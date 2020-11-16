LOCALIQ

A short drive, a long recovery

November 16, 2020
By Laury Livsey, PGA TOUR Staff
Eighteen months after his car accident in China, Meyer is all-set to play the season-ending LOCALiQ Series Championship at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta. The tournament begins Tuesday. (PGA TOUR)
Eighteen months after his car accident in China, Meyer is all-set to play the season-ending LOCALiQ Series Championship at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta. The tournament begins Tuesday. (PGA TOUR)