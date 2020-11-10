-
-
LOCALIQ
Inside the Field: LOCALiQ Series Championship, players ranked 41st through 59th
-
November 10, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- November 10, 2020
- Myles Creighton (PGA TOUR Series-China), Mark Anguiano (Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada) and Andrés Gallegos (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica) are among the Players to Watch next week at the LOCALiQ Series Championship. (Media/PGA TOUR)
The top-78 points-earners on the 2020 LOCALiQ Series’ first seven events qualified for the season-ending, 72-hole LOCALiQ Series Championship, which starts a week from today at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. As we review the field for the no-cut event, today we look at those who earned a spot ranked 41st through 59th on the Points Standings.
Myles Creighton (PGA TOUR Series-China)
Digby, Nova Scotia, Canada
Points List Position: 41
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T7, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
David Sanders (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Mount Laurel, New Jersey
Points List Position: 42
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 6
Best Finish: T16, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 61, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Lee Detmer (Mackenzie Tour)
Washington, D.C.
Points List Position: 43
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: T16, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Eric Ansett (Mackenzie Tour)
Tacoma, Washington
Points List Position: 44
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T10, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, first round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Garrett May (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Texarkana, Texas
Points List Position: 45
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T11, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Harrison Rhoades (Mackenzie Tour)
Raleigh, North Carolina
Points List Position: 46
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T10, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Andrés Gallegos (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Lobos, Argentina
Points List Position: 47
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T10, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Classic at Callaway GardensAndrés Gallegos is a past PGA TOUR Latinoamérica champion, with a victory at the 2018 Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
Stanton Schorr (Mackenzie Tour)
Macon, Georgia
Points List Position: 48
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T9, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, first round, Jacksonville Championship
Matt Hutchins (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Naples, Florida
Points List Position: 49
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: T7, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Patrick Newcomb (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Benton, Kentucky
Points List Position: 50
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: T13, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Challenge at Harbor HillsPatrick Newcomb has won three times on the PGA TOUR's International Tours. He had one win on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and two on the Mackenzie Tour. This picture shows him holding the trophy after his win at the 2017 Cape Breton Open. (PGA TOUR)
AJ Crouch (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Jacksonville, Florida
Points List Position: 51
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 5
Best Finish: T7, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Linus Lilliedahl (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Nyköping, Sweden
Points List Position: 52
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: T4, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Thomas Forster (Mackenzie Tour)
Cromer, England
Points List Position: 53
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: 7th, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, most recently The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Trace Crowe
Hilton Head, South Carolina
Points List Position: 54
Tournaments Played: 2
Cuts Made: 1
Best Finish: T4, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, first round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Michael Buttacavoli (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Miami Beach, Florida
Points List Position: 55
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: T7, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, third round, The Championship at Echelon Golf ClubMichael Buttacolivi is one of four players who have recorded four wins on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. His last win coming at the 2018 Shell Championship in Miami. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)
Patrick Flavin (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Highwood, Illinois
Points List Position: 56
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: 10th, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, second round, Jacksonville Championship
Brad Gehl (PGA TOUR Series-China)
Jupiter, Florida
Points List Position: 57
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: T10, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, third round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Sean Walsh (Mackenzie Tour)
Keller, Texas
Points List Position: 58
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T17, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 67, most recently Jacksonville Championship
Mark Anguiano (Mackenzie Tour)
Whittier, California
Points List Position: 59
Tournaments Played: 3
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: T7, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, The Invitational at Auburn University ClubMark Anguiano shot 29-under last July to win the 2020 Colorado Open. (Photo by Chip Bromfield/Pro-Motion, LTD.)
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.