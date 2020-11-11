-
Player’s Take: Carson Young
November 11, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
With one LOCALiQ Series tournament remaining on the 2020 schedule, Carson Young is No. 2 on the points list immediately behind his former Clemson teammate Bryson Nimmer. Like every other International Tour golfer, Young has tried to cobble a schedule together during the COVID-19 pandemic, something he’s done quite successfully this year—with a win at the Jacksonville Championship to his credit. At the same time, Young has also spent his off weeks with his wife, done a little (OK, a lot) of fishing, planned a snowboarding trip to Colorado and all the while growing out his hair to the longest length it’s ever been.
Right now, I’m living in Anderson, South Carolina. I grew up in Pendleton, right down the road. I got married a year and a half ago to my wife, Riley.
I actually met Riley playing golf. I grew up playing the local golf course at Boscobel Golf and Country Club, in Pendleton. I met her at Anderson Country Club during my senior year of high school. Since then, the course has been shut down. She was into golf, and she ended up going to Clemson for her freshman year. At the time, I was a sophomore.
After her freshman year, she transferred to Anderson University. We made it through college and decided that since we’d been dating for five or six years, we would get married.
I guess you could say we were high school sweethearts, although it was more high school for her than it was for me.
Our first actual date was going to the Anderson County Fair, but we definitely played a bunch of golf starting out. We don’t really do that much now. But starting off we definitely had some golf dates.
Our marriage took place where we first met—at Anderson Country Club. After the course shut down, they decided to turn it into a wedding venue. It was cool to get married in the same spot where we first met six years earlier.
Riley’s a full-time wedding photographer. She has her own business, and most weekends she’s booked up with weddings. Our schedules clash a lot, which makes it hard for her to travel with me to tournaments. This has been a really busy time for her.
Business slowed down for a few months. Everybody was just eloping, so she wasn’t too busy, but now she's slammed—which is a blessing for us. She’s planning to go with me to the final LOCALiQ Series event in Atlanta next week. She’s excited about that, and so am I.
I have two older brothers, Daniel (28) and Parker (31). You’d think they would have tormented me a lot, but no. They were actually great brothers growing up, and we got along well, which is surprising to most people. OK, I’m sure they did give me a little bit of crap, for sure.
In the Upstate in South Carolina, you’ve got the mountain areas with cooler weather, and the beaches are a short drive, three hours away. It’s all right where I live.
There’s not a whole lot to do in Pendleton itself, other than maybe going out to fish. That’s about all we have. I’ve become a pretty big bass fisherman lately, and Lake Hartwell is nearby.
I grew up fishing off and on, but as of this year with COVID, with not much to do, I’ve become more of an avid fisherman. I’ve gotten really into it. I have a few more rods, and it’s been fun. For now, I’m just a bass fisher. I haven’t really gotten into fly fishing yet, but I’d like to at some point. I have to get one of those nice, expensive rods.
Oftentimes, I’ll bring my rod with me to tournaments. After a round or a practice round, I like to go to a local pond or the pond at the golf course, fish and take my mind off golf because I find that I think about golf way too much.
Golf courses are the best places to fish. They usually have the biggest bass because they’re not fished much. There’s something about golf course bass that are just better.
I played in a GProTour mini tour event at Mimosa Hills this summer in Morganton, North Carolina. There was a golf course, not the one we were playing, but one nearby, where I caught a four-and-a-half pound bass. I actually caught multiple four-and-a-half pounders, three or four of them back to back.
I can’t wait to go back there and try that again. I just enjoy catching and releasing them. Anytime I’m playing a course and I see a pond, I just scout it out and see if there are good bass lines or not.
In addition to fishing, I love to go snowboarding, which being from the South sounds crazy. My brothers and I have recently been going to Colorado every year to Steamboat (Springs) and showing our love for snowboarding and finding that fresh powder. It’s addicting.
Since COVID began, my hair is the longest it’s ever been. I think I go through phases where I don’t want to cut my hair and save a little money. Riley actually likes the long-hair look, so COVID was a good excuse to grow it out.
I don’t think I’ve cut my hair since we were married. I can’t grow facial hair or anything. I wish I could, but I have a baby face. I think I could grow out a nasty-looking mustache, but I never really
tried.
I played a lot of sports growing up. I played everything except football. Besides golf, the two sports I played the longest were tennis and soccer. Growing up, my two brothers played tennis, and my cousins also played tennis. Some of them played collegiately and professionally, so I played until probably middle school.
William Parker, my cousin, played tennis at the University of North Carolina, and he played some professionally. My other cousin David Parker, who I’m really close with, played at Clemson. There are a lot of tennis players in my family.
Nobody in my family actually plays golf. According to my mom, I was playing tennis one day, and I saw the golf course beside the tennis courts. I wanted to be different and go try golf because it looked fun. Ever since then, I dropped all the other sports because I realized I was pretty good at golf.
I first learned to love golf at Boscobel, my home course in Pendleton. There I met a gentleman named Harvey Brock who taught me the game. He got me on it right away. He saw my natural talent, and he really helped me thrive and learn the game.
He entered me into a junior tournament in the area for eight- and nine-year-olds. I was seven at the time, and even though I wasn’t old enough to play, Harvey convinced the people running the tournament that I was good enough. They let me play from the reds (tees), and I ended up winning that tournament.
That’s what got me into it. I was like, This is fun, winning. Harvey passed away a couple of years ago, but he’s who sparked my interest, being out there with him or being out there alone—not having to compare myself to my brothers or my cousins, just doing my own thing and not having to rely on teammates.
While I was at Clemson, I had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in my left knee. It happened playing golf. Because of the way I was swinging, I was putting a lot of stress on my left knee and snapping my left knee on impact, trying to get as much power as I could for what was my small frame at the time. It was during my sophomore year.
Two and a half years later, I tore the meniscus in the same knee again, this time while playing basketball, so I’ve had the same surgery on the same knee twice. Now, I kind of have an old-man arthritis left knee. It’s no fun, especially for my young age.
After a long flight, I can definitely feel the pressure on it. I still can’t do some workouts. I can’t do squats anymore, but I can do lighter stuff like deadlifts and single leg split-squats.
I don’t like bending my knee past 90 degrees. Even when I read putts, still to this day, I still stick my left leg out a little bit, which is weird, but I’m accustomed to it.
Being apart of the Clemson golf team has been a dream come true. Going to miss this team and the great times we have had over the years. Thank you coaches, teammates, trainers, and everyone who helped me along the way! Now on to a new chapter of my life with professional golf. I'm going to trust the Lord and enjoy the journey wherever this crazy game takes me.
I have to admit I am terrified of spiders. My worst nightmare would probably be sitting in a tub full of spiders, I hate spiders with a passion. I don’t even know what it is, I’m not afraid of snakes. But spiders? They freak me out.
The scariest thing I could do would be skydiving with spiders on me, falling into an ocean with sharks. That would be the ultimate death of me.
I majored in marketing. Sometimes when I’m having a rough day on the course, or even a rough season, I ask myself, What should my backup job be? At the same time, I don’t want to think about it, because I want to stick this out. I don’t want to think about getting a real job because golf is so mental, and I need to keep my mind on getting my PGA TOUR card while pretending there is no other option.
If I had to do a job outside of golf, I guess it would have to be something in sales or marketing, but I don’t know. Golf is something I want to keep doing, as long as I can.
On the mini tours, there is some phenomenal talent out there that people don’t realize. Most players on the mini tours could compete on the Korn Ferry Tour. The atmosphere out there is like playing with your buddies or playing a high school event, where there are not a lot of people watching. You’re just doing your own thing.
Playing on the Korn Ferry Tour—I think I’ve played in four tournaments—was a great experience, having a bit more of a crowd, having some grandstands and fans at a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.
That’s why I’m playing golf, you know? I want to secure some status out there and eventually move to the PGA TOUR.
I’m thankful for this LOCALIQ Series we’ve been playing. I’m in great position going into the final tournament. I’m in second (on the points list) behind my old Clemson teammate, Bryson Nimmer. First and second get those PGA TOUR starts. That’s the goal, that’s the dream.
I feel like I’ve definitely got the game to compete out there. It’s just a matter of going out and getting the opportunity to show it. I just have to stay patient, and when opportunities come—and hopefully they come soon—I’ll take advantage of them.
