-
-
LOCALIQ
She said yes!
-
November 17, 2020
By Jorge Fernández Valdés, Special to PGATOUR.COM
- November 17, 2020
- Martina Bertuccioli and our LOCALiQ Series blogger and competitor Jorge Fernández Valdés got engaged on Saturday. (Courtesy JFV)
Editor's Note: Sharing adventures with fellow Argentines Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli, Andrés Gallegos and Matías Lezcano, Jorge Fernández Valdés is the voice behind this series that collects their experiences on and off the course while competing in the LOCALiQ Series. Valdes is set to start the Series’ final event that begins Tuesday morning in Georgia, in the Atlanta suburb of Duluth. In this installment, Fernández Valdés tells about popping the big question to Martina, his high school sweetheart.
* *
This week we’re playing the LOCALiQ Series Championship, the last event in this Series. For the last three months, I have been giving behind-the-scenes looks at what I’ve experienced with my fellow Argentine players. This time, things will be a little different. I would like to share a very personal story. It’s my own love story with my girlfriend, Martina Bertuccioli, to whom I proposed this past weekend.
After being apart for five months, Martina came to the U.S., on Saturday to be with me at this last LOCALiQ Series event and also to join me for the two PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events scheduled for December. She’ll even be caddying for me at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments in Miami and the Dominican Republic, respectively.
We are both from the northern area of Cordoba, in Argentina, where we attended the same school and played in the same junior golf events for many years. We have known each other, as have our families, for a long time—way before we got together as a couple.
Martina’s mother and one of her aunts were among my schoolteachers, and I remember playing golf with her father. As time went by, competing in tournaments and being part of Cordoba Golf Federation and Argentine Golf Association teams, we got to know each other a little better. It was at one of those events, when I was 16 and she was 14, that I asked her to be my girlfriend. She even recalls the gift I gave her that day—a sleeve of golf balls that I marked with hearts. What a romantic!Martina Bertuccioli and Jorge Fernández Valdés are high school sweethearts. They became boyfriend and girlfriend when Jorge was 16 and Martina 14. (Courtesy JFV)
Martina and I have been together for almost 11 years. We broke up once when she finished college in the U.S. and went back to Argentina. I was living in Miami at the time and stayed in the U.S. We followed our own paths for about a year, but once I went back to Argentina and we saw each other, we got together again. It was as if we had never been apart.
Being in the U.S., for the past few months to play the LOCALiQ Series events, I have had a lot of time to think, and I decided that it was time to set up a surprise for her. I bought the ring the day the last LOCALiQ Series event finished in Weston, Florida, on October 9. The only person who knew about this was my friend and fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player José Toledo. He recommended to me a store he knew in Miami, and he took me there to get Martina’s ring.
I must admit I’m not really a romantic guy. I’m not one of those who plans and prepares a big thing, so on Saturday when she came from Cordoba, we went back to the house we were renting in Miami. Once there, I picked up the ring from where I had it, took it out and just gave it to her. I caught her completely off guard, and it was a big surprise to her. She came on the trip with her mother and her brother, so they were there with us to celebrate this special occasion.Martina (far left) and Jorge (far right) at a junior golf tournament before they were boyfriend and girlfriend. (Courtesy JFV)
Martina truly means a lot to me. She is a great lady, and there’s a reason I chose her when I was just a boy. I keep choosing her every day, just as she continues choosing me. Through the years, we have been together for the good and the bad, and that’s fundamental for me. She is a woman I can trust with everything, and beyond that she is a partner for life, which is what I’m searching for.
It’s nice to have a special someone who you can lean on, and it’s great to have her lean on me as we keep growing together prior to eventually starting a family. She’s the most important person in my life, and she is the right one for all those things. To have her by my side at such a special time means a lot.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.