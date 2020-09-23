Pair of 63s put Ban, Young atop Jacksonville Championship leaderboard

There were 53 sub-70 rounds in Wednesday’s opening round.

Shawn Tipton is playing in only his second LOCALiQ Series tournament of the season after missing the cut in the season-opening Alpharetta Classic in August. Tipton, who earned conditional Mackenzie Tour status for 2020, has yet to play in an official tournament on any of the PGA TOUR’s three International Tours. Tipton opened well, shooting a 6-under 65 that included a 60-foot birdie putt on No. 17. “It was the longest putt I think I’ve ever made. I was just trying to get the speed right and lag it up there for par. It just creeped right in there,” said Tipton, who acknowledged the make by raising both arms in the air while laughing. Tipton is tied for fourth.

Hayden Shieh, No. 2 on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings, opened with an even-par 71 and is tied for 74th.

Harrison Rhoades opened with a 4-under 67 and is tied for 14th through 18 holes. Prior to turning pro, Rhoades’ top victory came at the 2018 North Carolina Amateur. The North Carolina State product fired rounds of 64-67-72-66 to finish at 19-under 269, 13 strokes ahead of his next-closest competitor. Rhoades’ 269 total tied the tournament’s 72-hole scoring mark, and his 13-stroke margin of victory established a new tournament record. Previous winners of the event include PGA TOUR players Joe Inman (1970) David Canipe (1973-74), Scott Hoch (1976 and 1979), Vance Heafner (1977), Clarence Rose (1978), William McGirt (2003) and Harold Varner (2011).

Brad Miller is making his LOCALiQ Series debut this week, and it was an impressive opening round as he shot a 6-under 65. The Mackenzie Tour player, with 24 starts on that circuit over the last two seasons, had two bogeys to go with his eight birdies. Two of his birdies came on the ninth and 18th holes.

In 2018, Brad Miller enjoyed his top Mackenzie Tour showing when he finished third at the 2018 Bayview Place DC Bank Open. Miller earned 2018 status by earning medalist honors at the Mackenzie Tour’s Qualifying Tournament in Lakeland, Florida.

There is only one amateur in the field this week. China’s Aaron Du, a member of PGA TOUR Series-China, opened with a 2-over 73.

Stanton Schorr is coming off two missed cuts in his previous two LOCALiQ Series starts after tying for ninth and tying for 36th in the Series’ first two tournaments. Schorr opened the Jacksonville Championship with a 5-under 66 and is tied for sixth.

Standing on the tee for his 13th hole of the day, No. 4, Stanton Schorr tugged his second shot on the par-5 left, leaving him adjacent to the green. He had to bump his third shot at the fringe and let the ball release, a shot he executed perfectly, the ball breaking slightly left before falling into the hole for the eagle-3 that moved him to 5-under. Schorr had a bogey on his next hole but finished with a birdie on his closing hole for the 66.

The first-round leader has yet to win a LOCALiQ Series event this season. Bryson Nimmer was tied for 19th and tied for 25th in his two wins after 18 holes, while Stoney Crouch was tied for second and Cooper Musselman was tied for 14th, respectively, after their first rounds on the way to victory.

The three winners this season had a mixed bag of success in Wednesday’s opening round. Bryson Nimmer leads the way, at 5-under, tied for sixth. Stoney Crouch fired a 1-under 70 and is tied for 54th, while Cooper Musselman struggled to a 3-over 74 and is tied for 116th.

The Netherlands’ Rowin Caron opened the Jacksonville Championship with a 5-under 66 (tied for sixth), matching his low round of his LOCALiQ Series career. He had a second-round 66 at The Invitational at Auburn University Club on his way to his top performance of the season, a tie for 13th. In Mazatlan earlier this year, at the lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event that Tour has held, 66s played a key role in Caron’s tie for third at the Estrella del Mar Open. He fired three 66s and a third-round 65 to tie for third in Mexico.

Quotable

“My good buddy Doug Ghim also lives out in (Las) Vegas, and he’s really helped me with my course management. Almost each week I’ve felt like something has gotten better. When that happens, your confidence level goes up, your mentality goes up.” –Shintaro Ban

“I have been lucky enough to play in a few PGA TOUR events and just watched guys on the range. You’d hear sounds on the range that weren’t great, you’d watch their shot tracker and it wasn’t great. But overall, they did such a good job of missing in the proper places.” –Shintaro Ban

“It’s great to see how my game stacks up against these guys because I’ve never played on any of those Tours.” –Carson Young on his lack of experience playing on the PGA TOUR’s International Tours

“I didn’t have a whole lot of expectations going into today to be honest but been working on stuff, and it kind of clicked well today for me.” –Toni Hakula

“I’ve been working on stuff and hasn’t been super comfortable. It’s getting there, but just trying to make sure when I tee off that I feel comfortable where I’m hitting the ball.” –Toni Hakula

“I’ve played some solid golf, I’ve had some good finishes and I’ve missed cuts, but I don’t think I’ve played that differently. I think I’ve played about the same in every tournament.” –Stanton Schorr on his two made cuts and two missed cuts in his four LOCALiQ Series starts

“I think it depends on what side you go off out here. Actually, 10 and 11 aren’t super easy holes. Ten’s not bad, but 11 is a pretty good hole, especially if the wind is blowing and that island green. It was pretty cool to get two birdies early.” –Bryson Nimmer on his back-nine start at Hidden Hills

“I birdied the first two holes, which was great. But I had the little things that were off, the wedges that weren’t flying the right distances and wrong [distances], that kind of stuff.” –Bryson Nimmer

“Any time you take more than a week off from competitive golf you’re going to have some rust. Even today, I ended up playing well all together, but I had some rust.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I have not seen a lot of good things, but I am creeping into some good ball-striking. I just really hit a lot of good wedge shots and made a lot of putts.” –Shawn Tipton

First-Round Weather:

Sunny and pleasant. High of 82. Wind E at 5-8 mph.