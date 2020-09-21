  • LOCALIQ

    LOCALiQ Series announces Arcis Golf Florida Swing

    Arcis Golf to reward top players in three Sunshine State events

  The LOCALiQ Series moves to Florida for three consecutive events that comprise the Arcis Golf Florida Swing. (PGA TOUR)