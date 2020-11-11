-
-
LOCALIQ
Inside the Field: LOCALiQ Series Championship, players ranked 21st through 40th
-
November 11, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2020
- Justin Suh and Leandro Marelli of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, along with Isaiah Salinda of the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada are among the Players to Watch next week at the LOCALiQ Series Championship. (Media/PGA TOUR)
The top-78 points-earners on the 2020 LOCALiQ Series’ first seven events qualified for the season-ending, 72-hole LOCALiQ Series Championship, which starts on Tuesday at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. Today, our look at the field for the no-cut event, takes us to those who earned a spot ranked 21st through 40th on the Points Standings.
Michael Johnson (Mackenzie Tour)
Birmingham, Alabama
Points List Position: 21
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: 6th, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 62, third round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Brendon Doyle (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Louisville, Kentucky
Points List Position: 22
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T3, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Chris O’Neill (Mackenzie Tour)
Carson City, Nevada
Points List Position: 24
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T4, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, third round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Justin Suh (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
San Jose, California
Points List Position: 25
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T7, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Classic at Callaway GardensSuh has made three PGA TOUR starts over the last couple of months, including a T8 finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Scott Wolfes (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Sea Island, Georgia
Points List Position: 26
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: T4, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Connor Godsey (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Rogersville, Alabama
Points List Position: 27
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: T7, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Isaiah Salinda (Mackenzie Tour)
San Francisco, California
Points List Position: 28
Tournaments Played: 3
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: T2, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 67, most recently The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Leandro Marelli (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Casilda, Santa Fe, Argentina
Points List Position: 30
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T4, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, The Classic at Callaway GardensMarelli won the Diners Club Peru Open last year on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
Josh Radcliff (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Coppell, Texas
Points List Position: 31
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: T13, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, second round, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Travis Trace (Mackenzie Tour)
Jacksonville, Florida
Points List Position: 32
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T6, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Jason Thresher (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Hartford, Connecticut
Points List Position: 33
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T7, The Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, The Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Ian Holt (Mackenzie Tour)
Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina
Points List Position: 34
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T10, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, most recently The Challenge at Harbor HillsHolt had four top-10 finishes in 2019 to finish the Mackenzie Tour season ranked No 12 on the Order of Merit. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Christopher Petefish (Mackenzie Tour)
Cumming, Georgia
Points List Position: 35
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T7, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, first round, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Dylan Meyer (Mackenzie Tour)
Evansville, Indiana
Points List Position: 36
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T11, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Brandon Matthews (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Jupiter, Florida
Points List Position: 37
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T9, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Tommy Cocha (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Salta, Argentina
Points List Position: 38
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: 6th, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 63, second round, The Classic at Callaway GardensCocha is a four-time PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
Chris Korte (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Points List Position: 39
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: T9, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, Alpharetta Classic
Carson Jacobs (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Hendersonville, Tennessee
Points List Position: 40
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: T9, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Steven Chervony (Mackenzie Tour)*
Boca Raton, Florida
Points List Position: 79
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: T9, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 67, second round The Challenge at Harbor Hills
*Entered the field replacing No. 29 Alejandro Tosti, who decided to withdraw.
Chandler Eaton (Korn Ferry Tour)*
Alpharetta, Georgia
Points List Position: 81
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 1
Best Finish: T9, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 67, first round, Alpharetta Classic
*Entered the field replacing No. 23 Kyle Wilshire, who decided to withdraw.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.