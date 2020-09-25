  • LOCALIQ

    Young drains birdie putt in playoff to win Jacksonville Championship

  • With his victory in Jacksonville, Young moved into the second spot on the Race to the Bahamas Standings. He has also claimed the top spot on the Arcis Golf Florida Swing Standings. (Media/PGA TOUR)With his victory in Jacksonville, Young moved into the second spot on the Race to the Bahamas Standings. He has also claimed the top spot on the Arcis Golf Florida Swing Standings. (Media/PGA TOUR)