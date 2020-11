A short drive, a long recovery

Slowly, Meyer began feeling better, more like himself. PGA TOUR Series-China observed a month break in its schedule after Huangshan, giving Meyer additional valuable recuperation time. He remained in the country and continued to work on his game. Ties for 38th and 34th in two weather-shortened events in his next two starts weren’t anything to brag about, but it did show progress. He made two more cuts before his breakthrough at the season-ending event that featured Macau’s assorted casinos as a backdrop. Meyer opened with a 70 at the Macau Championship then finished with scores of 65-67-67 to tie for ninth. He finished 42nd on the Order of Merit to retain his card for 2020.

During the winter break, friends asked Meyer if he planned on returning to China after all that had happened there. Meyer had to remind them that he had already returned and had every intention of playing in his second PGA TOUR Series-China season.

“The thing is, what happened with my accident could happen anywhere. It could happen in Germany. It could happen in America,” Meyer reasons. Why wouldn’t he go back to his home Tour?

Much to Meyer’s disappointment, that season never took place because of the worldwide pandemic. With Tour golf in China canceled, Meyer had to regroup, and his previous year’s Order of Merit performance became that much more significant. His China status earned him membership on the quickly-put-together LOCALiQ Series that the PGA TOUR designed to give PGA TOUR Series-China, the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members playing opportunities where previously none existed because of COVID-19.

“I felt like my game was in a pretty good spot, and I was excited for this year, so I was pretty thankful for the TOUR coming up with the LOCALiQ Series. At the end of the day [the TOUR] would not have had to do anything, so to speak, if they didn’t want to,” Meyer continues. “I think it was a great effort by everyone that was involved, especially with how quickly it came together. It was pretty remarkable.”

* *

This week, Meyer will be at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta for the season-ending LOCALiQ Series Championship. The tournament begins Tuesday. Meyer earned an invite into the 78-player field, thanks to his best showing of the season, a tie for seventh at the final full-field tournament—the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., last month. His closing-round 65 moved him from 111th on the points list, to No. 67. His seven LOCALiQ Series tournament performances certainly didn’t represent the best golf of Meyer’s career. It did prove, however, that he can still play, even after everything he had been through. He feels good, the only evidence of the ordeal are the scars on his head and leg.

Hu is still in China, working on other sports-related assignments since PGA TOUR Series-China postponed its operation. She is considering graduate school, and universities in the U.S. are on her short list. Hu has on occasion looked back on the significance of the wreck. In some ways it feels like it just happened, and in others she admits it seems like eons ago. The bruising she suffered from the seatbelt and air-bag deployment have long since healed. So has the psychological trauma.