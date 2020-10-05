A bad mistake at the last proved costly

I kept hitting it well on the back, but I only converted one birdie chance. I hit another bad drive on 11, but luckily it stayed inbounds, and I saved a huge par to remain in contention. Although I hit a good drive at the par-5 12th, I let a good birdie chance slip away there. Toni shot 4-under on the front as well, and he stayed in it by making a huge 15-footer for par on 13.

My only birdie on the back nine came at the par-4 14th. I missed the green on my approach shot, but I holed out with a wedge to make a 3 put me into a tie for the lead, with Cole, at 16-under. Toni was only a shot behind at the time.

On 16, both Toni and Cole had long birdie putts. Toni was probably 65 feet away, and he made an unbelievable putt. The three of us were tied for the lead at 16-under, and we could feel the stress raising as we headed to No. 17, where we all made pars.

On 18, a very long par-5 playing into the wind, Toni teed off first, hitting it in the middle of the fairway. Cole missed right into the rough, while I went left and into the rough, as well. After our second shots, Cole was still in the rough above the green, behind a bunker, while Toni and I were 50 and 35 yards from the pin, respectively.

Toni hit a perfect approach within four feet, while Cole left himself a 10-footer. When my turn came, I chunked it. It was a bad shot that cost me the tournament. My ball advanced just five or six yards, and I pretty much needed to make my next shot from the front of the green to have a chance. I made a good one and it almost went in, but then Toni made his four footer for birdie and secured the win. He played solid all day and proved to be a deserving champion, I’m truly happy for him.