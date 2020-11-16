The First Look: 2020 LOCALiQ Series Championship

DULUTH, Georgia – The inaugural LOCALiQ Series season comes to a conclusion this week at TPC Sugarloaf when the top-78 available players from the points list gather for the season-ending tournament at the facilities Stables and Meadows Courses.

The PGA TOUR established the LOCALiQ Series earlier this year to give playing opportunities to members of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China who were unable to compete because of issues surrounding COVID-19 and the cancellation or postponement of their respective Tours’ schedules. The LOCALiQ Series consisted of seven 54-hole events played in the Southeastern U.S. (Georgia, Alabama and Florida), with the culminating tournament at TPC Sugarloaf. LOCALiQ, the sales and marketing arm of Gannett Co., Inc., and the Official Digital Marketing Services Firm of the PGA TOUR, is committed to the communities in its network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses.

After seven events, the LOCALiQ Series season comes down to this limited-field, 72-hole, no-cut tournament. The first seven tournaments were all 54-hole events. The 78 players competing comes by virtue of their season-long performance, with those finishing Nos. 79, 80 and 81 also receiving invitations to play when three qualified players were not able to participate. Starting Tuesday, November 17, players will be battling for year-end rewards.

Bryson Nimmer, a two-time winner this season at the Series’ first two events in nearby Alpharetta (Alpharetta Classic and The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, has already mathematically secured the points-list title, and he is assured of a PGA TOUR tournament invitation in 2021. The player finishing No. 2 on the points list and the LOCALiQ Series Championship winner will also earn PGA TOUR starts at 2021 tournaments. In the event the champion of the LOCALiQ Series Championship also finishes No. 2 on the points list, the third PGA TOUR invite will go to the player finishing No. 3 in points.

DATES: November 17-20, 2020

OFFICIAL NAME: LOCALiQ Series Championship

HASHTAGS: #LOCALiQ Series, #LOCALiQSeries Championship, #TPCSugarloaf

SCHEDULE: Eighth of eight official LOCALiQ Series events

VENUE: TPC Sugarloaf (Stables Course, Meadows Course), Duluth, Georgia

PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36) 7,054

PURSE: Winner earns $24.000 from a $150,000 purse

CUT: This is a four-round event with no cut