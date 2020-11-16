A short drive, a long recovery

It was a warm spring evening in Beijing. May 8, 2019. Chengyi Zhong was on his way to the Swan Lakeview Hotel in his taxi. Two riders needed to go to the hospital. The 38-year-old figured he would have one more fare—maybe two—before calling it an evening. He wheeled his blue-and-white sedan into the circle in front of the hotel.

Xinyu Hu—known to PGA TOUR Series-China players and staff as Angelina—watched as the taxi pulled up and came to a stop. Hu, a PGA TOUR Series-China marketing assistant, helped her Caucasian passenger into the backseat. She told Zhong they needed to get to the Beijing Huairou Hospital, Hu, fluent in both English and her native Mandarin, settled in the front seat.

In the backseat sat Velten Meyer, a native of Oldenburg, Germany who had attended college in the U.S., graduating from the University of Louisiana-Monroe. He was a member of PGA TOUR Series-China, in town for the Beijing Championship. Meyer didn’t look comfortable and was clearly in distress. He was relying on Hu to help get him to the hospital, where he knew he needed an IV to restore the fluids he had lost from a day of vomiting.

Zhong pulled out of the hotel, at approximately 10:10, a 15-minute drive ahead of him. The weather was clear and traffic minimal in that part of the sprawling city late in the evening.

Meyer began the ride sitting right behind Hu. After a couple of abrupt stops for traffic lights, Meyer made a request to Hu to ask Zhong if he might ease into the stops a little slower. The sudden jerking was messing with his tender stomach and overall nausea. After a few minutes, Meyer unbuckled his seatbelt and moved to the center of the backseat. He thought if he focused straight ahead, it would help with the discomfort he was feeling.

Hu sat looking at her phone when Zhong suddenly slammed his brakes. It didn’t matter what Meyer had requested. A gold BMW headed in the wrong direction was coming straight at the taxi. “All of a sudden, I saw a flash,” Hu recalls. The glare blinded her, then there was a massive collision, both front-seat airbags deploying.

* *

Every Tuesday during the PGA TOUR Series-China season, players travel to a scenic spot near where the tournament is played that week. It’s a way for the Series to promote itself and the players and give members a chance to see and experience a different part of the world. During Beijing Championship week, the Series arranged for 15 players to go to a place they had all heard of—the Great Wall. With government approval, the group of professional golfers entered the famous edifice before it officially opened to the public that day. Photographer Zhuang Liu convinced Meyer, Max McGreevy, Luke Kwon, Fred Wedel and Matt Gilchrest to dress in vintage, period China costumes for a photo shoot. Then the quintet joined the other 10 players in exploring one of the Seven Wonders of the World. “It was amazing to see it, and it was a great experience,” said Meyer.