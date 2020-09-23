No history at Hidden Hills doesn’t bother Ban

JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Shintaro Ban gave his brother’s yardage book a once-over and called it a night. Any other preparation for the Jacksonville Championship would have to wait.

Not that he would need it. Ban, despite not receiving his first real look at Hidden Hills Golf Club until an hour before his opening tee time, went on to fire an opening, 8-under 63 Wednesday to claim a share of the first-round lead alongside Carson Young.

So much for rest and preparation for the fifth LOCALiQ Series tournament.

“I tried to Monday-qualify into the Korn Ferry Tour event in Wichita, but my first flight here had a problem, so I didn’t get here until 9:30 p.m. (Tuesday),” Ban recalled. “We looked at my brother Shotaro’s yardages and talked through it.”

Ban wasted little time in becoming familiar with Hidden Hills, opening with a birdie at the par-4 10th hole before adding two more, at Nos. 14 and 16. He made the turn at 4-under with one final birdie at the 18th, when his approach shot settled inside 10 feet.

“Today really clicked. It was really nice,” he said. “I played the par-3s really well, which was a big bonus. I was 3-under on those. I had the same club every hole, just a 7-iron the whole time. It’s like, ‘OK, I’ve hit this club plenty of times. Just figure out what you need to do, where to land it, and we’ll be on our way.’”

It was much of the same on his second nine, where Ban closed with four birdies over his final five holes, including at the last when he muscled his shot from the fairway inside two feet.

“A handful of five- to 10-footers, and the majority of the time I knocked it in, so putting was good today,” he said of his work on the greens.