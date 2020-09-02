Player’s Take: Stoney Crouch

He then says, “20-under,” which was my overall score, and he gives me a thumbs-up. At that point, I think I’ve won. He’s giving me a thumbs-up. And then a minute later, he says, “OK, Stoney, you’re going into a playoff.” Man, talk about the biggest letdown ever.” I was like, Well, let’s go do this.

It felt good to win. It really wasn’t until the next day that I think it really hit me that I beat a lot of really talented players. When I get going, I can compete with at least anyone on this tour. I don’t know about the other tours, but when I play my best I can really hang with most people. It was just encouraging, and I’m looking forward to the next events.

After I won, I drove to Enterprise, Alabama, which is a couple hours south of Pine Mountain. I went to see my grandparents, my mom’s parents. I don’t get to see them a lot, so I was like, I’ll just drive down there, instead of driving five hours home. I got there pretty quickly.

My grandma had a home-cooked meal prepared for me. We had a pork tenderloin, some taters and bread—some really good Southern cooking. They cook every morning, every night, so it was a no-brainer that I would stop by for a visit.

My grandfather, Ron Rumple, was really athletic, and my dad, has really good hand-eye-coordination where he just picks up anything and can be really good at it. He’s a really good ping-pong player, and so maybe that rubbed off. He played a lot of golf, but he wasn’t the one who really got me into golf. It was mostly just me going out and finding something to spend my time doing.

Actually, my very first time playing, I remember I was with my dad at a little public course. I didn’t know you couldn’t tee the ball up in the fairway. So, we got back, and I told my dad, “Man, I’m pretty good at this. I should keep playing and see if I get any better.” My dad then told me I couldn’t tee the ball up in the fairway. “I didn’t want to tell you, because it was your first time,” he said. Then I thought, This is going to be a little harder than I thought.

I didn’t get into golf until I was 11 or 12. I got hurt, but I could still swing the club, so I went to the golf course because I needed something to do. I picked golf up fairly quickly. I think the hand-eye coordination was a big thing, just to be able to put the clubface on the ball for the first time.