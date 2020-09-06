We had a legend as the tournament starter in Auburn

Editor’s Note: Sharing adventures with his compatriots Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli, Andrés Gallegos and Matías Lezcano, Argentine Jorge Fernández Valdés is maintaining a diary for the length of the LOCALiQ Series. This week, he takes a look back at the event in Auburn, Alabama.

One of the best things about golf is the people you have the opportunity to meet. On Thursday morning, I made it to first tee to begin the final round of The Invitational at Auburn University Club and started a nice chat with the starter. He told me that he had been a college golf coach, so I asked him where. “At the University of Florida,” he said. I felt a little curious, so asked if he had coached any Latin players and he started naming guys like Camilo Villegas, Camilo Benedetti and Andrés Echavarría among the ones he had recruited to play for him. Although he was already retired, he said that he was also involved in the recruitment of my countryman Alejandro Tosti.

It turned out that I was talking to the legendary Buddy Alexander, who was the Gators' coach for 27 years, from 1988 to 2014. Later, I learned that in addition to being a coach, he was a great player who won the 1986 U.S. Amateur. Besides being a legend, he is the father of PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum Tyson Alexander, who played two full seasons in Latin America before moving up to the Korn Ferry Tour. I have played several times with Tyson during his time in Latin America, so it was nice to know that Mr. Alexander identifies with us. He was very nice to me and the first-tee introduction he made still resonates: “On the tee, from Cordoba, Argentina, Jorge Fernández Valdés” The old man is a genius!

As far as the competition goes, I was at 8-under through two rounds, so I made the cut comfortably, playing solid golf. In the final round, I had trouble hitting the fairway, which was critical on the course we were playing. Once on the fairway, there are many birdie chances, but if you hit it in the rough you’ll find yourself working hard to save pars. I ended up having four bogeys that day for a round of 1-over, which doesn’t leave you feeling your best. Anyway, I’m happy to be competing and playing hard. Hopefully, I’ll have a chance to win one of the remaining events.