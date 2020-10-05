  • LOCALIQ

    A bad mistake at the last proved costly

  • With his runner-up finish at Harbor Hills, Jorge Fernández Valdees had his best performance to date at the LOCALiQ Series events. He now ranks 13th on the Points List with only two tournaments left to play. (Media/PGA TOUR)With his runner-up finish at Harbor Hills, Jorge Fernández Valdees had his best performance to date at the LOCALiQ Series events. He now ranks 13th on the Points List with only two tournaments left to play. (Media/PGA TOUR)