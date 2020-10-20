Player’s Take: Justin Doeden

Justin Doeden began his college golf career at a small, Wisconsin school and had great success. That’s when his coach saw enough, stepped in and encouraged Doeden, a Minnesota native, . . . to transfer. Doeden credits his first college coach with helping him become the player he is today, facilitating his transfer to a bigger program where he could develop his game. The Mackenzie Tour veteran and the most recent LOCALiQ Series winner recently talked about, among other things, his high school hockey days, when he realized the NHL wasn’t in his future, why the first three events on the Mackenzie Tour schedule are his favorites and what his LOCALiQ Series victory in early October at the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills meant to him.

When I first heard about the coronavirus affecting golf, I was in Hilton Head. When I heard the TOUR canceled THE PLAYERS (Championship), that was the big one for me. I was like, wow, this is pretty serious—this is a pretty big deal. A couple days later, the Masters got canceled. Right then and there I remember thinking, my life is going to be a little different moving forward.

Almost immediately players started getting emails, which I really appreciated. That was something the Mackenzie Tour was very good at, keeping us informed.

Knowing I probably wouldn’t be playing any competitive golf for a while, and with my family still in Minnesota, I did go home for probably two months. I hung out with them and hung out with some friends a little.

Back then, and even today, we don’t know that much about COVID-19, so, obviously, you have to be careful what you do. I thought it was a good time to maybe put the clubs away for a while.

I hung out with the family during that time. I don’t get to do that too much because I’m always travelling, so it was good to see my Mom and Dad and my sister, who is four years older than me.