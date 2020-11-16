×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS
  • LOCALIQ

    The First Look: 2020 LOCALiQ Series Championship

  • TPC Sugarloaf is a premier golf property in the PGA TOUR’s TPC Network and is currently the host site of the PGA TOUR Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic. (Getty Images)
    TPC Sugarloaf is a premier golf property in the PGA TOUR’s TPC Network and is currently the host site of the PGA TOUR Champions’ Mitsubishi Electric Classic. (Getty Images)
  • In This Article
    0
    COMMENTS

  • DULUTH, Georgia – The inaugural LOCALiQ Series season comes to a conclusion this week at TPC Sugarloaf when the top-78 available players from the points list gather for the season-ending tournament at the facilities Stables and Meadows Courses.

    The PGA TOUR established the LOCALiQ Series earlier this year to give playing opportunities to members of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China who were unable to compete because of issues surrounding COVID-19 and the cancellation or postponement of their respective Tours’ schedules. The LOCALiQ Series consisted of seven 54-hole events played in the Southeastern U.S. (Georgia, Alabama and Florida), with the culminating tournament at TPC Sugarloaf. LOCALiQ, the sales and marketing arm of Gannett Co., Inc., and the Official Digital Marketing Services Firm of the PGA TOUR, is committed to the communities in its network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses.

    After seven events, the LOCALiQ Series season comes down to this limited-field, 72-hole, no-cut tournament. The first seven tournaments were all 54-hole events. The 78 players competing comes by virtue of their season-long performance, with those finishing Nos. 79, 80 and 81 also receiving invitations to play when three qualified players were not able to participate. Starting Tuesday, November 17, players will be battling for year-end rewards.

    Bryson Nimmer, a two-time winner this season at the Series’ first two events in nearby Alpharetta (Alpharetta Classic and The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, has already mathematically secured the points-list title, and he is assured of a PGA TOUR tournament invitation in 2021. The player finishing No. 2 on the points list and the LOCALiQ Series Championship winner will also earn PGA TOUR starts at 2021 tournaments. In the event the champion of the LOCALiQ Series Championship also finishes No. 2 on the points list, the third PGA TOUR invite will go to the player finishing No. 3 in points.

    DATES: November 17-20, 2020
    OFFICIAL NAME: LOCALiQ Series Championship
    HASHTAGS: #LOCALiQ Series, #LOCALiQSeries Championship, #TPCSugarloaf
    SCHEDULE: Eighth of eight official LOCALiQ Series events
    VENUE: TPC Sugarloaf (Stables Course, Meadows Course), Duluth, Georgia
    PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36) 7,054
    PURSE: Winner earns $24.000 from a $150,000 purse
    CUT: This is a four-round event with no cut

    Tournament Field

    Camilo Aguado

    David Germann

    Alvaro Ortiz

    Mark Anguiano

    Conner Godsey

    David Pastore

    Eric Ansett

    Toni Hakula

    Raul Pereda

    Piri Borja

    Andreas Halvorsen

    Michael Perras

    Michael Buttacavoli

    Ian Holt

    Christopher Petefish

    Brian Carlson

    Cory Howard

    Josh Radcliff

    Rowin Caron

    Charles Huntzinger

    Harrison Rhoades

    Steven Chervony

    Matt Hutchins

    Alex Rocha

    Tommy Cocha

    Carson Jacobs

    Isaiah Salinda

    Patrick Cover

    Michael Johnson

    David Sanders

    Myles Creighton

    Chris Korte

    Stanton Schorr

    Peter Creighton

    Joshua Lee

    Hayden Shieh

    AJ Crouch

    Linus Lilliedahl

    Trey Shirley

    Stoney Crouch

    MJ Maguire

    Alex Smalley

    Trace Crowe

    Leandro Marelli

    Ryan Snouffer

    Mookie DeMoss

    Brandon Matthews

    Eric Steger

    Lee Detmer

    Garrett May

    Justin Suh

    Justin Doeden

    Byron Meth

    Jason Thresher

    Andrew Dorn

    Dylan Meyer

    Travis Trace

    Brendon Doyle

    Velten Meyer

    Sean Walsh

    Chandler Eaton

    Cole Miller

    Alex Weiss

    Jorge Fernandez Valdes

    Cooper Musselman

    Chris Wiatr

    Patrick Flavin

    Patrick Newcomb

    Joseph Winslow

    Thomas Forster

    Bryson Nimmer

    Scott Wolfes

    Andres Gallegos

    Blake Olson

    Carson Young

    Brad Gehl

    Chris O’Neill

    Andy Zhang

    Bold indicates 2020 tournament winner

    Current Points List Top 10

    Pos.

    Player

    Points

    1

    Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)

    1,419.000

    2

    Carson Young (Mackenzie Tour)

    762.467

    3

    Toni Hakula (PGA TOUR Latinoamerica0

    675.667

    4

    Hayden Shieh (Mackenzie Tour)

    674.750

    5

    Justin Doeden (Mackenzie Tour)

    580.500

    6

    Stoney Crouch (Mackenzie Tour)

    558.433

    7

    Cooper Musselman (Mackenzie Tour)

    509.500

    8

    David Pastore (Mackenzie Tour)

    472.150

    9

    Alex Smalley (Mackenzie Tour)

    456.000

    10

    Cole Miller (Mackenzie Tour)

    428.833

    Field Notes

    This week’s field features 78 players from 12 countries: United States (63), Argentina (4), Mexico (2), Brazil (1), Canada (1), China (1), Colombia (1), Finland (1), Germany (1), Netherlands (1), Norway (1), Sweden (1).

    2020 Tournament Results

    Winner

    Tournament 

    Current

    Points Pos.

    Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)      

    Alpharetta Classic

    1

    Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)                

    The Championship at Echelon Golf Club

    1

    Stoney Crouch (Mackenzie Tour)

    The Classic at Callaway Gardens

    6

    Cooper Musselman (Mackenzie Tour)

    The Invitational at Auburn University Club

    7

    Carson Young (Mackenzie Tour)

    Jacksonville Championship

    2

    Toni Hakula (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)

    Harbor Hills

    3

    Justin Doeden (Mackenzie Tour)

    Classic at The Club at Weston Hills

    5

    Besides his two victories, American Bryson Nimmer, a first-team All-American in 2019 at Clemson, lost in a playoff to Cooper Musselman at The Invitational at Auburn University Club. The LOCALiQ Series Championship will be Nimmer’s first start since the Challenge at Harbor Hills. He skipped the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills after receiving an invitation to play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Orange County Invitational, where he tied for 58th.

    American Hayden Shieh, who played collegiate golf at Santa Clara, is the highest-ranked player without virtue of a victory. Shieh is No. 4 on the points list on the strength of a runner-up finish at the Alpharetta Classic and a playoff loss at the Classic at Callaway Gardens.

    Clemson has been well represented this year. Besides Bryson Nimmer’s two wins, Nimmer’s former Tiger teammate Carson Young also won, capturing the Jacksonville Championship in a playoff at Hidden Hills Country Club. Ironically, Young won a mini tour event at the same venue earlier in 2020.

    PGA TOUR-Affiliated Tour Events at TPC Sugarloaf

    Year

    Tournament

    Tour

    Winner

    2019

    Mitsubishi Electric Classic

    PGA TOUR Champions

    Scott McCarron

    2018

    Mitsubishi Electric Classic

    PGA TOUR Champions

    Steve Flesch

    2017

    Mitsubishi Electric Classic

    PGA TOUR Champions

    Stephen Ames

    2016

    Mitsubishi Electric Classic

    PGA TOUR Champions

    Woody Austin

    2015

    Greater Gwinnett Championship

    PGA TOUR Champions

    Olin Browne

    2014

    Greater Gwinnett Championship

    PGA TOUR Champions

    Miguel Angel Jimenez

    2013

    Greater Gwinnett Championship

    PGA TOUR Champions

    Bernhard Langer

    2008

    AT&T Classic

    PGA TOUR

    Ryuji Imada

    2007

    AT&T Classic

    PGA TOUR

    Zach Johnson

    2006

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR

    Phil Mickelson

    2005

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR 

    Phil Mickelson

    2004

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR 

    Zach Johnson

    2003

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR

    Ben Crane

    2002

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR

    Retief Goosen

    2001

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR

    Scott McCarron

    2000

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR

    Phil Mickelson

    1999

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR

    David Duval

    1998

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR

    Tiger Woods

    1997

    BellSouth Classic

    PGA TOUR

    Scott McCarron

MORE FROM PGA TOUR

show more show less