Shell Open Monday Qualifying
October 29, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- On December 10-13, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will visit Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, for the Shell Open.
Course: Trump National Doral Miami – Golden Palm Course
Date: Monday December 7th, 2020
10 Qualifying spots will be available
ENTRY FEES
(a) $100 for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Members, Korn Ferry Tour Members, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Members and PGA TOUR Series-China Members.
(b) $200 for all other entrants.
ELIGIBILITY
Professionals and Amateurs with a handicap index when applied to the qualifying course slope will generate a handicap of four (4) or less. PGA Tour Latinoamerica reserves the right to verify the handicap index of amateurs and to refuse anyone not meeting requirements.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Korn Ferry Tour, Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR China Series current members will have priority to register if entries are received by 5:00 pm ET Wednesday December 2nd and subject to available spots determined by first come first serve basis.
FIELD SIZE
120 total entries. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica members, Korn Ferry Tour members, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada members and PGA TOUR Series-China members are guaranteed a spot in the qualifier as long as they register by 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday December 2 and subject to available spots determined by first come first serve basis. After 120 entries are received, a conditional waitlist begins. Entrants on the conditional waitlist whose entry into the field is confirmed shall be notified as soon as possible.
ENTRY DEADLINE
Deadline entries by eligible players (professional golfers and amateurs with attested handicaps of 4 or less) shall be 5:00 PM ET on Saturday December 5th subject to availability.
ONLINE REGISTRATION STARTS ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 6TH AT 9:00 am ET
on the following link:
https://qtregistration.pgatourhq.com/registration/tours
