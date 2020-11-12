-
LOCALIQ
Inside the Field: LOCALiQ Series Championship, Top-20 Players
November 12, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- With Bryson Nimmer, center, leading the way as LOCALiQ Series No. 1, today we take a look at the players inside the Points List Top-20 heading into next week's LOCALiQ Series Championship at TPC Sugarloaf. (Media/PGA TOUR)
The top-78 points-earners on the 2020 LOCALiQ Series’ first seven events qualified for the season-ending, 72-hole LOCALiQ Series Championship, which starts on Tuesday at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. Here are thumbnail looks at the players who earned their berths as the leading 20 in the Points Standings.
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: Won, Alpharetta Classic; The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 62, third round, Alpharetta Classic
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: Won, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 63, first round, Jacksonville Championship
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: Won, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 63, third round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Points List Position: 4
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: 2nd, Alpharetta Classic, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 62, second round, Alpharetta Classic
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: Won, The Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, third round, Jacksonville Championship
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: Won, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: Won, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: 2nd, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, second round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: T4, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 63, second round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: T2, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 62, first round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T3, Classic at The Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: T2, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, most recent The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: T3, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, Jacksonville Championship
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T2, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently Jacksonville Championship
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: T2, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: 2nd, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: 5th, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, third round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: 3rd, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 63, third round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: T3, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, first round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: 3rd, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
