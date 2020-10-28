Player’s Take: Benjamín Alvarado

For many years I had been wishing to buy a motorcycle, but I did not dare do it for fear of something bad happening while doing such an extreme sport. I knew a motorcycle accident could keep me away from golf for a long time, and since golf is what I do for a living, exposing myself to that would be kind of stupid.

However, the pandemic came our way and everything has been kind of stagnant. The years have passed, and I’m about to become a father. I see my life as a little more stable here in Chile, not wanting to travel as much as in the past.

The COVID-19 restrictions have been quite severe here in Chile. Since coming back from the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlán last March, I have only been able to play three rounds of golf.

The golf courses were allowed to reopen just a month ago, but playing when you are completely out of sync is very unpleasant because you end up hitting the ball all over the place. These days my practices are limited to the one hour I am allowed to go to the driving range, from Tuesday through Saturday.