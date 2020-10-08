Putting exhibition propels A.J. Crouch to three-shot cushion

Key Information

The cut came at 3-under, with 56 advancing to Friday’s final round.

Fifty-five professionals and one amateur made the cut, the fewest players getting to the final round this year. Previously, 57 players made the cut at The Classic at Callaway Gardens.

Here is where the top-five players in the Arcis Golf Florida Swing standings are positioned with 18 holes to play: No. 1 Carson Young (tied for 31st); No. 2 Toni Hakula (tied for 36th); No. 3 Cole Miller (tied for 11th); David Pastore (cut); Jorge Fernández-Valdés (tied for seventh).

This is the final full-field event of the LOCALiQ Series season, with the top-78 on the season-long points standings advancing to the LOCALiQ Series Championship at TPC Sugarloaf in metro Atlanta in mid-November. The 78th player is currently Will Grimmer, who is not in the field this week, while No. 1 Bryson Nimmer is also absent as he plays in the Korn Ferry’ Tour’s Orange County National Championship in Orlando. The LOCALiQ Series Championship will feature 78 players, so if a qualified player doesn’t enter the tournament, he will be replaced in the field by the next-available player.

The second-round leader has yet to go on to win a LOCALiQ Series tournament this season. Bryson Nimmer (twice), Stoney Crouch, Cooper Musselman, Carson Young and Toni Hakula have all come from behind on the final day to win. Nimmer, at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, Musselman (The Invitational at Auburn University Club) and Young (Jacksonville Championship) all made up three-stroke deficits on the final day.

After A.J. Crouch’s 64, the next-lowest scores Thursday belonged to Myles Creighton, MJ Maguire, Andreas Halvorsen and Jason Thresher. They all shot 65s.

Brendon Doyle moved to 9-under through 15 holes but could only make pars coming in. He will begin the final round tied for seventh. In three LOCALiQ Series appearances, Doyle has made two cuts, his top showing a tie for sixth at The Invitational at Auburn University Club.

Canadian Myles Creighton is enjoying his top outing of the LOCALiQ Series season. He has played in all six previous events, making three cuts. His best finish was a tie for 23rd at The Invitational at Auburn University Club. In his 17 LOCALiQ Series rounds, he has only been over par twice, and he’s currently been under par in 13 of his last 14 rounds.

After winning last week’s Challenge at Harbor Hills, Toni Hakula had an indifferent start to his opening round, shooting an even-par 72. He recovered well, shooting a 4-under 68 to move up 29 positions on the leaderboard, into a tie for 36th, with 18 holes to play.

Raúl Pereda has had a solid LOCALiQ Series season, playing in all six previous tournaments and only missing one cut—last week at The Challenge at Harbor Hills. Pereda is tied for 19th this week with 18 holes remaining after his 68-70 start has him at 6-under. Pereda was a runner-up performer in week two, at The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, and he also has a tie for third at the only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament held this year, the Estrella del Mar Open in March in his native Mexico. Seventeen of his 19 LOCALiQ Series rounds this season have been par or better.

Fifty-one players had scores in the 60s in the second round vs. 34 in the opening 18.

Here is how the past LOCALiQ Series winners in the field this week have fared through 36 holes: Stoney Crouch (tied for 42nd); Cooper Musselman (missed the cut); Carson Young (tied for 31st); and Toni Hakula (tied for 36th).

At the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament held at Weston Hills earlier in the year, A.J. Crouch defeated Piri Borja by two shots. Crouch was the only player in the field to record four consecutive under-par rounds. Including his 65-64 start this week, Crouch is a combined 23-under par at The Club at Weston Hills in 2020.