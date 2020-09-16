Player’s Take: Cooper Musselman

I was born in Louisville. I stayed there until I went to the University of Kentucky, in Lexington, where my dad and uncle played college golf. My grandpa actually played too, at the University of Louisville, so my college options were always between Louisville and Kentucky.

In high school, I was always wearing a lot of red and black. I was, and still am, a big Louisville fan. Basically, from sixth grade on, I went to every Louisville college basketball and football game that I could until I went to Kentucky.

The UK-University of Louisville rivalry is a great one. It was definitely a weird experience for me to go to Kentucky, but you know, the choice just made sense. I lived in Louisville my entire life, and I wanted to get out a little and see a different city. I knew a bunch of guys on the Kentucky team, so that made it easier. The coaches were great, and if I had to make the decision over again, I would definitely choose UK.

I still pull for the Cardinals, and I am a Kentucky fan. I know, it’s definitely kind of a strange situation. I only cheer against the Wildcats when they are playing Louisville. I cheer for Kentucky every other time.

My college career was just a really good time. It was so much fun. We had a great group of guys on the team, and we all knew each other before college playing on different high school teams. We got to know each other really well.

Golf-wise, going from high school to college was a huge jump. Coming into Kentucky, I was just happy to be there, to be on the team. And then after my freshman year, I feel like I got a lot better.

I actually redshirted my freshman year, so that year I didn’t get to play at all and was fine with that because the team was good. The next year, we lost some seniors, and I was able to play in a lot of the events. That’s what helped me get a lot better. I got to play a lot of tournament golf courses in some really hard conditions.

Playing in the Southeastern Conference was really cool. I think the SEC is the most-stacked conference. The competition was unbelievable, and that’s another reason that motivated me to go to Kentucky—to play against some of the best college golfers in the world.

The thoughts of maybe making professional golf a career came during a big turning point in college. The summer after my redshirt year, I had a top-10 in the Southern Am, so I was feeling pretty good. At my first collegiate event the next season, at Kiawah Island’s Ocean course, I think I shot 67 and was leading after the first round. I was kind of like, Wow, this is my first college event, and I handled myself well. I’m leading. I feel like I can do this for a while, and this is fun. I want to do this forever.

We played in the NCAA Championship in Eugene, Oregon, at Eugene Country Club in 2016, and that was probably the coolest experience I’ve had. I mean, the course was awesome. The greens were the nicest ones I’ve ever putted on. The course wasn’t overly long, but it was very challenging. I really like that style of golf, an old country club where the greens are rolling 15, 14 (on the Stimpmeter). I would say that’s up there with one of my favorite courses. Just being there for the NCAAs was really cool, and the style of golf is awesome. I really enjoyed that week.

My freshman year I took a Communication 101 class. My teacher was Mr. Alan DeSantis, and I think I only liked the class because of him. He had really good energy. It was a class of 300 people and really interesting. That was probably my favorite class in college, Comm 101.

In 2018, I received an exemption to play in the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship. That is the most nervous I’ve ever been. Standing on the first tee, my hands were a little shaky, and I looked down, and the driver was moving all over the place. Everything was moving so fast at that moment, so I didn’t even really get to enjoy it. The crazy part is, you’re there, you’re supposed to enjoy it, but I was so nervous I didn’t get to.