  • PGA TOUR Latinoamérica announces amended 2020 plans

    Events set for Dominican Republic and Florida, while Argentina and Chile events moved to 2021

  • The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020-21 season will restart with the Shell Open at Trump National Doral&apos;s Golden Palm Course, December 10-13. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica 2020-21 season will restart with the Shell Open at Trump National Doral's Golden Palm Course, December 10-13. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)