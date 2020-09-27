Alumni watch: Wolfe earns second Korn Ferry Tour title this season

Wolfe, who began the final round with a three-stroke lead, stumbled out of the gate with a bogey on the par-4 first dropping his lead to one. Despite the setback, he settled into the round carding five consecutive pars on Nos. 2-6 maintaining the lead. As he played the par-4 seventh, the weather began to turn as rain and heavy winds delayed play for an hour and 18 minutes.



“That was incredible,” he said of the weather. “Whatever hit with that wind and everything came out of nowhere. I tried to just stay calm and relax.”



Battling difficult conditions as players returned to the course, Wolfe remained steady keeping his lead after pars on Nos. 7-13.

Pendrith, who played in the final group with Wolfe, made the turn two strokes off the lead. On the par-3 12th, he converted his second birdie of the round to reach 15-under and pull within one.



Entering the final stretch with a one-stroke advantage, Wolfe drained a 10-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th to give himself a three-stroke lead with four holes to play.



Immediately after the eagle, Wolfe dropped a shot with his second bogey of the day on the par-4 15th. As Wolfe moved back to 17-under, Pendrith tallied his third birdie of the day on No. 15 to cut the lead to one. Both Wolfe and Pendrith dropped a shot on the par-4 16th, giving Wolfe a one-stroke lead with two holes to play.



After both players made par on No. 17, Wolfe teed off on the 72nd hole with a one-stroke advantage. After his approach shot came up short of the green, Pendrith stuck his second shot to within 15-feet leaving himself a chance for birdie. Despite his best effort, Pendrith’s putt slid past the hole leaving him a short par putt. With the tournament on the line, Wolfe converted his up-and-down and secured his second win of the season.