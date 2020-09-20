A golfer and a die-hard fan of the Miami Heat

Editor’s Note: Sharing adventures with his fellow countrymen, Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés is maintaining a diary for the length of the LOCALiQ Series. After another week off, he takes on a friend’s passion for the NBA’s Miami Heat.

ORLANDO, Florida--Awaiting the resumption of the LOCALiQ Series event, set to return this coming week, the NBA Playoffs kept us entertained over the past few days. Staying at Rafa Guerrero’s place in Pompano Beach, the basketball games on TV were a must. Rafa, a fellow PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member, is a die-hard Miami Heat fan. He is crazy in love with the team, so much that his pajamas have the team logo. How about that?

Being from Argentina, I’ve seen many crazy soccer fans throughout my life, but I had never seen a basketball fan as passionate as him. Golf can be so demanding when it’s your job, so having another sport to like where you can just be a fan is a nice way to unplug from the grind.

On Thursday night, we got to see Rafa at his best as a Heat fan. We were at the beach late that in the afternoon, and he said he had to go because the team was playing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami got off to a slow start in that game, but the Heat made a nice charge and the fun began. Leo Marelli and I joined Rafa, celebrating each basket, and we had a good laugh seeing him possessed by the game. He was really into it and seemed pretty stressed. He stood for most of those last minutes, and if he could, it seemed he would have jumped inside the TV. The Heat ended up winning, so it was a great night!

