Musselman outlasts Nimmer on fourth playoff hole to capture Auburn event

AUBURN, Alabama—The finish in regulation to The Invitational at Auburn University Club wasn’t what Cooper Musselman wanted as he finished par-bogey to fall into a playoff with two-time LOCALiQ Series winner Bryson Nimmer. The extra session? That was a different story even if it took a while. In the end, Musselman walked away extremely happy.

On the fourth playoff hole against the LOCALiQ Series’ top player, Musselman two-putted for par from 30 feet on Auburn University Club’s 11th hole and then watched as Nimmer missed a 13-foot putt for par that gave Musselman the win, 500 Race to The Bahamas points and a $16,000 first-place check.

“There are some really good players in the state of Kentucky, and that win felt like a really good win because that was my first big win,” Musselman said thinking of his victory as an amateur at the 2017 Kentucky State Open. “I think this win is a little better because the competition is so tough. I feel like anybody in the field could win this. Everybody here is pretty good, and it gives me some confidence for sure.”

Musselman, who moved to No. 4 on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings, looked like he could win the tournament in regulation when his birdie putt on the 54th hole slid a couple inches to the right of the cup. Then on No. 18 again, Musselman experienced what might have been a heartbreaker had he not gone on to win. On the first playoff hole, Nimmer two-putted for par from 32 feet, while Musselman had a chance to end the session there. He looked at a 13-foot birdie putt, and all his ball did was a 360-degree dance around the cup before staying out.

“That was wild. I watched that ball disappear. I took a step thinking he had already made it,” Nimmer said. “I had the flag already in my hand and was ready to say congrats. It completely went back out and sat on the front lip.”

After the two played No. 18 again, trading pars for a second consecutive time, they moved to the 10th, the third playoff hole, and that’s when the fireworks really began.

Nimmer faced a 17-foot birdie putt, and Musselman was short of the green, about 30 feet from the cup with a birdie look of his own. “I figured if I wanted to cozy it up there, I would putt it and secure par. It was an uphill chip, and there wasn’t a whole lot of grain,” he explained. “I knew I was going to hit a solid chip if my technique was correct. I hit a good chip, hit my spot and it dropped in for me.

“Bryson was really clutch coming down the stretch. I figured there was probably a 70-percent chance he would make his putt, and he dropped it,” Musselman continued.

Musselman showed his poise late in regulation, especially on the par-5 16th. He held a one-shot lead over Alex Smalley and a two-shot cushion over Nimmer. After Nimmer hit what he called “the two best shots I could have possibly hit,” his 3-wood approach landing 11 feet from the cup, Musselman hit an indifferent chip from in front of the green, facing an 18-footer for birdie. Musselman made that, and Nimmer’s eagle putt slipped by.

“It easily could have changed right there, and he stepped up and made his putt for birdie,” Nimmer said. “From there, I’m kind of scrambling because [Musselman] has a two-shot lead. If he makes two pars or a birdie and a par coming in, I don’t really have a chance.”

Musselman opened the door by missing the green on the par-3 17th, unable to get up and down for par, and Nimmer forced the playoff by stuffing his approach to three feet on the 18th and rolling in the tying putt.

“I had a really bad day with the putter. I didn’t make a whole lot,” Nimmer explained. “Most of my birdies were inside four or five feet. I had to him them close to make them.”

Mexico’s Álvaro Ortiz just missed getting into the playoff. He faced a 22-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole. Had he made it, it would have moved him to 18-under, but the ball stopped on the lip, refusing to fall. He finished alone in third.

Musselman primarily played 2019 on the Mackenzie Tour, making six cuts in seven starts—a pair of ties for 11th at the Players Cup and the Canada Life Championship his best outings. He also played in two PGA TOUR events, the Barbasol Championship and the Desert Classic, and two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments, missing the cut in all four.

Musselman will attempt to keep his momentum going even as the Series observes a three-week break. Action resumes for the Florida portion of the schedule, with the Jacksonville Championship first up, September 23-25.

Did you know when Cooper Musselman won the 2017 Kentucky Open, he became the 17th amateur in the history of the event to win the title? Musselman joined current PGA TOUR player J.B. Holmes and past TOUR players Gay Brewer and Jodie Mudd as amateurs who won the Bluegrass State’s state open.