LOCALIQ
The First Look: 2020 LOCALiQ Series Championship
November 16, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
DULUTH, Georgia – The inaugural LOCALiQ Series season comes to a conclusion this week at TPC Sugarloaf when the top-78 available players from the points list gather for the season-ending tournament at the facilities Stables and Meadows Courses.
The PGA TOUR established the LOCALiQ Series earlier this year to give playing opportunities to members of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China who were unable to compete because of issues surrounding COVID-19 and the cancellation or postponement of their respective Tours’ schedules. The LOCALiQ Series consisted of seven 54-hole events played in the Southeastern U.S. (Georgia, Alabama and Florida), with the culminating tournament at TPC Sugarloaf. LOCALiQ, the sales and marketing arm of Gannett Co., Inc., and the Official Digital Marketing Services Firm of the PGA TOUR, is committed to the communities in its network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses.
After seven events, the LOCALiQ Series season comes down to this limited-field, 72-hole, no-cut tournament. The first seven tournaments were all 54-hole events. The 78 players competing comes by virtue of their season-long performance, with those finishing Nos. 79, 80 and 81 also receiving invitations to play when three qualified players were not able to participate. Starting Tuesday, November 17, players will be battling for year-end rewards.
Bryson Nimmer, a two-time winner this season at the Series’ first two events in nearby Alpharetta (Alpharetta Classic and The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, has already mathematically secured the points-list title, and he is assured of a PGA TOUR tournament invitation in 2021. The player finishing No. 2 on the points list and the LOCALiQ Series Championship winner will also earn PGA TOUR starts at 2021 tournaments. In the event the champion of the LOCALiQ Series Championship also finishes No. 2 on the points list, the third PGA TOUR invite will go to the player finishing No. 3 in points.
DATES: November 17-20, 2020
OFFICIAL NAME: LOCALiQ Series Championship
HASHTAGS: #LOCALiQ Series, #LOCALiQSeries Championship, #TPCSugarloaf
SCHEDULE: Eighth of eight official LOCALiQ Series events
VENUE: TPC Sugarloaf (Stables Course, Meadows Course), Duluth, Georgia
PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36) 7,054
PURSE: Winner earns $24.000 from a $150,000 purse
CUT: This is a four-round event with no cut
Tournament Field
|
Camilo Aguado
|
David Germann
|
Alvaro Ortiz
|
Mark Anguiano
|
Conner Godsey
|
David Pastore
|
Eric Ansett
|
Toni Hakula
|
Raul Pereda
|
Piri Borja
|
Andreas Halvorsen
|
Michael Perras
|
Michael Buttacavoli
|
Ian Holt
|
Christopher Petefish
|
Brian Carlson
|
Cory Howard
|
Josh Radcliff
|
Rowin Caron
|
Charles Huntzinger
|
Harrison Rhoades
|
Steven Chervony
|
Matt Hutchins
|
Alex Rocha
|
Tommy Cocha
|
Carson Jacobs
|
Isaiah Salinda
|
Patrick Cover
|
Michael Johnson
|
David Sanders
|
Myles Creighton
|
Chris Korte
|
Stanton Schorr
|
Peter Creighton
|
Joshua Lee
|
Hayden Shieh
|
AJ Crouch
|
Linus Lilliedahl
|
Trey Shirley
|
Stoney Crouch
|
MJ Maguire
|
Alex Smalley
|
Trace Crowe
|
Leandro Marelli
|
Ryan Snouffer
|
Mookie DeMoss
|
Brandon Matthews
|
Eric Steger
|
Lee Detmer
|
Garrett May
|
Justin Suh
|
Justin Doeden
|
Byron Meth
|
Jason Thresher
|
Andrew Dorn
|
Dylan Meyer
|
Travis Trace
|
Brendon Doyle
|
Velten Meyer
|
Sean Walsh
|
Chandler Eaton
|
Cole Miller
|
Alex Weiss
|
Jorge Fernandez Valdes
|
Cooper Musselman
|
Chris Wiatr
|
Patrick Flavin
|
Patrick Newcomb
|
Joseph Winslow
|
Thomas Forster
|
Bryson Nimmer
|
Scott Wolfes
|
Andres Gallegos
|
Blake Olson
|
Carson Young
|
Brad Gehl
|
Chris O’Neill
|
Andy Zhang
Bold indicates 2020 tournament winner
Current Points List Top 10
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Points
|
1
|
Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)
|
1,419.000
|
2
|
Carson Young (Mackenzie Tour)
|
762.467
|
3
|
Toni Hakula (PGA TOUR Latinoamerica0
|
675.667
|
4
|
Hayden Shieh (Mackenzie Tour)
|
674.750
|
5
|
Justin Doeden (Mackenzie Tour)
|
580.500
|
6
|
Stoney Crouch (Mackenzie Tour)
|
558.433
|
7
|
Cooper Musselman (Mackenzie Tour)
|
509.500
|
8
|
David Pastore (Mackenzie Tour)
|
472.150
|
9
|
Alex Smalley (Mackenzie Tour)
|
456.000
|
10
|
Cole Miller (Mackenzie Tour)
|
428.833
Field Notes
This week’s field features 78 players from 12 countries: United States (63), Argentina (4), Mexico (2), Brazil (1), Canada (1), China (1), Colombia (1), Finland (1), Germany (1), Netherlands (1), Norway (1), Sweden (1).
2020 Tournament Results
|
Winner
|
Tournament
|
Current
Points Pos.
|
Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)
|
Alpharetta Classic
|
1
|
Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)
|
The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
|
1
|
Stoney Crouch (Mackenzie Tour)
|
The Classic at Callaway Gardens
|
6
|
Cooper Musselman (Mackenzie Tour)
|
The Invitational at Auburn University Club
|
7
|
Carson Young (Mackenzie Tour)
|
Jacksonville Championship
|
2
|
Toni Hakula (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
|
Harbor Hills
|
3
|
Justin Doeden (Mackenzie Tour)
|
Classic at The Club at Weston Hills
|
5
Besides his two victories, American Bryson Nimmer, a first-team All-American in 2019 at Clemson, lost in a playoff to Cooper Musselman at The Invitational at Auburn University Club. The LOCALiQ Series Championship will be Nimmer’s first start since the Challenge at Harbor Hills. He skipped the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills after receiving an invitation to play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Orange County Invitational, where he tied for 58th.
American Hayden Shieh, who played collegiate golf at Santa Clara, is the highest-ranked player without virtue of a victory. Shieh is No. 4 on the points list on the strength of a runner-up finish at the Alpharetta Classic and a playoff loss at the Classic at Callaway Gardens.
Clemson has been well represented this year. Besides Bryson Nimmer’s two wins, Nimmer’s former Tiger teammate Carson Young also won, capturing the Jacksonville Championship in a playoff at Hidden Hills Country Club. Ironically, Young won a mini tour event at the same venue earlier in 2020.
PGA TOUR-Affiliated Tour Events at TPC Sugarloaf
|
Year
|
Tournament
|
Tour
|
Winner
|
2019
|
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|
PGA TOUR Champions
|
Scott McCarron
|
2018
|
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|
PGA TOUR Champions
|
Steve Flesch
|
2017
|
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|
PGA TOUR Champions
|
Stephen Ames
|
2016
|
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
|
PGA TOUR Champions
|
Woody Austin
|
2015
|
Greater Gwinnett Championship
|
PGA TOUR Champions
|
Olin Browne
|
2014
|
Greater Gwinnett Championship
|
PGA TOUR Champions
|
Miguel Angel Jimenez
|
2013
|
Greater Gwinnett Championship
|
PGA TOUR Champions
|
Bernhard Langer
|
2008
|
AT&T Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Ryuji Imada
|
2007
|
AT&T Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Zach Johnson
|
2006
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Phil Mickelson
|
2005
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Phil Mickelson
|
2004
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Zach Johnson
|
2003
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Ben Crane
|
2002
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Retief Goosen
|
2001
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Scott McCarron
|
2000
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Phil Mickelson
|
1999
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
David Duval
|
1998
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Tiger Woods
|
1997
|
BellSouth Classic
|
PGA TOUR
|
Scott McCarron
