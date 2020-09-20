-
A golfer and a die-hard fan of the Miami Heat
September 20, 2020
By Jorge Fernández Valdés, PGATOURLA.COM
- Away from the golf course, Venezuela’s Rafael Guerrero is a very passionate Miami Heat fan. (Courtesy of Rafael Guerrero)
Editor’s Note: Sharing adventures with his fellow countrymen, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés is maintaining a diary for the length of the LOCALiQ Series. After another week off, he takes on a friend’s passion for the NBA’s Miami Heat.
ORLANDO, Florida--Awaiting the resumption of the LOCALiQ Series event, set to return this coming week, the NBA Playoffs kept us entertained over the past few days. Staying at Rafa Guerrero’s place in Pompano Beach, the basketball games on TV were a must. Rafa, a fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, is a die-hard Miami Heat fan. He is crazy in love with the team, so much that his pajamas have the team logo. How about that?
Being from Argentina, I’ve seen many crazy soccer fans throughout my life, but I had never seen a basketball fan as passionate as him. Golf can be so demanding when it’s your job, so having another sport to like where you can just be a fan is a nice way to unplug from the grind.
On Thursday night, we got to see Rafa at his best as a Heat fan. We were at the beach late that in the afternoon, and he said he had to go because the team was playing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami got off to a slow start in that game, but the Heat made a nice charge and the fun began. Leo Marelli and I joined Rafa, celebrating each basket, and we had a good laugh seeing him possessed by the game. He was really into it and seemed pretty stressed. He stood for most of those last minutes, and if he could, it seemed he would have jumped inside the TV. The Heat ended up winning, so it was a great night!
Rafa seemed ready to jump inside the TV late in the game. (Courtesy of Jorge Fernández Valdés)
I love basketball. It’s a great sport, and given in Argentina we had a star of Manu Ginobili’s caliber, at a young age I became a San Antonio Spurs fan. In 2012, when I moved to Miami to work on my game, I used to take golf lessons with Mariano Bartolomé at the JW Marriott Marquis. The Heat players trained a lot there, so the hotel owner had game tickets. One day, he invited us to a game.
It was a last-minute thing, and we couldn’t refuse his offer. The arena was only five blocks away, so we went to the game. To my surprise, our seats were right behind the visiting team's bench, and that day the Heat were playing none other than the Spurs. How lucky could I get on my first chance to attend an NBA game? I had a seat behind Manu Ginobili’s bench and it was the best basketball experience I have had. It was a great game, with two Big Threes going head to head.: Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu for the Spurs, and LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh for the Heat.
I have attended other Heat games over the years, my last game occurring a couple of years ago during the Shell Championship that closed the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. One Friday night, after the second round, the Heat were playing the New Orleans Pelicans. We put a nice group together, with the León brothers, Hugo and Horacio, coming, as well as Tano Goya and my dad. The NBA puts on a great show, and going to an arena for a game is a cool experience. Unfortunately, fans cannot attend games these days, but hopefully the coronavirus will go away sooner than later for us to have that opportunity again.Jorge and his Tour friends at the Miami Heat game on November 30, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Tano Goya)
Rafa was a great host during our stay in Pompano Beach, and we couldn’t thank him enough. We said goodbye on Friday, headed to North Florida. Our next destination is Jacksonville, where the LOCALiQ Series will resume this coming week, with the Jacksonville Championship. On our way there, we stopped in Orlando to play at Champions Gate over the weekend. We’ll make it into Jacksonville early Monday, and while Leo plays a pro-am at Hidden Hills Golf Club, I will be playing Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in nearby Ponte Vedra Beah, with Andrés Gallegos and Mati Lezcano. The tournament in Jacksonville will be the first of three consecutive events, so we already have a good plan for the weeks leading up to the LOCALiQ Series Championship in the Bahamas. It will be good to get back in action.
