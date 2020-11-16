A short drive, a long recovery
-
-
November 16, 2020
By Laury Livsey, PGA TOUR Staff
It was a warm spring evening in Beijing. May 8, 2019. Chengyi Zhong was on his way to the Swan Lakeview Hotel in his taxi. Two riders needed to go to the hospital. The 38-year-old figured he would have one more fare—maybe two—before calling it an evening. He wheeled his blue-and-white sedan into the circle in front of the hotel.
Xinyu Hu—known to PGA TOUR Series-China players and staff as Angelina—watched as the taxi pulled up and came to a stop. Hu, a PGA TOUR Series-China marketing assistant, helped her Caucasian passenger into the backseat. She told Zhong they needed to get to the Beijing Huairou Hospital, Hu, fluent in both English and her native Mandarin, settled in the front seat.
In the backseat sat Velten Meyer, a native of Oldenburg, Germany who had attended college in the U.S., graduating from the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He was a member of PGA TOUR Series-China, in town for the Beijing Championship. Meyer didn’t look comfortable and was clearly in distress. He was relying on Hu to help get him to the hospital, where he knew he needed an IV to restore the fluids he had lost from a day of vomiting.
Zhong pulled out of the hotel, at approximately 10:10, a 15-minute drive ahead of him. The weather was clear and traffic minimal in that part of the sprawling city late in the evening.
Meyer began the ride sitting right behind Hu. After a couple of abrupt stops for traffic lights, Meyer made a request to Hu to ask Zhong if he might ease into the stops a little slower. The sudden jerking was messing with his tender stomach and overall nausea. After a few minutes, Meyer unbuckled his seatbelt and moved to the center of the backseat. He thought if he focused straight ahead, it would help with the discomfort he was feeling.
Hu sat looking at her phone when Zhong suddenly slammed his brakes. It didn’t matter what Meyer had requested. A gold BMW headed in the wrong direction was coming straight at the taxi. “All of a sudden, I saw a flash,” Hu recalls. The glare blinded her, then there was a massive collision, both front-seat airbags deploying.
* *
Every Tuesday during the PGA TOUR Series-China season, players travel to a scenic spot near where the tournament is played that week. It’s a way for the Series to promote itself and the players and give members a chance to see and experience a different part of the world. During Beijing Championship week, the Series arranged for 15 players to go to a place they had all heard of—the Great Wall. With government approval, the group of professional golfers entered the famous edifice before it officially opened to the public that day. Photographer Zhuang Liu convinced Meyer, Max McGreevy, Luke Kwon, Fred Wedel and Matt Gilchrest to dress in vintage, period China costumes for a photo shoot. Then the quintet joined the other 10 players in exploring one of the Seven Wonders of the World. “It was amazing to see it, and it was a great experience,” said Meyer.
When it was time to head back to Topwin Golf and Country Club, site of that week’s tournament, the group stopped at a sandwich store for a little lunch prior to boarding the bus.
About 24 hours, the players who had participated in the Tuesday outing began to get sick. The first to display symptoms were Meyer and Gilchrest. Meyer was on the third hole in the afternoon pro-am when his stomach began hurting. “I was thinking maybe I ate too much lunch or something,” he says. “But it got a lot worse pretty quickly.” Meyer texted Toks Pedro, his roommate for the week, a player not participating in the pro-am. From the course, Meyer explained what was going on, and Pedro, in his hotel room, texted back, describing the same symptoms. Meyer soldiered on for two more holes before finally telling his partners he couldn’t continue. One of the amateurs in his group offered to drive Meyer back to the clubhouse, and as they approached Meyer could see a player lying on his back in front of the clubhouse. It was Gilchrest.
Same symptoms.
“These guys all started getting really violently sick,” remembers Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China’s Executive Director since the Series’ inception in 2014. “We didn’t put two and two together right away. We just started seeing players come into the office, talking about fever, diarrhea, vomiting. And every guy had the same symptoms.”
Carlson asked Rong Li, who goes by the English name of Sherry, to put together a spreadsheet listing the sick players, and a trend quickly emerged. Every player listed had been to the Great Wall the day before—and most had ordered chicken teriyaki sandwiches. But the players who hadn’t asked for lettuce on their sandwiches felt fine.
A staffer escorted Gilchrest to the hospital at 4:30, and just before 7 p.m., Pedro, his condition deteriorating by the hour, decided to go, as well. Right behind him was Joe Heraty. Pretty sure what they were dealing with, staff members encouraged Meyer to also go, but he resisted. “I’m throwing up. I’m not going to die,” he told them. “Once I can hold down some water, I’ll be good.” Carlson and his staff weren’t buying what Meyer was selling, and they continued to strongly recommend that he seek medical attention.
Still fresh in everybody’s minds, too, was the death of Malaysia’s Arie Irawan exactly a month earlier, the PGA TOUR Series-China player dying of natural causes in his sleep during the Sanya Championship.
“When we had so many players getting sick, it became a little scary because we didn’t know what was happening,” Carlson adds. “I think we were all a little extra sensitive knowing what we had just experienced with Arie.”
Players Ryan Chisnall, Aaron Wilkin, Nick Latimer, Kevin Yuan and McGreevy also all eventually made their way to the hospital—lettuce eaters all—the common denominator on each player’s order. Although doctors at the hospital never officially diagnosed norovirus—and Latimer did receive a gastroenteritis verdict—contamination in something they ate was seemingly the consensus, everybody disregarding the technical names and going with what is commonly referred to as “food poisoning.”
Right before 10 p.m., still not feeling well, Meyer finally relented. He met Hu in the hotel lobby and walked into the warm Beijing night to catch a taxi.
* *
After the crash, Hu thinks she was unconscious for between five and 10 seconds. When she came to, somewhat disoriented in a what-just-happened sort of way, she looked down and saw Meyer’s head resting on her left leg. That was alarming enough considering where Meyer had been sitting. At first Hu thought he was dead. But then she could hear him making small, moaning sounds.
“You can imagine his posture. He was lying on his stomach in the middle of the two front seats. His head was bleeding. My pants and shoes were covered by blood—and I knew it was Velten’s blood. But I couldn’t see clearly. I’m short-sighted, and I lost my glasses in the collision,” Hu explains, recalling that her first move was to try to unlock the door. She couldn’t make it work. Hu was stuck.
It was a terrible, chaotic scene. Hu’s friend was unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury. Next to her, Zhong, the driver, was unconscious. He looked to be in bad shape. Passersby who witnessed the crash immediately came to help. Coincidentally, the accident took place in front of the Beijing Spring Legend Holiday Hotel, where numerous players were staying. Nineteen-year-old, first-year pro Shimai Shen was walking back to his room when he witnessed the crash. He immediately jumped into action A year earlier, his father had died in a car crash, and Shen wasn’t there. When he watched what unfolded before him, he jumped into action. He was stunned when he realized two of victims were people he knew. Shen was one of a few who made a significant difference helping prior to the ambulance’s arrival.
“It was pretty late at night, and I decided I wanted to take a walk and get some fresh air,” Shen recalls. “All of a sudden there was a loud bang, and then I realized there was a crash happening in front of me. It was so close to me, and I panicked. It reminded me of the crash that happened in 2018 where I lost my dad. I wasn’t with him, and I didn’t make to see him one last time before he died.
“With a crash happening right in front of me, I believed it was my responsibility to help because I knew how hopeless and worried my family and I felt when we found out about my dad’s accident,” Shen continues. “The next day, I wasn’t in a good state. I hadn’t slept well. The scene of my dad’s accident and what happened in front of me kept hanging over my head. I tried to play in the tournament, but I was too sad and I withdrew after the first round.”
“I was freaking out. I don’t think I could cry at that moment. I was literally numb,” Hu adds. Shen and others pulled Hu out of the car first, then they gingerly took Meyer and laid him on the ground while cradling his neck. Others were on the other side of the car assisting Zhong.
After helping everybody out of the car, Shen and others wanted to help but weren’t sure what to do, fearful of touching Meyer’s head. A good amount of his hair was gone and his skull exposed. “I think we were all afraid to touch the wound thinking whatever we did would make it worse,” says Hu, who decided she would constantly speak to Meyer, force him to respond and make sure he remained conscious. “He had his hand on his head, and he kept saying he was OK. I asked him his name and how old he was, and he answered correctly.” Soon, medical technicians arrived and began treating Meyer. They also noticed a severe injury to his shin. The EMTs asked if Hu was OK, questioned her and examined her for injuries. After they secured Meyer on the wheeled gurney, she joined him in the back of the ambulance. A second ambulance and personnel attended to Zhong.
Prior to leaving in the ambulance, Hu called Li, the Series’ Director of Player Relations, and she, in turn, phoned Carlson to let him know what she had learned. Li had accompanied Gilchrest to the hospital, where she remained, helping other sick players, and she instructed Carlson to meet her there.
During a typical season, Carlson lives half the year in Beijing and the other half in the U.S., and with the tournament in his adopted hometown that week, he was not staying at the host hotel but rather at his home. He had already experienced a long day with all the player sickness and everything else associated with running a golf tournament. He wanted nothing more than to go to sleep. Instead, Carlson quickly called a DiDi, China’s vehicle-for-hire service, and he was off to the hospital.
Beijing Huairou Hospital is not a large hospital and not at the high end of medical services offered in China’s capital city. It was an unusually busy night for the hospital, its volume of patients exacerbated by the arrival of numerous professional golfers. So many non-Chinese people arriving for treatment was certainly not a normal sight at a facility somewhat off the beaten path and one not typically used by expatriates and Westerners living in or visiting the city.
Once at the hospital, Carlson made his way down a hallway, where he found staff members standing next to Meyer, who had not yet been admitted to a room. The ambulance personnel had bandaged his head. Meyer recognized Carlson and asked what happened. “I told him he had been in a wreck and said he was going to be OK. I didn’t know if that was true, but I didn’t want to scare him,” explains Carlson, who has worked for the PGA TOUR since 2002. “Five minutes later, Velten asked me the same question again.” Carlson immediately recognized the telltale signs of a concussion from the two he suffered during his high school football-playing days in Chicago.
With the hospital overwhelmed and no doctors or nurses available, Meyer remained in the hallway, with blood still on his arms and hands. Carlson and another PGA TOUR Series-China staffer, Nic Nie, wet some paper towels that they used to remove the still damp blood from Meyer.
“We cleaned him up, and my hands were covered with his blood. I was almost 100 percent sure I was going to get the norovirus, as well,” said Carlson, who, along with Nie, went to the men’s room to wash their hands when they were done. Primitive is probably too strong a word to describe the hospital, but indicative of the facility was the fact there was no soap in the restroom dispenser. A female co-worker then went into the women’s lavatory, and finding it unoccupied, accompanied Carlson and Nie inside to wash up there. It, too, had no soap.
Eventually, Carlson and Nie went to a doctor’s station, found a bar of soap and washed their hands.
The hospital eventually officially admitted Meyer, and he spent the night in observation after doctors closed the wound in his his head, using 26 stitches, the pattern forming a crude-looking semi-circle. Doctors also treated his shin, and although Meyer complained of pain in his knee, medical personnel didn’t examine the knee. It was now early Thursday morning, and Meyer has no recollection of any of this. He remembers getting in the taxi. All that occurred over the next seven hours is lost to him.
“Everything that happened to me has come from what other people have told me,” says Meyer. “The first thing I remember was waking up in the hospital.”
At approximately 5 a.m., once Meyer heard what time it was, he said, “Hey, I have to go. I have to tee it up soon. I don’t want to miss my tee time.” Doctors made sure Meyer was going nowhere.
Incredibly, though, later that day, the hospital, against Carlson’s wishes, released Meyer. “While it looked like maybe Velten was going to be OK, I wasn’t totally convinced, and I thought he should have stayed for a few more days. I think they let him go home because they needed the room space,” says Carlson.
Reluctantly, the staff brought Meyer back to Topwin Golf and Country Club. Inside the clubhouse are hotel-like suites, where Series staff had arranged for Meyer to stay. The reasoning was he could remain under observation by tournament staff until he could go to a bigger, more medically advanced hospital.
Once Beijing United Family Healthcare Hospital in downtown Beijing admitted Meyer, doctors there were incredulous that their hospital counterpart had released its patient with such a severe head injury. Meyer still had bleeding on his brain, and doctors substantiated Carlson’s suspicions: he was not out of the woods.
“Because of the severity of the bleeding, the risk was pretty high that I could have had a seizure. After I got an MRI, [the doctor] was shocked that I hadn’t been in a hospital all that time. ‘You’re not going anywhere. You’re being admitted right now,’” Meyer remembers the doctor telling him.
Meyer’s stay at Beijing United lasted three weeks, the primary concern the bleeding into his brain he was still experiencing. By the time week two had arrived, Meyer was anxious to return to Germany. Medical personnel told him no but with a caveat. He could eventually go home if he had a family member accompanying him.
In Germany, Meyer’s family huddled, deciding what to do. Velten’s father, Vokke, has his own dental practice. And while Dr. Meyer and his wife wanted to travel to China to be with their son, Velten dissuaded his parents, thinking of the loss of income and the patients his dad would have to put on hold. Velten kept talking about “a big burden” to his mom and dad even if, naturally, they didn’t see it that way. Gunde had the schedule that would work the best, and she looked at going to China to “rescue” her brother as an adventure. She convinced her parents she should go.
Gunde, studying to be a dental technician and four years younger than her at-the-time 25-year-old brother, obtained an expedited visa and a few days later arrived in Beijing as something of a little sister-chaperone-caretaker hybrid.
“It was really nice of her because she had to take vacation days to do that,” Meyer says. Gunde shrugged it off in this-is-what-family-is-for fashion. Even after her arrival in Beijing and Meyer’s eventual discharge from the hospital, the two checked into a Beijing hotel—with Velten returning to the hospital a couple of times a week to go through additional tests to ensure his brain bleeding was slowing and eventually stopping.
“Gunde was with me in China for 10 days. She was 100-percent babysitting me,” Meyer says now, laughing. “We had so much time to kill once were in that hotel. Toward the end, Gunde and I did a couple of things together before we flew home. We went to the Beijing Zoo because Gunde had always wanted to see a panda. She couldn’t even go to the gym because it would mean she would leave me alone for 45 minutes. I tried to make the trip fun for her, but it was really boring.”
Three full weeks after the accident, doctors finally gave Meyer permission to go home. He had completely recovered. Instead of flying directly to Germany, though, Meyer used the back end of his round-trip ticket to return to his adopted home of Orlando, Fla., where he retrieved his dog, Balu, who had been staying with friends. From there, Meyer and Balu returned to Germany for additional treatment and to have an official knee examination.
The pain in his knee concerned Meyer, more so than his head. His Beijing doctors didn’t put much focus on his leg other than to give him a brace to stabilize the knee. Yet Meyer knew his body and felt there was something quite wrong. That’s when he began wondering if he would still be able to play golf. His limp and pain were both severe.
“With my head, I couldn’t feel a difference, and doctors had been treating me. I felt good about that. But my knee, it kept making problems,” Meyer said.
Once he received a diagnosis, he discovered he had a torn meniscus and a torn medial collateral ligament. The suspicion is Meyer’s head at the time of the collision either slammed into dashboard or hit the dome light in the car. Nobody is sure how he may have injured his knee. After consultation, his orthopedist determined he wouldn’t need surgery—that rehab would probably be sufficient.
It was then where Meyer’s admitted German impatience caused him problems.
“I’m not one of those guys who can sit on the couch and watch Netflix for 10 hours. I always want to be doing something, moving around.” So, he did, much to his detriment. Before long, Meyer was back swinging a club and eventually playing golf, which, as it turned out, was not necessarily a good thing.
“Looking back, I definitely started playing a little too early,” Meyer admits.
The thing was, it wasn’t just recreational rounds in Germany or even in Orlando. No, Meyer got on a plane and returned to China, and exactly 36 days after the car crash, the first-tee announcer at PGA TOUR Series-China’s Suzhou Open was introducing Meyer, who was wearing a full brace on his right leg. Predictably, Meyer shot a 5-over 77 in the first round, recovered with a 70 on day two only to miss the cut.
“That was a terrible idea. I had a massive brace on my leg, swinging with that, and I was limping. All the [players] who were there were like, ‘Velten, I can’t believe you’re over here.’ But, you know, that’s the result of me being terrible at sitting around. That’s my mentality.”
“I could not believe he was trying to play,” says Hu, surprised to see her friend but happy for the reunion nonetheless. “I really respect him. He’s a tough man, definitely.”
The following week, Meyer turned in rounds of 79-72, missing the cut at the Huangshan Championship.
“I had no chance those two weeks. My body really did not feel good. It kind of opened my eyes to go get a little bit more treatment, to get my knee checked out by a trainer. That helped me and put me back on the right path, which is why I started playing nicer.”
Slowly, Meyer began feeling better, more like himself. PGA TOUR Series-China observed a month break in its schedule after Huangshan, giving Meyer additional valuable recuperation time. He remained in the country and continued to work on his game. Ties for 38th and 34th in two weather-shortened events in his next two starts weren’t anything to brag about, but it did show progress. He made two more cuts before his breakthrough at the season-ending event that featured Macau’s assorted casinos as a backdrop. Meyer opened with a 70 at the Macau Championship then finished with scores of 65-67-67 to tie for ninth. He finished 42nd on the Order of Merit to retain his card for 2020.
During the winter break, friends asked Meyer if he planned on returning to China after all that had happened there. Meyer had to remind them that he had already returned and had every intention of playing in his second PGA TOUR Series-China season.
“The thing is, what happened with my accident could happen anywhere. It could happen in Germany. It could happen in America,” Meyer reasons. Why wouldn’t he go back to his home Tour?
Much to Meyer’s disappointment, that season never took place because of the worldwide pandemic. With Tour golf in China canceled, Meyer had to regroup, and his previous year’s Order of Merit performance became that much more significant. His China status earned him membership on the quickly-put-together LOCALiQ Series that the PGA TOUR designed to give PGA TOUR Series-China, the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members playing opportunities where previously none existed because of COVID-19.
“I felt like my game was in a pretty good spot, and I was excited for this year, so I was pretty thankful for the TOUR coming up with the LOCALiQ Series. At the end of the day [the TOUR] would not have had to do anything, so to speak, if they didn’t want to,” Meyer continues. “I think it was a great effort by everyone that was involved, especially with how quickly it came together. It was pretty remarkable.”
* *
This week, Meyer will be at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta for the season-ending LOCALiQ Series Championship. The tournament begins Tuesday. Meyer earned an invite into the 78-player field, thanks to his best showing of the season, a tie for seventh at the final full-field tournament—the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., last month. His closing-round 65 moved him from 111th on the points list, to No. 67. His seven LOCALiQ Series tournament performances certainly didn’t represent the best golf of Meyer’s career. It did prove, however, that he can still play, even after everything he had been through. He feels good, the only evidence of the ordeal are the scars on his head and leg.
Hu is still in China, working on other sports-related assignments since PGA TOUR Series-China postponed its operation. She is considering graduate school, and universities in the U.S. are on her short list. Hu has on occasion looked back on the significance of the wreck. In some ways it feels like it just happened, and in others she admits it seems like eons ago. The bruising she suffered from the seatbelt and air-bag deployment have long since healed. So has the psychological trauma.
“Everyone told me I was the luckiest of the three of us, and the police told me the same thing,” Hu says. “Emotionally, the accident didn’t really make a difference to me. I continue getting in cars or taxis. It’s just another thing for me. I don’t feel scared to sit in the front seat. It doesn’t bother me.”
The driver of the taxi, Zhong, and Hu have maintained contact. There were rumors that Zhong was paralyzed after the crash, but that isn’t true. He did suffer broken ribs, he injured his knee and received seven stitches. So severe were his injuries that he spent approximately 90 days confined to a bed. He’s now ambulatory, and he still drives his taxi with some concessions. He can’t spend the whole day driving as the seatbelt pressed against his chest causes too much pain. Zhong also is unable to lift anything heavy. However his life has returned to normal as he lives a quiet life with his wife and 11-year-old daughter.
Police determined the 35-year-old owner of the BMW was drunk when the car plowed into the taxi. Both occupants of the BMW, a man and a woman, ran from the scene before they were eventually apprehended by police. Nobody could prove that either was behind the wheel. The BMW owner eventually received a fine of RMB 8,000 (a little more than U.S. $1,000), and he served a 15-day detention. Hu shakes her head. “The law is not perfect.”
“If [the crash] would have happened in Orlando, I would have a hell of a lot more money now,” Meyer says with a wry smile. “I was lucky that I had pretty good international insurance because it was my insurance that paid for everything.”
Considering what Meyer experienced, he chooses to look ahead, not thinking about any money he may have lost or ultimately couldn’t collect. He has one more tournament to play this year. He’s happy, healthy and grateful he’s back playing golf with no lingering effects.
“You see accidents like mine every day on the news or when you’re driving on the highway. You would never think that it would get you. It just comes out of nowhere, which is quite frightening. But at the same time, for me, looking back, it obviously puts a lot of things in perspective,” he concedes. “If there is something good to take away from it, it’s that it definitely makes me look differently at some things.
“Playing a bad round of golf today is a lot better than being dead or being paralyzed,” Meyer adds. “I wasn’t very far away from that. And that’s something. I also don’t remember what happened in the car. Maybe that’s a good thing.”
COMMENTS