Puerto Plata Open Information
-
October 29, 2020
By Communications, PGATOURLA.COM
- December 17-20, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica will host the Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic.
MONDAY QUALIFYING AND SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS
Course: Playa Dorada Golf Course, Puerto Plata – Republica Dominicana
Date: Monday December 14th, 2020
Minimum of 6 Qualifying spots will be available
Information and Registration for Monday Q and Sponsor Exemptions:
Mr. Andrea Attus
director@playadoradagolf.com
