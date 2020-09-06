-
We had a legend as the tournament starter in Auburn
-
September 06, 2020
By Jorge Fernández Valdés, Special to PGATOURLA.COM
- Former University of Florida head coach Buddy Alexander was one of the starters last week at the LOCALiQ Series event at Aurburn University Club. (File Photo/University of Florida)
Editor’s Note: Sharing adventures with his compatriots Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli, Andrés Gallegos and Matías Lezcano, Argentine Jorge Fernández Valdés is maintaining a diary for the length of the LOCALiQ Series. This week, he takes a look back at the event in Auburn, Alabama.
One of the best things about golf is the people you have the opportunity to meet. On Thursday morning, I made it to first tee to begin the final round of The Invitational at Auburn University Club and started a nice chat with the starter. He told me that he had been a college golf coach, so I asked him where. “At the University of Florida,” he said. I felt a little curious, so asked if he had coached any Latin players and he started naming guys like Camilo Villegas, Camilo Benedetti and Andrés Echavarría among the ones he had recruited to play for him. Although he was already retired, he said that he was also involved in the recruitment of my countryman Alejandro Tosti.
It turned out that I was talking to the legendary Buddy Alexander, who was the Gators' coach for 27 years, from 1988 to 2014. Later, I learned that in addition to being a coach, he was a great player who won the 1986 U.S. Amateur. Besides being a legend, he is the father of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum Tyson Alexander, who played two full seasons in Latin America before moving up to the Korn Ferry Tour. I have played several times with Tyson during his time in Latin America, so it was nice to know that Mr. Alexander identifies with us. He was very nice to me and the first-tee introduction he made still resonates: “On the tee, from Cordoba, Argentina, Jorge Fernández Valdés” The old man is a genius!
As far as the competition goes, I was at 8-under through two rounds, so I made the cut comfortably, playing solid golf. In the final round, I had trouble hitting the fairway, which was critical on the course we were playing. Once on the fairway, there are many birdie chances, but if you hit it in the rough you’ll find yourself working hard to save pars. I ended up having four bogeys that day for a round of 1-over, which doesn’t leave you feeling your best. Anyway, I’m happy to be competing and playing hard. Hopefully, I’ll have a chance to win one of the remaining events.Leandro Marelli, Tommy Cocha and Andrés Gallegos during a practice round at Auburn University Club. (Photo courtesy of Leandro Marelli)
Those of you who are keeping track of the LOCALiQ Series event know that there is a player on fire in Bryson Nimmer. This past week he came close to winning his third tournament in four starts, playing at a very high level, extremely solid. Because of the way he is playing, I think that he could compete anywhere right now, even on the PGA TOUR. He is clearly someone who is dominating this Tour, carrying a great momentum that forces us to step up our game over the remaining four tournaments. And he will get that chance this week playing in the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event, the Safeway Open in California.
With the LOCALiQ Series taking a break until September 23, after the tournament in Auburn we traveled to Chicago in order to play the Monday Qualifier for the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour event. We flew from Atlanta to Chicago, boarding a plane for the first time since we came from Argentina in late July. It was a good traveling experience, with everybody wearing their masks without much drama. Airport traffic here is quite normal, unlike Argentina, where there are still no domestic flights available. It was very different compared to the last time we flew, leaving Ezeiza Airport in Buenos Aires, when there were only two flights available each month, the airport was pretty empty and everything felt so weird.
As many of you might know, those Korn Ferry Tour Monday qualifiers are brutal, but someone has to earn those available spots. So, wish us luck. Hopefully, there will be a few interesting stories to share about that on my next blog entry.During their week in Auburn, a few of the Latin players got together for dinner. From left to right Jorge Fernández Valdés, José Toledo, Willy Pumarol, Jaime López Rivarola, Juan José Guerra and Matías Lezcano. (Photo courtesy of Jorge Fernández Valdés)
