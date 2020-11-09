-
LOCALIQ
In Movember, Dorn has a must-see mustache
-
-
November 09, 2020
By Andrew Dorn, Special to PGATOUR.COM
-
Editor’s Note: Mackenzie Tour member Andrew Dorn is a fifth-year pro from Cincinnati who played his college golf at Coastal Carolina University. With the Mackenzie Tour season canceled due to COVID-19 issues, Dorn has been a regular, playing the LOCALiQ Series, the Series’ season concluding next week. As the calendar turned to November, Dorn also decided to put his razor and cream away and grow a mustache for the entire month—not because he's lazy but because his facial hair is in support of someone very close to him.
I’ve always been a guy who has grown a mustache if I’m not playing very good golf for a week or two, like if I’ve missed two cuts in a row. That’s the only superstition I have. I usually do it to change up my mojo a little. I will admit, though, that when I do grow a mustache, it’s not a great effort. Let’s just say I don’t grow facial hair in the greatest fashion. After three or four days, anybody I know always says, “You need to shave that.”
Well, for the entire month of November, shaving is not going to happen, and I have my friends to “blame.”
I attended Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, and five of my friends have been involved in the Movember initiative for a few years now. Movember’s mission is to change “the face of men’s health” with a goal that within 10 years it will help reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25 percent. Movember focuses on issues of mental health and suicide prevention and prostate and testicular cancer. The most visible way to show my support is to grow a mustache while raising money. My friends have been asking me to join them, and I finally got involved.
At the LOCALiQ Series Championship later this month at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta, I qualified for the 72-player, no-cut season finale by virtue of my 63rd-place position on the points list. I am pledging and will donate $10 for every birdie I make and $20 for every eagle next week. The growing-the-mustache part is simply to raise awareness. Since growing a
mustache is what it takes to support a good cause, I’m all in.
All five of us on this team have been affected in some way or another with one or more of these health matters. We’re men. We hope that when we’re older that all of these issues are less of an issue. That’s why we’re doing this, why I’m involved.
Well, that, and because of my grandpa.
Tom Crowe is my mom’s dad, and I’ve always been very close with him. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and has made a full recovery. His dad, my great-grandpa, Caesar Crowe, also had prostate cancer, and he died from the disease. My mom has always said that if her grandpa had had his cancer today, because of all the advances in medicine and science, he most likely would have survived.
Knowing this disease runs in my family, I want to get ahead of it with the help of my Archbishop Moeller friends Max Richey, Wyatt Rusche, A.J. Eckhoff, Kyle Neuville and Charlie Walter. We’re all from Cincinnati but spread across the U.S. now, a couple in California, one in Colorado, one in Columbus and two of us, including me, still in Cincinnati. Our Movember team has been gathering people as we go, a more-the-merrier kind of thing, and we have 24 total participating. During the month, our goal is to raise at least $15,000. Each member of the group is also pledging to run 60 miles for the estimated 60 men across the world who commit suicide each hour.
My grandpa still lives down the street from my parents in Cincinnati, and I’m pretty close with him and still see him as often as I can when I’m not traveling. He’s been through it all—open-heart surgery and, of course, cancer. He’s had a lot of things happen to him, and he has always been a pretty big inspiration for me. My grandpa has given me the personal motivation to get involved in Movember along with all the other factors and external motivations.
When I arrive at TPC Sugarloaf for the final event of the LOCALiQ Series, I will look a little different with, hopefully, my ’stache having grown in a little. For a variety of reasons, I want to play well, making a bunch of birdies and eagles along the way.
It’s been an interesting season. Patience has been a key for me as I’ve assessed my play, reviewed my tournament rounds and thought about my year in general. On the LOCALiQ Series, I have played in five tournaments, making three cuts—my best finish, a tie for 15th, coming at the Jacksonville Championship.
I feel like I’ve made strides in the right direction, performance-wise this season. If I had played a little more, I truly believe my game would be better. I tend to play the second week of back-to-back events better. Case in point: The week after Jacksonville, I was a Monday qualifier at the Savannah Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. I opened the tournament with a 63 and was the first-round leader. That was a big positive, sleeping on the lead. I learned a lot even though the rest of the week wasn’t very good as I tied for 43rd.
With one tournament left on the LOCALiQ Series, maybe the extra facial hair will inspire me and serve as a rally ’stache. I know it also provides a little motivation for me to sport this nasty-looking thing while supporting an excellent cause.
And if that means some temporary grief from friends, fellow players, family—and most importantly—my girlfriend, well, that’s the way it will have to be.
For more information or to get involved in Andrew Dorn’s Movember initiative, click here.
COMMENTS