Smalley goes low and surges to lead in Auburn

Key Information



After darkness stopped play late Monday night, players completed their first rounds Wednesday morning. The cut came at 5-under, with 58 players advancing to Thursday’s final round.

The No. 1 player in the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.

The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.

Charles Huntzinger earned his Mackenzie Tour status in March at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Florida. Huntzinger, who played collegiately at Penn State, tied for 10th that week to earn status for the what would have been the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season before officials canceled the season.

This is Charles Huntzinger’s first made cut in four LOCALiQ Series tries despite finishing under-par in all three tournaments (Alpharetta Classic, 2-under; The Championship at Echelon Golf Club, 1-under; The Classic at Callaway Gardens, 2-under).

Alvaro Ortiz followed his opening 64 with a 3-under 69, and he’s tied for fourth through 36 holes. Ortiz is one of two Mexicans inside the top-10. Aaron Terrazas opened 70-65 and is tied for ninth. Ortiz is the fifth-ranked player from Mexico in the Official World Golf Ranking. Ahead of him are Abraham Ancer, his brother, Carlos, Roberto Diaz and Jose de Jesus Rodriguez.

LOCALiQ Series two-time runner-up Hayden Shieh rallied late in his round with an eagle and a birdie on his back nine. With three holes to play, he needed to play them in 1-under to get to 5-under and make the cut. Instead, he closed his day par-par-bogey.

By virtue of Hayden Shieh’s missed cut, Bryson Nimmer, currently in second place with 18 holes to play, won the Southern Company Swing as the best player in the Series’ first four tournaments. Nimmer, with two wins and a tie for 14th in the first three tournaments, will win the $7,500 first prize, while Shieh will finish second and pocket $2,500 courtesy of Southern Company.

Brendon Doyle, tied for fourth, comes from a golf family. His grandfather Moe Demling was a 2020 inductee into the Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame, his great-uncle Buddy Demling is also a Kentucky Golf Hall of Fame member and his younger brother, Drew, is verbally committed to play college golf at LSU. Doyle, a 2018 graduate of Indiana University, missed the cut at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s season-opener, the Estrella del Mar Open in March. He has played in one previous LOCALiQ Series tournament, The Classic at Callaway Gardens. Rounds of 66-68-69 last week led to a tie for 16th.

Four birdies on the front nine at Auburn University Club and four on the back led to Brendon Doyle’s bogey-free 64.

Guatemala’s José Toledo, playing in his first LOCALiQ Series tournament, had a seven-shot improvement from his first round to second. Toledo, a winner on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at the 2017 Essential Costa Rica Classic, shot a 7-under 65 Wednesday. He’s tied for 23rd. The best one-round improvement belonged to Mexico’s Raul Pereda and American Chris Wiatr. They shot 73 in the opening round but came back with 65s in the second round to move up 75 positions on the leaderboard. Pereda is one of six players from Mexico in the field this week.

Alvaro Ortiz (11-under) and Aaron Terrazas (9-under) led the way. JuanCarlos Benitez (5-under) also made the cut. Patricio Guerra (4-under) and Alejandro Villasana (1-over) did not advance to Thursday’s final round.

Auburn product and sponsor exemption Jacob Solomon shot a 2-under 70 to go with his opening, 5-under 67 and will enter the final round tied for 23rd.

In his rookie season as a professional on the Mackenzie Tour in 2019, Eric Ansett played in 10 of the 12 events, making six cuts but only finishing inside the top 25 once—a tie for 23rd at the DC Bank Open. He finished 97th on the Order of Merit but re-earned his playing privileges at the Dothan, Ala., Qualifying Tournament. Ansett was bogey-free in the opening round and made only one bogey Wednesday on his way to a 3-under 69. He’s tied for 10th.

Stoney Crouch is tied for 32nd with one round to play. The winner of last week’s tournament fell from contention Wednesday with a 1-over back nine that included a double bogey-6 at the par-4 ninth, his final hole of the day.

There are two amateurs in this week’s field, China’s Aaron Du and American Andy Ogletree. Both made the cut. Du has enjoyed back-to-back 69s to sit in a tie for 32nd, at 6-under. Ogletree opened with a 2-under 70 and followed that with a 69 to make the cut on the number. Du is the second amateur from China (Yuxin Lin is the other) to play on the LOCALiQ Series. Du is in the field by virtue of his tie-for-fourth finish at the PGA TOUR Series-China Qualifying Tournament in January. Ogletree is a sponsor’s exemption.



Quotable



“I’d say that I learned that I can compete with anyone out here.” –Alex Smalley



“I played in final groups before at amateur events, and some pretty high-end amateur events, so I didn’t feel nervous at all last week in the final group.” –Alex Smalley



“I ended up finishing T9, which, if you would’ve told me that I would have finished in the top 10 at the start of the week, I wouldn’t have taken it. But to finish T9 after leading after the second day, it was a little disappointing.” –Alex Smalley on his final-round 72 last week in Georgia



“I had that one great round last week, but in the first round, I was minus-3, and the last round I was even, so if I had those scores the first two days, I would’ve missed the cut. It’s just one of those things where I felt like I didn’t have a great tournament except for a career round. This week, I feel like I’ve put together two nice rounds, and everything feels good.” –Alex Smalley on his level of play this week vs. last



“It could have been awesome. I could have shot 8- or 9-under again today, but I had a few shots that got away and puts me where I’m at now.” –Bryson Nimmer



“It’s funny. It’s where I would want to be right there in contention. I’m not too upset about it.” –Bryson Nimmer



“I usually do a really good job of eating on the golf course and keeping my energy levels up. For some reason today I just forgot and didn’t have anything to eat on the course. Once I had that swing on 7, I thought about it and thought what could be the reason. I realized I hadn’t had any food and was making some loose swings.” –Bryson Nimmer



“It isn’t something I’ve been doing a whole lot of lately, but it happens, and it’s something you have to bounce back from.” –Bryson Nimmer on his two poor drives on the back nine that both resulted in penalty strokes



“It was a pretty solid round today. It might have even better than yesterday. I couldn’t get the putts dropping today even though I thought I putted pretty well.” –Alvaro Ortiz



“I had a couple of lipouts and the par-5s, I didn’t play them as well. Besides that, it was really solid. I gave myself a lot of chances and hit it close on a lot of holes. The putts didn’t drop today, but I’m excited about the round [Thursday].” –Alvaro Ortiz



“Coming to 18 (No. 9), I bogeyed it [Tuesday], and I was a little nervous about the tee shot. I took a different strategy today. I hit a 3-wood and it paid off. I left myself a perfect yardage for my 52(-degree wedge) and stuck it to four feet. It was a nice way to finish.” –Alvaro Ortiz



“I was striking the ball well and giving myself a lot of (birdie) looks. I think the shots I hit coming in on No. 7 and then on 8 and nine, they were just very solid. I just stuck to my gameplan. I wanted to get on the putting surface because I was rolling it really good.” –Alvaro Ortiz



Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:



September 23-25

Jacksonville Championship

Hidden Hills Golf Club

Jacksonville, Florida



Second-Round Weather: Warm and humid. High of 90. Wind SW at 7-9 mph.