Doeden rallies late to win Classic at The Club at Weston Hills

Brendon Doyle enjoyed his top finish of the LOCALiQ Series season with his tie for third. Doyle fired rounds of 68-67-69 to finish at 12-under, two strokes behind winner Justin Doeden. His previous-best performance was a tie for sixth at The Invitational at Auburn University Club.

It’s been an impressive run for American Cole Miller. The native of Pennsylvania recorded his third consecutive top-10 with his tie for seventh this week. Miller’s run started at the Jacksonville Championship, where he tied for fourth. He tied for second last week at The Challenge at Harbor Hills. In his last 10 rounds, Miller has not shot an over-par score, with nine of his 10 rounds in the 60s. This week he posted scores of 71-66-68.

American Piri Borja is also on a nice run, with two top-10s in succession, his latest coming this week with a 69-69-67 showing resulting in a tie for seventh. He also tied for seventh in the second LOCALiQ Series event of the season, The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, and was fifth last week at The Challenge at Harbor Hills.

Jason Thresher has made three consecutive cuts, and this week he posted his first top-10 of the season, a tie for seventh. After a slow start, with an even-par 72, Thresher concluded his final 36 holes 11-under (65-68).

Myles Creighton began the final round within striking distance but couldn’t get his putter going. The Canadian opened and closed with 2-under 70s, with a second-round 65 added in. That gave the PGA TOUR Series-China player his first top-10 of the campaign, as well.

The lone amateur of the three in the field to make the cut was Jake Beber-Frankel. Beber Frankel shot scores of 68-73-73 to finish at 2-under and tied for 47th.

Quotable

“It was just tough out there. It was hot, and nerves obviously a factor for someone like myself who isn’t always in the mix.” –Justin Doeden

“I didn’t know where I stood at all. I knew what was going on in my group. I knew AJ was starting the day three ahead of me. He was playing great all day until hole 13. He made a double (bogey) there. I thought, Oh, boy. Here we go. We’re in it now. I thought then and there, this tournament is ours if we play smart, stay patient Then I made one there on 16 and got one to finish on 18.” –Justin Doeden

“This is a good one for my confidence. To play the front nine in 1-under par, I was fine with that. I knew there were birdie holes on the back.” –Justin Doeden

“I came up a touch short there and hit a good putt that went in.” –Justin Doeden on his approach shot and putt on No. 9

“That was another boost for me, to keep the momentum going.” –Justin Doeden on his chip-in birdie at No. 11

“I can feel it going crazy.” –Justin Doeden on whether he had checked his phone for text messages and voicemail

“There are definitely some things I want to work on still. I’ll just get ready for the final event there at TPC Sugarloaf. I just want to relax and put my feet up. It’s the offseason, technically. Thankfully, LOCALiQ gave us some events to play, which is awesome, which is huge. I’ll just prepare for that last event and see what happens.” –Justin Doeden

“Being consistent is the name of my game. I’ve been consistent the last few years as a golfer. To get that victory and to stay consistent paid off.” –Carson Young on his Arcis Golf Florida Swing title

“After nine holes, I tried to have a good back nine so I could assure I would be able to play the final event. I haven’t played very well in this Series. I needed a top-five or something like that to get in, and that was my main thing.” –Andreas Halvorsen, who moved to No. 16 in the points standings with his runner-up finish

“I started of birdie-par-eagle on the back, I checked the scores and saw that I was tied.” –Andreas Halvorsen

“I seem to putt better from 20 feet than three feet.” –Andreas Halvorsen

“The last two days were pretty good. I definitely haven’t been playing that good, so it was fun to get in and have a good tournament.” –Andreas Halvorsen