  • LOCALIQ

    Fernández-Valdés, Miller lead by a shot

  • Jorge Fernández Valdés followed his opening 65 with a 64 to make it into a two-way tie for the 36-hole lead. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)Jorge Fernández Valdés followed his opening 65 with a 64 to make it into a two-way tie for the 36-hole lead. (Enrique Berardi/PGA TOUR)