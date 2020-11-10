  • LOCALIQ

    Inside the Field: LOCALiQ Series Championship, players ranked 41st through 59th

  • Myles Creighton (PGA TOUR Series-China), Mark Anguiano (Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada) and Andrés Gallegos (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica) are among the Players to Watch next week at the LOCALiQ Series Championship. (Media/PGA TOUR)Myles Creighton (PGA TOUR Series-China), Mark Anguiano (Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada) and Andrés Gallegos (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica) are among the Players to Watch next week at the LOCALiQ Series Championship. (Media/PGA TOUR)