Strong second nine propels Lezcano to Weston lead

Key Information



The Classic at The Club at Weston Hills is the third and final event of the Arcis Golf Florida Swing, which rewards the top-two performers in the three LOCALiQ Series tournaments in Florida. With his victory at The Challenge at Harbor Hills last week, Toni Hakula moved into second place in the standings, 13.667 points behind overall leader Carson Young. ColeMiller, a runner-up finisher last week and a tie-for-fourth finisher in Jacksonville two weeks ago, moved into the third slot, with David Pastore and Rowin Caron rounding out the top five. Arcis Golf, the premier operator of public, resort and private golf clubs in the United States, has a current portfolio of 60 properties located coast to coast in 13 states, including The Club at Weston Hills—the site of this week’s final event of the Arcis Golf Florida Swing. Arcis Golf will present a $7,500 bonus to the top finisher, with the second-best performer taking home $2,500.

Thirty-four players had scores in the 60s in the opening round.

Points leader Bryson Nimmer is not playing this week instead making his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the Orange County National Championship in Orlando. Here is how the other LOCALiQ Series winners this season fared in the opening round: Stoney Crouch (70, tied for 35th); Cooper Musselman (71, tied for 50th); Carson Young (69, tied for 21st); and ToniHakula (72, tied for 65th).

This is Jordan Gumberg’s LOCALiQ Series debut, and he made it a good one. Gumberg lives in nearby Fort Lauderdale and has both conditional status on the Mackenzie Tour and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. The former University of Arizona Wildcat had seven birdies and three bogeys on his way to a 4-under 68. He’s tied for seventh through one round. This season, Gumberg has played in four Korn Ferry Tour tournaments but has yet to make a cut.

In 2018, Jordan Gumberg played half a season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. In five appearances, he made two cuts, his top performance a tie for 38th at the Quito Open presented by Diners Club.

There are three amateurs in the field this week, Americans Jake Beber-Frankel, Javier Neira and China’s Aaron Du. Beber-Frankel led the way with a 4-under 68. Neira, a native of Gijon, Spain, plays golf at nearby Keiser University. He shot a 69, while Du posted a 2-over 74 and is tied for 104th.

Jorge Fernández-Valdés finished his round in style, making a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 17 and then reached the green in two on the par-5 18th, two-putting there for the birdie-birdie close to his day.

It was a 35-foot eagle putt on the par-5 12th after a bogey at No. 10 that really propelled Jorge Fernández-Valdés on Wednesday. From 235 yards, he hit a 2-iron into the wind, his ball settling on the green. From there he sunk his putt to move to 3-under.

Leandro Marelli had a solid save on No. 17 to keep his momentum going. He hit his tee shot on the par-3 into a bunker, where the ball plugged in the sand. From a terrible lie, Marelli blasted out to two feet and made the par-saving putt.

After contending all week at the Jacksonville Championship, eventually missing the three-man playoff by a stroke, Leandro Marelli Monday-qualified (he was the medalist) at last week’s Korn Ferry Tour’s Savannah Championship, where he ultimately missed the cut. Wednesday, back playing on the LOCALiQ Series, Marelli was bogey-free, making three birdies on his opening nine and adding one more on his final nine to finish at 4-under 68. These are his scores in his last nine LOCALiQ Series rounds: 67-67-69-65-67-66-67-69-68. His scoring average during this streak is 67.22.

Bryden Macpherson, the 2015 PGA TOUR Series-China Player of the Year, is making his LOCALiQ Series debut this week. The former Georgia Bulldog from Australia made a 13-foot par putt on his final hole as the sun was going down to finish at 4-under. He is one of 14 players tied for seventh.

Stanton Schorr had a strong finish to his round after falling to 5-over through 15 holes. He got three of those strokes back with his eagle-par-birdie finish. His final nine of the day was quite the rollercoaster, with a double bogey, three bogeys, two birdies, two pars and one eagle.



Quotable



“I’m playing well, I’m striking the ball well. You have to make the most of a good streak and try to finish the weeks well.” – Jorge Fernández-Valdés



“Early in the Series I started playing well, but had trouble closing the weeks. Fortunately, last week I finished the tournament well and took advantage of a good momentum.” – Jorge Fernández-Valdés



“This is demanding course. If you strike the ball well you will have your chances, as long as you strike it well, because there’s a lot of water in play. The course is playing longer because it’s quite wet, but the greens are rolling pretty well.” – Jorge Fernández-Valdés



“I felt pretty comfortable on the greens today. I haven’t been feeling that way with the putter. I made some good putts early and kept that going.” –A.J. Crouch



“I think I hit the ball really nice. The few shots that I hit bad I got lucky on. But it was definitely a good round. I’m really glad with no bogeys on this course.” –Camilo Aguado



“I felt like I gave myself a really good chance for birdie every two holes.” –Camilo Aguado



“With the conditions of the greens and how wet it was, it’s a pretty good start.” –Camilo Aguado



“I played really good the full round. I just didn’t make the putts that I made early on. I missed a couple of six-footers and a 10-footer.” –Camilo Aguado



“It is the same. Probably I am a little more relaxed. But there are good players there and here.” –Leandro Marelli



“I feel good. I have a really good rhythm and tempo right now. My putting wasn’t very good today, but I put the ball where I needed to put it, and I made no bogeys.” –Leandro Marelli

“I think I need to work on my putting. I birdied only one par-5, but I put the ball in the fairways.” –Leandro Marelli

“This one just happened to be at home, so I figured, Why not?” –Jordan Gumberg on why he is making his LOCALiQ Series debut this week



“I have played this course a million times. I was actually a member here for about a year. I played a lot of high school golf here and a lot of mini-tour events. It’s definitely a comfortable course for me.” –Jordan Gumberg on The Club at Weston Hills



“I got off to a pretty good start. I loved the guys I was playing with, and we were having a lot of fun out there. It was just a good group of guys.” –Jordan Gumberg on his grouping of Josh Lee and Patrick Newcomb



“I really got the putter going today on a good stretch of holes.” –Jordan Gumberg



“There were a couple of stupid mistakes during the course of the day that I need to clean up for [Thursday]. It was a good, solid round.” –Jordan Gumberg



“I talked to my coach this morning and put out the old college bag today. I told him I wanted to see if it had any magic in it. It did.” –Jordan Gumberg



Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:

November 17-20

LOCALiQ Series Championship

TPC Sugarloaf

Duluth, Georgia



First-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 88. Wind ESE at 10-13 mph.