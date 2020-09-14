Higgs claims runner-up honors at Safeway Open

NAPA, California – Harry Higgs, the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Player of the Year, came close to his first PGA TOUR career victory at the season-opening Safeway Open on Sunday. The 28-year old who fired a second round of 62 that featured a walk-off albatross on No. 9 on Friday, shot 70-68 over the weekend. At 19-under for the week, Higgs finished two shots behind 47-year old Stewart Cink, who fired a 7-under 65 for his seventh PGA TOUR victory and first since the Open Championship in 2009.

“All in all, it was a super positive week obviously. I had a chance to win for a great start to a new season. I felt like this was a really, really good chance, and it was nice to be in it at the end versus the last time I finished second... It was so cool to get all the way down the stretch and have a chance,” said Higgs, who also finished solo second at the 2019 Bermuda Championship, an event Brendon Todd had under control for a four-stroke victory.

On Sunday, down the stretch, Higgs eagled the par-5 16th, trimming Cink’s lead to one after the eventual winner made bogey on the par-4, 362-yard 17th. After hitting his second shot on the par-5 18th into the rough behind the green, Cink chipped to 3 feet to set up final birdie, then waited for the final three groups to finish. Higgs needed a birdie-birdie finish, but missed a 10-footer for birdie on 17 and then parred 18.

“I can't believe the putt on 17 didn't go in. I was back and forth between does it straighten at the hole, does it keep breaking. I hit it exactly how I wanted to,” said Higgs, about the critical 10-footer he missed to move closer to Cink.

With his solo second finish, Higgs claimed a career-best $719,400-dollar check and 300 FedExCup points for a promising start to his 2020-21 season, his second on TOUR.