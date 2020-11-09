Inside the Field: LOCALiQ Series Championship, players ranked 60th through 78th

The top-78 points-earners on the 2020 LOCALiQ Series’ first seven events qualified for the season-ending, 72-hole LOCALiQ Series Championship, which starts a week from tomorrow at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. Over the next four days we will take a look at all the players who are scheduled to compete in the no-cut event. The following are those who earned a spot ranked 60th through 78th on the Points Standings.

Charles Huntzinger (Mackenzie Tour)

Norcross, Georgia

Points List Position: 60

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T6, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Joshua Lee (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)

Jacksonville, Florida

Points List Position: 61

Tournaments Played: 6

Cuts Made: 2

Best Finish: T7, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Alex Weiss (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)

Pickering, Ohio

Points List Position: 62

Tournaments Played: 5

Cuts Made: 2

Best Finish: T7, Alpharetta Classic

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently Alpharetta Classic

Andrew Dorn (Mackenzie Tour)

Cincinnati, Ohio

Points List Position: 63

Tournaments Played: 5

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T15, Jacksonville Championship

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, first round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

José Toledo (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)

Guatemala City, Guatemala

Points List Position: 64

Tournaments Played: 4

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T7, The Classic at the Club at Weston Hills

Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Michael Perras (PGA TOUR Series-China)

Houston, Texas

Points List Position: 65

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 4

Best Finish: T21, Jacksonville Championship

Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Alex Rocha (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Points List Position: 66

Tournaments Played: 3

Cuts Made: 2

Best Finish: T8, The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Low 18-Hole Score: 63, third round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Velten Meyer (PGA TOUR Series-China

Oldenburg, Germany

Points List Position: 67

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T7, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills

Low 18-Hole Score: 65, third round, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills

Joseph Winslow (PGA TOUR Series-China)

Overland Park, Kansas

Points List Position: 68

Tournaments Played: 5

Cuts Made: 4

Best Finish: T22, The Classic at Callaway Gardens, T22, The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Challenge at Harbor Hills

Blake Olson (Mackenzie Tour)

Jacksonville, Florida

Points List Position: 69

Tournaments Played: 4

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T9, Alpharetta Classic

Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, Alpharetta Classic

Peter Creighton (PGA TOUR China-Series)

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

Points List Position: 70

Tournaments Played: 3

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T10, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 67, most recently The Invitational at Auburn University Club

David Germann (Mackenzie Tour)

Arlington, Virginia

Points List Position: 71

Tournaments Played: 4

Cuts Made: 1

Best Finish: T6, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Ryan Snouffer (Mackenzie Tour)

Jupiter, Florida

Points List Position: 72

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T9, Alpharetta Classic

Low 18-Hole Score: 65, first round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Eric Steger (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)

Westfield, Indiana

Points List Position: 73

Tournaments Played: 1

Cuts Made: 1

Best Finish: T7, The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Low 18-Hole Score: 62, first round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Mookie DeMoss (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)

St. Simons Island, Georgia

Points List Position: 74

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T19, The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 65, most recently The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Andy Zhang (Mackenzie Tour)

Winter Garden, Florida

Points List Position: 75

Tournaments Played: 6

Cuts Made: 4

Best Finish: T27, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, T27 The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club

Cory Howard (Mackenzie Tour)

Jacksonville, Florida

Points List Position: 76

Tournaments Played: 7

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T16, The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, third round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Chris Wiatr (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)

Jupiter, Florida

Points List Position: 77

Tournaments Played: 6

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T14, The Classic at Callaway Gardens

Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Trey Shirley (Mackenzie Tour)

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Points List Position: 78

Tournaments Played: 5

Cuts Made: 3

Best Finish: T29, Alpharetta Classic, T29 The Invitational at Auburn University Club

Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills