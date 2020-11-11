Player’s Take: Carson Young

I played in a GProTour mini tour event at Mimosa Hills this summer in Morganton, North Carolina. There was a golf course, not the one we were playing, but one nearby, where I caught a four-and-a-half pound bass. I actually caught multiple four-and-a-half pounders, three or four of them back to back.

I can’t wait to go back there and try that again. I just enjoy catching and releasing them. Anytime I’m playing a course and I see a pond, I just scout it out and see if there are good bass lines or not.



In addition to fishing, I love to go snowboarding, which being from the South sounds crazy. My brothers and I have recently been going to Colorado every year to Steamboat (Springs) and showing our love for snowboarding and finding that fresh powder. It’s addicting.



Since COVID began, my hair is the longest it’s ever been. I think I go through phases where I don’t want to cut my hair and save a little money. Riley actually likes the long-hair look, so COVID was a good excuse to grow it out.

I don’t think I’ve cut my hair since we were married. I can’t grow facial hair or anything. I wish I could, but I have a baby face. I think I could grow out a nasty-looking mustache, but I never really

tried.



I played a lot of sports growing up. I played everything except football. Besides golf, the two sports I played the longest were tennis and soccer. Growing up, my two brothers played tennis, and my cousins also played tennis. Some of them played collegiately and professionally, so I played until probably middle school.



William Parker, my cousin, played tennis at the University of North Carolina, and he played some professionally. My other cousin David Parker, who I’m really close with, played at Clemson. There are a lot of tennis players in my family.



Nobody in my family actually plays golf. According to my mom, I was playing tennis one day, and I saw the golf course beside the tennis courts. I wanted to be different and go try golf because it looked fun. Ever since then, I dropped all the other sports because I realized I was pretty good at golf.



I first learned to love golf at Boscobel, my home course in Pendleton. There I met a gentleman named Harvey Brock who taught me the game. He got me on it right away. He saw my natural talent, and he really helped me thrive and learn the game.



He entered me into a junior tournament in the area for eight- and nine-year-olds. I was seven at the time, and even though I wasn’t old enough to play, Harvey convinced the people running the tournament that I was good enough. They let me play from the reds (tees), and I ended up winning that tournament.



That’s what got me into it. I was like, This is fun, winning. Harvey passed away a couple of years ago, but he’s who sparked my interest, being out there with him or being out there alone—not having to compare myself to my brothers or my cousins, just doing my own thing and not having to rely on teammates.

While I was at Clemson, I had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in my left knee. It happened playing golf. Because of the way I was swinging, I was putting a lot of stress on my left knee and snapping my left knee on impact, trying to get as much power as I could for what was my small frame at the time. It was during my sophomore year.



Two and a half years later, I tore the meniscus in the same knee again, this time while playing basketball, so I’ve had the same surgery on the same knee twice. Now, I kind of have an old-man arthritis left knee. It’s no fun, especially for my young age.

After a long flight, I can definitely feel the pressure on it. I still can’t do some workouts. I can’t do squats anymore, but I can do lighter stuff like deadlifts and single leg split-squats.



I don’t like bending my knee past 90 degrees. Even when I read putts, still to this day, I still stick my left leg out a little bit, which is weird, but I’m accustomed to it.