remember playing golf with her father. As time went by, competing in tournaments and being part of Cordoba Golf Federation and Argentine Golf Association teams, we got to know each other a little better. It was at one of those events, when I was 16 and she was 14, that I asked her to be my girlfriend. She even recalls the gift I gave her that day—a sleeve of golf balls that I marked with hearts. What a romantic!