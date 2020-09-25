Young drains birdie putt in playoff to win Jacksonville Championship

Key Information

By winning the Jacksonville Championship, Carson Young supplanted Hayden Shieh as No. 2 in the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings. Young began the week in 13th position. Shieh dropped to third after tying for 21st this week. Young trails overall points leader Bryson Nimmer by 734.7 points.

Thirteen players turned in three sub-70 rounds this week. They were Camilo Aguado, Shotaro Ban, Rowin Caron, Justin Doeden, Andrew Dorn, Patrick Flavin, Leandro Marelli, Garrett May, Dylan Meyer, Cole Miller, Chris O’Neill, David Pastore and Scott Wolfes.

Shotaro Ban shot rounds of 68-68-69 to tie for 15th, his first made cut of the season. He played the final round with his brother, Shintaro, and eventual champion Carson Young. Shintaro Ban made his first cut of the season, as well. He tied for 29th two weeks after playing in the PGA TOUR’s Safeway Open (missed cut).

Friday, the 61 remaining players in the field turned in 29 sub-70 rounds. There were 38 sub-70 rounds in the second round compared to 53 in Wednesday’s opening round.

Carson Young’s 66 that got him into the playoff tied him with Justin Doeden for low-round-of-the-day honors. Doeden moved up 17 positions Friday, into a tie for 11th.

Scott Wolfes began the day tied for second and was bogey-free through his first 36 holes. Wolfes made three birdies and six pars on his opening nine but then went cold, making eight pars and his first bogey of the week—at No. 16—to tie for fourth, a stroke out of the playoff. Wolfes extended his bogey-free stretch to 55 holes before his 16th-hole bogey, a streak that dated to the 14th hole of the final round of The Invitational at Auburn University Club.

Leandro Marelli made a birdie at No. 17 to get to 11-under, and he had a birdie look on the 18th hole to join the playoff but missed. Marelli still earned his best finish of the LOCALiQ Series season and second consecutive top-10 with his tie for fourth. At The Classic at Callaway Gardens in his last start, the Argentine tied for ninth.

After missing his two previous cuts and never contending at the Alpharetta Classic (tied for 46th) and The Championship at Echelon Golf Club (tied for 21st), Cole Miller enjoyed his best LOCALiQ Series finish of the season with his tie for fourth. The Penn State product has only had one over-par round this season, a 77 at The Invitational at Auburn University Club.

Cole Miller helped himself immensely with his tie for fourth. When the week began, he was 69th on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings but moved to 24th.

Race to The Bahamas Points Standings leader Bryson Nimmer had a first this season with his even-par 71 Friday that left him tied for 11th. Previously, he had shot 14 consecutive rounds in the 60s. Nimmer hasn’t finished worse than 14th this season (The Classic at Callaway Gardens).

By shooting a final-round 67, David Pastore is the only LOCALiQ Series player who has played in all five tournaments to shoot every round under par. Pastore has only had two rounds in the 70s (both 70s, at the Alpharetta Classic and The Classsic at Callaway Gardens). His rounds this season: 70-68-69-67-67-69-69-66-70-69-67-68-67-67-67.

The 36-hole leader has still yet to win a LOCALiQ Series event this season. Rowin Caron is the latest to come up short, unable to convert his one-shot lead into victory. Bryson Nimmer was tied for second and tied for third, respectively, going into the final round of his two wins. Stoney Crouch was also tied for third, while Cooper Musselman was alone in third before coming from behind to win at The Invitational at Auburn University Club.

Other big movers Friday, able to get inside the top 15, were Chile’s Horacio Leon and American Andrew Dorn. They both shot 67s and moved from ties for 28th to ties for 15th.

