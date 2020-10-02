Late birdies lifts Hakula to Harbor Hills title

On the 16th hole in the first round, Kyle Wilshire made bogey at the par-3. After that, he played his final 38 holes without a blemish, making 14 birdies and 24 pars. Five of those birdies came in succession Friday, starting at No. 3. He is the 10th player this season to make five consecutive birdies and the 14th player with at least five in a row. Alex Smalley made seven consecutive birdies at The Classic at Callaway Gardens when he shot a second-round 60. That’s the best streak this season.

Alex Rocha turned in his best round of his LOCALiQ Series season, a 7-under 63 that got him to 11-under for the tournament—good for a tie for eighth. The Brazilian began the day tied for 27th.

Earlier this year, in the only PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event played to date, Alex Rocha shot a final-round 62 to win the Estrella del Mar Open in Mazatlan.

For the sixth consecutive tournament this season, the 36-hole leader has failed to convert the advantage into victory. Friday, Cole Miller and Jorge Fernández-Valdés shared the lead when the day began, with both players eventually tying with Kyle Wilshire for second.

Jorge Fernández-Valdés had a disappointing finish to his tournament. He was 60 yards short of the par-5 18th in two and tied for the lead. He tried to flop a chip shot that he chunked and left 20 feet short of the green. From there, he was able to get up and down for par to secure the second-place finish, his top performance of the campaign.

With a final-round 62, Michael Johnson secured his second top-10 of the season, a solo-sixth showing to go with his tie for ninth at The Classic at Callaway Gardens. Johnson enjoyed his lowest two rounds of the season back to back this week, a 6-under 64 preceding the 62. In relation to par, he had a 6-under 66 in the opening round at Callaway Gardens.

Quotable

“I’ve played really good. I had a couple bad weeks in the middle part, but last week I played solid. I didn’t get quite everything out of the rounds I have wanted, but I feel like I’ve been playing really good golf, whether I won or not.” –Toni Hakula assessing his LOCALiQ Series season

“Winning is always good, that’s what we’re all trying to do here every week. So being able to get it done certainly feels great.” –Toni Hakula

“It’s hard to compare those. Bupa was definitely quicker, in a sense. It was less stress, I was up most of the match and we got it done on (hole) 13, I believe. This one came all the way down to the wire, to the last hole.” –Toni Hakula comparing his Bupa Match Play win with his victory at Harbor Hills

“It was a fun day for sure, for everybody. All the guys and I agree we kept matching birdies, making birdies on top of each other, and it came down to the last hole. It was nice to get the job done.” –Toni Hakula

“I knew Toni was going to make his putt. He left himself in the perfect position, slightly breaking right. With the way he had been putting all day, I knew it was going in.” –Cole Miller

“I just wanted to give mine a chance, and I didn’t quite commit to it.” –Cole Miller on his final birdie putt of the tournament

“I knew I at least needed to birdie the last two to give myself a chance.” –Kyle Wilshire

“I’m happy with the way I played. No bogeys over the last 36 holes, so that was good.” –Kyle Wilshire

“I knew it fed a little right. I knew if I could get the right weight, it was bound to go right, but it was just a touch short. From 60 yards, you have a chance.” –Kyle Wilshire on his third-shot pitch on the 18th hole for eagle

“I’m very happy with the way I played. I’ve been working hard.” –Kyle Wilshire

“I missed the cut last week (Jacksonville Championship), but it had to do with me not sticking to my game plan. It had nothing to do with how I was hitting it. I’ve been very confident, and I’ve been playing very well.” –Kyle Wilshire