Putting exhibition propels A.J. Crouch to three-shot cushion
October 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Crouch had nine birdies and one bogey Thursday to open a three-shot lead at The Club at Weston Hills. (Media/PGA TOUR)
WESTON, Florida—There is definitely something about The Club at Weston Hills that A.J. Crouch likes. In January, the Jacksonville native and former Florida Gator shot scores of 70-69-71-68 to win the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament by two shots. This week, back at Weston Hills, he’s at it again. After finishing in the dark Wednesday night, Crouch turned right around with an early second-round tee time and followed his 5-under 67 with a sterling, 8-under 64 that gives him a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills. Justin Doeden, with back-to-back 67s, is tied for second with first-round leader Matías Lezcano, while Myles Creighton, Brendon Doyle and Crouch’s first- and second-round playing partner Chris O’Neill are tied for fourth, four shots back.
Crouch wasn’t perfect Thursday, his lone bogey of the day coming when he made the turn, on No. 10. Nine birdies more than made up for his one miscue, however.
“I started off and felt really good with the putter again early,” Crouch said of his birdie-birdie start. “I don’t know what it was because I haven’t been putting very good. Something happened where it just started clicking. I must have had seven one-putts on the front nine. That kind of freed me up to go after some pins knowing that if I got on the green, I felt comfortable making an up and down.”
Crouch did just that on No. 5, his tee shot on the par 3 landing right of the green. He chipped to 12 foot and routinely made the putt. “That was a really good save, a momentum-booster,” he said.
On the next hole, Crouch dug into his short-game bag of tricks after his approach shot from the fairway fooled him, the hole playing more downwind than he realized. With his shot landing over the green, Crouch hit “a conservative chip to eight feet” and, naturally, made that. Summing up his first 36 holes, Crouch said, “I’m not the greatest wedge player among these guys. So, I just hit it as far as I can, put something up there on the green and the way I’m putting that’s all I have to do right now—get somewhere near the hole. I don’t have to put anything in there really tight. I just want to give myself as many chances as I can.”View this post on Instagram
Miembro de #pgatourla AJ Crouch 🇺🇸 hizo 64 (-8) esta mañana y con total de -13 es líder casa club en @theclubatwestonhills. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member @ajcrouch28 fired an 8-under 64 this morning. At 13-under, the @gatorsmgolf alum is the current clubhouse leader at the #LOCALiQSeries’ Classic at @theclubatwestonhills. #ArcisGolfFloridaSwing
First-round leader Matías Lezcano was cruising along on his back nine with back-to-back birdies at his 11th and 12th holes of the day when he hit a bad drive on No. 4. Instead of pitching back onto the fairway, he tried a difficult shot he immediately regretted that led to a double bogey. “It was not very smart,” Lezcano said. He followed that with a bogey that he said was the result of not putting his mistake behind him. “I was thinking about what I did on the previous hole, and that led to a bad swing and the bogey.”
The Argentine rallied over his final three holes, though, making two birdies and a par. He’s at 10-under alongside Doeden.
“I’m giving myself a lot of opportunities, and they’re falling this week, so I’m excited for [Friday],” Doeden said of his putting. “It’s good to start playing well. I feel like the game is starting to come around, and I’m doing a good job of staying patient. The putter is starting to heat up a little bit for me.”
Did you know A.J. Crouch has only played in one official event on a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour (PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China)? He played in this season’s PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season-opening Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan, where he missed the cut.
Season Points Standings
Through The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Pos.
Player (Home Tour)
Points
Previous Position
1
Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)
1,419.000
1
2
Carson Young (Mackenzie Tour)
747.967
2
3
Toni Hakula (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
664.500
21
4
Hayden Shieh (Mackenzie Tour)
640.000
3
5
Stoney Crouch (Mackenzie Tour)
552.333
4
6
Cooper Musselman (Mackenzie Tour)
509.500
5
7
David Pastore (Mackenzie Tour)
472.150
6
8
Alex Smalley (Mackenzie Tour)
412.000
7
9
Cole Miller (Mackenzie Tour)
356.083
24
10
Rowin Caron (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
337.417
8
Note: The top-two finishers on the points standings will earn invitations to future, to-be-determined PGA TOUR tournaments.
The Classic at The Club at Weston Hills is the third and final event of the Arcis Golf Florida Swing, which rewards the top-two performers in the three LOCALiQ Series tournaments in Florida. With his victory at The Challenge at Harbor Hills last week, Toni Hakula moved into second place in the standings, 13.667 points behind overall leader Carson Young. Cole Miller, a runner-up finisher last week and a tie-for-fourth finisher in Jacksonville two weeks ago, moved into the third slot, with David Pastore and Rowin Caron rounding out the top five. Arcis Golf, the premier operator of public, resort and private golf clubs in the United States, has a current portfolio of 60 properties located coast to coast in 13 states, including The Club at Weston Hills—the site of this week’s final event of the Arcis Golf Florida Swing in Fort Lauderdale. Arcis Golf will present a $7,500 bonus to the top finisher, with the second-best performer taking home $2,500.
Arcis Golf Florida Swing Standings
Through The Challenge at Harbor Hills
Pos.
Player (Home Tour)
Points
1
Carson Young (Mackenzie Tour)
563.667
2
Toni Hakula (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
550.000
3
Cole Miller (Mackenzie Tour)
308.333
4
David Pastore (Mackenzie Tour)
252.250
T5
Jorge Fernández-Valdés (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
208.333
T5
Kyle Wilshire (Mackenzie Tour)
208.333
7
Chris O’Neill (Mackenzie Tour)
182.500
8
Michael Johnson (Mackenzie Tour)
133.250
9
Camilo Aguado (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
129.500
10
Patrick Flavin (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
75.000
Key Information
The cut came at 3-under, with 56 advancing to Friday’s final round.
Fifty-five professionals and one amateur made the cut, the fewest players getting to the final round this year. Previously, 57 players made the cut at The Classic at Callaway Gardens.
Here is where the top-five players in the Arcis Golf Florida Swing standings are positioned with 18 holes to play: No. 1 Carson Young (tied for 31st); No. 2 Toni Hakula (tied for 36th); No. 3 Cole Miller (tied for 11th); David Pastore (cut); Jorge Fernández-Valdés (tied for seventh).
This is the final full-field event of the LOCALiQ Series season, with the top-78 on the season-long points standings advancing to the LOCALiQ Series Championship at TPC Sugarloaf in metro Atlanta in mid-November. The 78th player is currently Will Grimmer, who is not in the field this week, while No. 1 Bryson Nimmer is also absent as he plays in the Korn Ferry’ Tour’s Orange County National Championship in Orlando. The LOCALiQ Series Championship will feature 78 players, so if a qualified player doesn’t enter the tournament, he will be replaced in the field by the next-available player.
The second-round leader has yet to go on to win a LOCALiQ Series tournament this season. Bryson Nimmer (twice), Stoney Crouch, Cooper Musselman, Carson Young and Toni Hakula have all come from behind on the final day to win. Nimmer, at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, Musselman (The Invitational at Auburn University Club) and Young (Jacksonville Championship) all made up three-stroke deficits on the final day.
After A.J. Crouch’s 64, the next-lowest scores Thursday belonged to Myles Creighton, MJ Maguire, Andreas Halvorsen and Jason Thresher. They all shot 65s.
Brendon Doyle moved to 9-under through 15 holes but could only make pars coming in. He will begin the final round tied for seventh. In three LOCALiQ Series appearances, Doyle has made two cuts, his top showing a tie for sixth at The Invitational at Auburn University Club.
Canadian Myles Creighton is enjoying his top outing of the LOCALiQ Series season. He has played in all six previous events, making three cuts. His best finish was a tie for 23rd at The Invitational at Auburn University Club. In his 17 LOCALiQ Series rounds, he has only been over par twice, and he’s currently been under par in 13 of his last 14 rounds.
After winning last week’s Challenge at Harbor Hills, Toni Hakula had an indifferent start to his opening round, shooting an even-par 72. He recovered well, shooting a 4-under 68 to move up 29 positions on the leaderboard, into a tie for 36th, with 18 holes to play.
Raúl Pereda has had a solid LOCALiQ Series season, playing in all six previous tournaments and only missing one cut—last week at The Challenge at Harbor Hills. Pereda is tied for 19th this week with 18 holes remaining after his 68-70 start has him at 6-under. Pereda was a runner-up performer in week two, at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, and he also has a tie for third at the only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament held this year, the Estrella del Mar Open in March in his native Mexico. Seventeen of his 19 LOCALiQ Series rounds this season have been par or better.
Fifty-one players had scores in the 60s in the second round vs. 34 in the opening 18.
Here is how the past LOCALiQ Series winners in the field this week have fared through 36 holes: Stoney Crouch (tied for 42nd); Cooper Musselman (missed the cut); Carson Young (tied for 31st); and Toni Hakula (tied for 36th).
At the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament held at Weston Hills earlier in the year, A.J. Crouch defeated Piri Borja by two shots. Crouch was the only player in the field to record four consecutive under-par rounds. Including his 65-64 start this week, Crouch is a combined 23-under par at The Club at Weston Hills in 2020.Crouch holding his PGA TOUR Latinoamérica card after claiming medalist honors at Q-School at The Club at Weston Hills in January. (Media/PGA TOUR)
The lone amateur of the three in the field to make the cut was Jake Beber-Frankel. He followed his 4-under 68 with a 73 to finish at 3-under, making the cut on the number.
In 2019, Justin Doeden played his second Mackenzie Tour season, finishing 36th on the Order of Merit, with a pair of top-10s. His best performance came at the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open. Doeden fired a second-round, 9-under 62 and was in solo second through 36 holes. He finished 68-68 on the weekend to tie for third with Hayden Buckley, Jake Johnson and Andrew Yun, two shots behind winner Alex Chiarella. In Doeden’s first Mackenzie Tour season, in 2018, he finished 66th on the Order of Merit on the strength of four consecutive made cuts to end the campaign.
Earlier this year, Justin Doeden made his PGA TOUR debut, playing in the Puerto Rico Open. He shot rounds of 73-72 to miss the cut.
Hayden Shieh, No. 3 on the season-long points standings, had a wild five-hole stretch on his front nine. He birdied the par-3 fifth hole, made a double bogey at No. 6, eagled No. 7, parred the eighth and birdied No. 9. Despite two double bogeys this week (he made double at No. 7 in the opening round), Shieh is still 5-under and tied for 31st.
Quotable
“I shot 30 on the front. Haven’t done that in a while. Coming in on 18, I took an aggressive line with the 3-wood and had an easy two-putt birdie.” –A.J. Crouch
“There’s something about South Florida. I typically play well down here. I have my coach, Dan McCarthy, 15 minutes away. I warmed up there yesterday and everything feels pretty comfortable.” –A.J. Crouch
Birdies were plentiful Thursday for @AJCrouch28, the former @GatorsGolf alum. #LOCALiQSeries #ArcisGolfFloridaSwing pic.twitter.com/UXKjxqUj8Y— Mackenzie Tour (@PGATOURCanada) October 8, 2020
“Last week I putted poorly and the week before that. I’ve been hitting it pretty well for this whole Series, but I’m not making anything. Maybe it’s being on greens that I’ve played before.” –A.J. Crouch
“I can really see the lines, and I’m confident knowing how much it’s going to break. I can see it really well. Lining up to it, it feels like they’re going to go in.” –A.J. Crouch
“I probably have not knowing it because it looks a lot different, but I haven’t consciously done anything to change it.” –A.J. Crouch on whether he made specific putting changes
“It just really freed me up, knowing I was putting well. I knew all I had to do was hit it somewhere on the green. When you’re not putting well you feel you have to hit it within five feet.” –A.J. Crouch
“I gave one back on 17. Seventeen is a tough hole this week. It’s playing 230 (yards), with some wind. I missed it left. I gave myself five feet (for the par putt). I just left it low, but I’m fine with making bogey there.” –Justin Doeden
“It’s getting hot out there. I’m a Minnesota boy, so this heat is starting to get intense.” –Justin Doeden
“It was one of those ones where you keep the pin in because it’s so far away. I was just trying to get the speed right. Sure enough, with about five feet to go I thought, I hit this pretty good. This has a chance.” –Justin Doeden on his 50-foot birdie putt on No. 11
“I struggled a little on the back nine. I played a good front nine, but on the back nine I lost it a little bit. It’s nice to get the back nine back under par.” –Chris O’Neill
“I was playing with A.J. Just trying to stay in touch with him was a big deal. He had it going today.” –Chris O’Neill
“It was fun to see a lot of good shots, and we had a lot of holes where all three of us made birdie. I don’t think I’ve ever played in a group that played quite as well collectively overall. We truly didn’t make many bogeys. It was pretty fun.” –Chris O’Neill
Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:
November 17-20
LOCALiQ Series Championship
TPC Sugarloaf
Duluth, Georgia
Second-Round Weather:
Hot and humid. High of 92. Wind E at 6-9 mph.
