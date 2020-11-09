In Movember, Dorn has a must-see mustache

At the LOCALiQ Series Championship later this month at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta, I qualified for the 72-player, no-cut season finale by virtue of my 63rd-place position on the points list. I am pledging and will donate $10 for every birdie I make and $20 for every eagle next week. The growing-the-mustache part is simply to raise awareness. Since growing a

mustache is what it takes to support a good cause, I’m all in.

All five of us on this team have been affected in some way or another with one or more of these health matters. We’re men. We hope that when we’re older that all of these issues are less of an issue. That’s why we’re doing this, why I’m involved.

Well, that, and because of my grandpa.

Tom Crowe is my mom’s dad, and I’ve always been very close with him. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer and has made a full recovery. His dad, my great-grandpa, Caesar Crowe, also had prostate cancer, and he died from the disease. My mom has always said that if her grandpa had had his cancer today, because of all the advances in medicine and science, he most likely would have survived.

Knowing this disease runs in my family, I want to get ahead of it with the help of my Archbishop Moeller friends Max Richey, Wyatt Rusche, A.J. Eckhoff, Kyle Neuville and Charlie Walter. We’re all from Cincinnati but spread across the U.S. now, a couple in California, one in Colorado, one in Columbus and two of us, including me, still in Cincinnati. Our Movember team has been gathering people as we go, a more-the-merrier kind of thing, and we have 24 total participating. During the month, our goal is to raise at least $15,000. Each member of the group is also pledging to run 60 miles for the estimated 60 men across the world who commit suicide each hour.

My grandpa still lives down the street from my parents in Cincinnati, and I’m pretty close with him and still see him as often as I can when I’m not traveling. He’s been through it all—open-heart surgery and, of course, cancer. He’s had a lot of things happen to him, and he has always been a pretty big inspiration for me. My grandpa has given me the personal motivation to get involved in Movember along with all the other factors and external motivations.