In Florida I feel close to home

Those who follow golf closely will know that Monday qualifiers are brutal, and this, of course, was no exception. Along with Leandro Marelli, we missed qualifying and were out of the field by one stroke. It left me a bid disappointed because I was close. But when things don’t happen the way I want, I have to accept them and move on. All of us were very happy to know our Colombian friend Santiago Gómez did earn a spot in the field.

Without being able to play that tournament, we returned to Florida with the aim of adapting to what the LOCALiQ Series events will be in this part of the United States. The next three tournaments are all in the Sunshine State.

Without a doubt, Florida is a state that makes you feel close to home. There are a lot of Latin Americans living in this part of the country, and on every corner you meet someone who speaks Spanish. You can see that the Latin flavor is present, and that raises the nostalgia of being away from your country.

On Tuesday, we arrived in Orlando with Marelli, Puma Domínguez and Andres Gallegos. That day we decided to stay at the home of Hernán Rey, one of the most recognized coaches in Argentina, a former professional player and today an ESPN commentator in Latin America. Whenever we come to the United States, we try to visit him, and he always receives us in an incredible way.

The next day, we drove here, where we will be for a few days. Our “operations center” is the home of Venezuelan Rafa Guerrero. We have known each other for years because we played many events on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Rafa is currently an alternate for subsequent LOCALiQ Series tournaments, and I sincerely hope he can gain a spot in those fields. He really wants to compete.

On Friday morning, right next door to Miami International Airport, we played at Melreese Country Club, where we played the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Tour Championship for two seasons. We had the opportunity to spend time with Latin American friends, so it was a fun experience. To top it off with a flourish, we had lunch with another great friend, Colombia’s Diego Velásquez.