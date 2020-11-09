-
Inside the Field: LOCALiQ Series Championship, players ranked 60th through 78th
-
November 09, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Alex Rocha (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica), Joseph Winslow (PGA TOUR Chine-Series) and Blake Olson (Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada) are among the Players to Watch next week at the LOCALiQ Series Championship. (Media/PGA TOUR)
The top-78 points-earners on the 2020 LOCALiQ Series’ first seven events qualified for the season-ending, 72-hole LOCALiQ Series Championship, which starts a week from tomorrow at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. Over the next four days we will take a look at all the players who are scheduled to compete in the no-cut event. The following are those who earned a spot ranked 60th through 78th on the Points Standings.
Charles Huntzinger (Mackenzie Tour)
Norcross, Georgia
Points List Position: 60
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T6, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Joshua Lee (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Jacksonville, Florida
Points List Position: 61
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: T7, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Alex Weiss (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Pickering, Ohio
Points List Position: 62
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: T7, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently Alpharetta Classic
Andrew Dorn (Mackenzie Tour)
Cincinnati, Ohio
Points List Position: 63
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T15, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, first round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
José Toledo (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Guatemala City, Guatemala
Points List Position: 64
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T7, The Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Michael Perras (PGA TOUR Series-China)
Houston, Texas
Points List Position: 65
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T21, Jacksonville Championship
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Alex Rocha (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Points List Position: 66
Tournaments Played: 3
Cuts Made: 2
Best Finish: T8, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 63, third round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Velten Meyer (PGA TOUR Series-China
Oldenburg, Germany
Points List Position: 67
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T7, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, third round, Classic at the Club at Weston Hills
Joseph Winslow (PGA TOUR Series-China)
Overland Park, Kansas
Points List Position: 68
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T22, The Classic at Callaway Gardens, T22, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Blake Olson (Mackenzie Tour)
Jacksonville, Florida
Points List Position: 69
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T9, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, first round, Alpharetta Classic
Peter Creighton (PGA TOUR China-Series)
Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida
Points List Position: 70
Tournaments Played: 3
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T10, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 67, most recently The Invitational at Auburn University Club
David Germann (Mackenzie Tour)
Arlington, Virginia
Points List Position: 71
Tournaments Played: 4
Cuts Made: 1
Best Finish: T6, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Ryan Snouffer (Mackenzie Tour)
Jupiter, Florida
Points List Position: 72
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T9, Alpharetta Classic
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, first round, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Eric Steger (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Westfield, Indiana
Points List Position: 73
Tournaments Played: 1
Cuts Made: 1
Best Finish: T7, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 62, first round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Mookie DeMoss (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
St. Simons Island, Georgia
Points List Position: 74
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T19, The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, most recently The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Andy Zhang (Mackenzie Tour)
Winter Garden, Florida
Points List Position: 75
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 4
Best Finish: T27, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, T27 The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 64, second round, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club
Cory Howard (Mackenzie Tour)
Jacksonville, Florida
Points List Position: 76
Tournaments Played: 7
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T16, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, third round, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Chris Wiatr (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
Jupiter, Florida
Points List Position: 77
Tournaments Played: 6
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T14, The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Low 18-Hole Score: 66, most recently The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Trey Shirley (Mackenzie Tour)
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Points List Position: 78
Tournaments Played: 5
Cuts Made: 3
Best Finish: T29, Alpharetta Classic, T29 The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Low 18-Hole Score: 65, second round, The Challenge at Harbor Hills
