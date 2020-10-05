A bad mistake at the last proved costly

-
By Jorge Fernández Valdés, Especial para PGATOURLA.COM
- With his runner-up finish at Harbor Hills, Jorge Fernández Valdees had his best performance to date at the LOCALiQ Series events. He now ranks 13th on the Points List with only two tournaments left to play. (Media/PGA TOUR)
I had a pretty good tournament at the LOCALiQ Series’ Challenge at Harbor Hills this past week. I finished at 16-under, shooting 5-under on the final round and going bogey-free for the last 28 holes. I was in contention all the way until the end, and those are the kind of positives you must take away from a tournament like that. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, and the tournament title slipped away on the final hole. I finished only one stroke behind Toni Hakula, who birdied the final hole to finish on top.
It was an exciting final round for the three of us in the final grouping—Hakula, Cole Miller and me. We played really well, making 18 birdies and only one bogey between us. We were going at each other, feeding off each other.
To begin my day, my tee shot off No. 1 wasn’t good, but I managed to save a miraculous par. After that I started striking the ball well, having birdie chances on every hole on the front nine, where I shot 4-under to take a one-shot lead.View this post on Instagram
I kept hitting it well on the back, but I only converted one birdie chance. I hit another bad drive on 11, but luckily it stayed inbounds, and I saved a huge par to remain in contention. Although I hit a good drive at the par-5 12th, I let a good birdie chance slip away there. Toni shot 4-under on the front as well, and he stayed in it by making a huge 15-footer for par on 13.
My only birdie on the back nine came at the par-4 14th. I missed the green on my approach shot, but I holed out with a wedge to make a 3 put me into a tie for the lead, with Cole, at 16-under. Toni was only a shot behind at the time.
On 16, both Toni and Cole had long birdie putts. Toni was probably 65 feet away, and he made an unbelievable putt. The three of us were tied for the lead at 16-under, and we could feel the stress raising as we headed to No. 17, where we all made pars.
On 18, a very long par-5 playing into the wind, Toni teed off first, hitting it in the middle of the fairway. Cole missed right into the rough, while I went left and into the rough, as well. After our second shots, Cole was still in the rough above the green, behind a bunker, while Toni and I were 50 and 35 yards from the pin, respectively.
Toni hit a perfect approach within four feet, while Cole left himself a 10-footer. When my turn came, I chunked it. It was a bad shot that cost me the tournament. My ball advanced just five or six yards, and I pretty much needed to make my next shot from the front of the green to have a chance. I made a good one and it almost went in, but then Toni made his four footer for birdie and secured the win. He played solid all day and proved to be a deserving champion, I’m truly happy for him.View this post on Instagram
My mistake on 18 prevented me from forcing a playoff, so I left the course with mixed feelings. On one hand, I was disappointed about making a bad shot like I did, but on the other I was pleased because I didn’t make any bogeys and I played a good tournament.
It’s tough when you put yourself in position and then miss a relatively easy shot to let your chance slip away, but that’s golf and you have to learn from it. A bad shot is not going to change my feelings about a good week, like the one I had. What matters right now is to take the positives and hopefully take them to build some confidence into the upcoming tournaments.
This week I’ll be playing the Korn Ferry Tour’s Monday qualifier at Orange County National, in Orlando. We’ll see if I can compete on the Korn Ferry or if you’ll see me back at the LOCALiQ Series’ Classic at The Club at Weston Hills near Fort Lauderdale. Wherever I play, hopefully I’ll be able to carry over what I did at Harbor Hills.
