Fernández-Valdés, Miller lead by a shot

David Sanders made 93 feet of birdie putts Thursday, almost half of that total coming on one hole, No. 6, when he rolled in a 45-foot bomb.

On the 10th hole, David Sanders blocked his drive, but the ball hit a tree and bounced back into the first cut of rough. From there, he hit a wedge to 12 feet and made his fifth birdie of the day. “At that point, I started thinking 59, but on No. 11, I missed a nine-footer for birdie,” he said. His other birdies came at Nos. 1, 4, 7, 12, 14, 16 and 18.

After missing last week’s Jacksonville Championship so he could play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open, Patrick Cover returned to action, opening with a 67 and following that with a 1-under 69 Thursday. He is tied for 27th.

PGA TOUR Series-China’s Michael Perras recovered nicely in the second round with a 6-under 64, improving by seven strokes and 54 positions on the leaderboard. Perras’ bogey-free, 6-under performance was something of a surprise considering he was even-par through nine holes (all pars). He rallied on his back nine, with four consecutive birdies after making the turn then finished with a flourish, rolling in birdies at the 17th and 18th holes.

Replicating Michael Perras’ score was Will Grimmer. He, too, opened with a 1-over 71 followed by a 64. Grimmer spread his birdies out among both nines, with four coming on the front nine (Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 5) and three on the back nine (Nos. 11, 14 and 15). His lone bogey of the day occurred on the par-4 17th.

Michael Perras’ low 18-hole round prior to Thursday was the 66 he shot in the second round of last week’s Jacksonville Championship, a 5-under effort. Will Grimmer’s best 18-hole score this season also came in Jacksonviille, also a 66—but in the first round. Grimmer tied for 29th, his top showing of the season, while Perras’ tie for 21st in Jacksonville is his top finish of the campaign.

Overall points leader Bryson Nimmer has also made the most birdies this season. It was a challenging week for the former Clemson golfer. His 72-71, 3-over score left him five strokes outside the cutline. He also made only two birdies during his 36 holes.

Bryson Nimmer will skip next week’s Classic at The Club at Weston Hills so he can play in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39 in nearby Orlando. Nimmer received the invite after winning the Southern Company Swing, accumulating the most points in the LOCALiQ Series’ first four tournaments. Nimmer has only played in one previous Korn Ferry Tour event, missing the cut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am in his native South Carolina.

Quotable

“Once you get that momentum going and you see a couple of putts go in, it really helps you out. I hit a few [Wednesday] that were a little closer overall, but it was not much difference in ball-striking. The main difference was definitely putting.” –Cole Miller

“On No. 15, I probably had about seven feet, and it was a very straight putt. I played too much break and overcompensated. That was the first one I overcompensated on. I had a really good look on 11, as well. I probably had nine feet or so, and I left that short in the heart. That was another miss that definitely could have been converted.” –Cole Miller

“My strategy is not going to change much around the setup I have going around the course. Obviously, if you’re a little behind and it comes down to a mano-a-mano situation, you can get a little aggressive in certain situations. But at the same time, typically you’re trying to play your best, and your gameplan is going to be the best outline for that.” –Cole Miller

“I don’t think I’ll see much deviation from what I have been doing the last couple of days.” –Cole Miller

“It was a very clean 67. It was relatively stress-free, and, overall, I’m really happy with it.” –Cole Miller

“I’m definitely striking the ball really well. Tee to green I’m very confident in the way I’m playing. I definitely have to make some putts early to get some confidence.” –Cole Miller

“[Friday] will be a day when I have to continue attacking the course. I have realized that being aggressive on a course like this rewards you. I’ve been giving myself a lot of birdie opportunities, and I hope tomorrow is no exception.” –Jorge Fernandez Valdes

“Another factor to consider is experience. Fortunately, I have been in the last group several times, and if that is the case [Friday], I will try to play my best.” –Jorge Fernandez Valdes

“In Latin America, I have been in this situation many times, and in several I have been victorious. I look forward to calling home and giving good news.” –Jorge Fernandez Valdes

“I was really efficient off the tees, driving it really well. I left myself a lot of good looks into the green.” –David Sanders

“I stuffed a couple early, got the momentum going, made some 10-footers and kept draining some.” –David Sanders