  • LOCALIQ

    No history at Hidden Hills doesn’t bother Ban

  • Shintaro Ban carded 9 birdies for an opening 8-under 63 despite being unable to play a practice round prior to his fourth LOCALiQ Series start. (PGA TOUR)Shintaro Ban carded 9 birdies for an opening 8-under 63 despite being unable to play a practice round prior to his fourth LOCALiQ Series start. (PGA TOUR)