Inside the Field: LOCALiQ Series Championship, players ranked 41st through 59th

The top-78 points-earners on the 2020 LOCALiQ Series’ first seven events qualified for the season-ending, 72-hole LOCALiQ Series Championship, which starts a week from today at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. As we review the field for the no-cut event, today we look at those who earned a spot ranked 41st through 59th on the Points Standings.

Points List Position: 41

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 4

Best Finish: T7, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills

Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills

David Sanders (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)

Mount Laurel, New Jersey

Points List Position: 42

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 6

Best Finish: T16, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 61, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Points List Position: 43

Tournaments Played: 5

Cuts Made: 5

Best Finish: T16, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Points List Position: 44

Tournaments Played: 4

Cuts Made: 4

Best Finish: T10, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, first round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Points List Position: 45

Tournaments Played: 5

Cuts Made: 4

Best Finish: T11, Jacksonville Championship

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Points List Position: 46

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 4

Best Finish: T10, The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Points List Position: 47

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 4

Best Finish: T10, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Classic at Callaway Gardens