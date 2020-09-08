Musselman, Nimmer continue OWGR ascents

One of the benefits of playing in the LOCALiQ Series’ eight-tournament schedule is the ability to earn Official World Golf Ranking Points. No player has taken advantage of that perk more than Bryson Nimmer. Despite losing in a playoff last week at The Invitational at Auburn University Club, Nimmer, a two-time winner this season, added 2.4 points to his ledger for that second-place finish, and that allowed him to improve from 652nd in the OWGR to No. 555. Each time Nimmer, the No. 1 player on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings moves up on the OWGR, he is reaching a career-high.

Also making a significant jump this week was Cooper Musselman, the winner in Auburn who defeated Nimmer in the four-hole extra session. The former University of Kentucky star began the week as the 2,074th-ranked player, he shot a final-round 66, won on the fourth extra hole and moved up 1,114 places, to No. 960. It’s the first time Musselman has been inside the top 1,000 in his career. His Auburn victory was also his first as a professional in a multi-round tournament. Musselman previously won his state open, the Kentucky Open, when he was an amateur.

Nimmer has a great opportunity this week to pick up additional OWGR points as he is in the field for the PGA TOUR’s Safeway Open in Napa, California. Nimmer is playing as a sponsor exemption, and this will be his second TOUR appearance this calendar year after playing in the Puerto Rico Open in February. Two other LOCALiQ Series players who competed last week in Auburn are also in the Safeway Open field via sponsor exemptions, Isaiah Salinda and Akshay Bhatia, while two others, Shintaro Ban and Andy Zhang, Monday-qualified into the tournament.