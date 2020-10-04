-
Harmeling survives to win at Savannah Golf Championship
This is the 27th Korn Ferry Tour victory by a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum
October 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
The Princeton University grad recorded the first top-10 finish in his rookie season and moved to No. 32 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.
SAVANNAH, Georgia – Battling a crowded leaderboard on Sunday, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum Evan Harmeling emerged victorious for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, winning in a playoff over Kevin Dougherty. After making a 10-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, Harmeling won with a birdie on the first playoff hole.
Harmeling entered the final round with a one-shot lead, but fell back with bogeys on Nos. 7, 8 and 12 to sit at 18-under. Dougherty seemed to take control of the situation with six birdies through his first 15 holes for a two-shot lead, but an untimely bogey on the par-3 17th brought Harmeling back into the conversation. Paired together in the final group, Dougherty’s lead was cut to one with one hole left to play.
After both players hit their third shots to approximately 10 feet on the par-5 18th, Harmeling made his birdie putt first to put the pressure on Dougherty, posting at 21-under 267.
“It really wasn’t a difficult putt,” Harmeling said. “It was just right outside edge from about 12 feet or so. It was nice that I got to go first. That was huge.”
Needing to sink his birdie putt for the win, Dougherty’s putt missed above the hole and the two headed back to No. 18 for a sudden-death playoff.
Following a perfect drive on the first extra hole, Harmeling continued to put the pressure on Dougherty, hitting his second shot to 10 feet. After finding the fairway bunker with his tee shot, Dougherty was forced to layup and failed to stick his third shot close, hitting it to 25 feet. Dougherty was unsuccessful with his birdie attempt, leaving Harmeling with an easy two-putt victory.Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Evan Harmeling logra otra victoria para los graduados de PGA TOUR Latinoamérica al imponerse en un playoff por el título del @savgolfchamp del @kornferrytour. 👏🏼 #pgatourla alum @misterharmeling is the 2020 @savgolfchamp champion! He turned his first top-10 into a win. 🏆
“I thought I did a good job of staying hungry,” said Harmeling. “I came out attacking. I definitely wasn’t comfortable coming out here with a one-shot lead. I liked the mindset that I had.”
Harmeling matched the 72-hole scoring record at 21-under 267 in the third edition of the Savannah Golf Championship. The Princeton University grad recorded the first top-10 finish in his rookie season and moved to No. 32 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.
As a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, Evan Harmeling played 66 events between 2013 and 2019. His fifth season in Latinoamérica was his best, as he won for the first time, played in all 16 tournaments and finished fourth on the Order of Merit to earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the first time.
Opened 66-66 at BMW Jamaica Classic to take the 36-hole lead then added a 64 spread out over two days, finishing the 17th and 18th holes of his third round Sunday morning due to darkness the previous day to hold a three-stroke advantage with 18 holes to play. Saw his lead balloon to as many as four strokes before he battled Augusto Núñez down the stretch.
Both players double-bogeyed holes midway through their back nines. He sealed the victory a hole after Núñez caught him by getting on the par-5 18th hole in two shots and then two-putting for birdie, his clinching putt from four feet.
