Player’s Take: Stoney Crouch
September 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
Stoney Crouch picked up Tuesday where he left off last week, in the thick of contention of another LOCALiQ Series tournament. Just four days after capturing The Classic at Callaway Gardens, Crouch opened with a 5-under 67 in Auburn, Ala., as he attempts to win two LOCALiQ Series tournaments in a row. Golf, however, isn’t the only thing at which Crouch excels. The Lipscomb University graduate can hold his own at cornhole, he plays a mean game of ping-pong with his own “legit” equipment and has a connection to a former NFL quarterback.
After I won at Callaway Gardens, I got a lot of texts from a lot of the numbers that I didn’t even have saved with names. So, I had to go through and figure out who it was who was texting me. It was a good problem to have as a lot of people reached out, and I was humbled by how many people congratulated me and everything.
The ending of the tournament at Callaway Gardens was really unusual. There were no scoreboards anywhere on the course. When I had that putt on 18, honestly, I thought if I two-putted it, I had a good chance to win. I told myself, “Let’s go ahead and make this thing and end on a good note.” I rolled it in, then I went inside to sign my scorecard, and I saw a few players standing there along with TOUR staff members.
I didn’t know what was going on, and I wasn’t going to ask anything. I was going to wait for someone to congratulate me or tell me I didn’t win, whatever. So, we all did our cards, and I noticed one of the TOUR staff is looking over my shoulder, and he’s trying to see my score. He sees it, and whispers “six” to Claudio (Rivas, the official scorekeeper), meaning 6-under, my score for the day.
He then says, “20-under,” which was my overall score, and he gives me a thumbs-up. At that point, I think I’ve won. He’s giving me a thumbs-up. And then a minute later, he says, “OK, Stoney, you’re going into a playoff.” Man, talk about the biggest letdown ever.” I was like, Well, let’s go do this.
It felt good to win. It really wasn’t until the next day that I think it really hit me that I beat a lot of really talented players. When I get going, I can compete with at least anyone on this tour. I don’t know about the other tours, but when I play my best I can really hang with most people. It was just encouraging, and I’m looking forward to the next events.
After I won, I drove to Enterprise, Alabama, which is a couple hours south of Pine Mountain. I went to see my grandparents, my mom’s parents. I don’t get to see them a lot, so I was like, I’ll just drive down there, instead of driving five hours home. I got there pretty quickly.
My grandma had a home-cooked meal prepared for me. We had a pork tenderloin, some taters and bread—some really good Southern cooking. They cook every morning, every night, so it was a no-brainer that I would stop by for a visit.
My grandfather, Ron Rumple, was really athletic, and my dad, has really good hand-eye-coordination where he just picks up anything and can be really good at it. He’s a really good ping-pong player, and so maybe that rubbed off. He played a lot of golf, but he wasn’t the one who really got me into golf. It was mostly just me going out and finding something to spend my time doing.
Actually, my very first time playing, I remember I was with my dad at a little public course. I didn’t know you couldn’t tee the ball up in the fairway. So, we got back, and I told my dad, “Man, I’m pretty good at this. I should keep playing and see if I get any better.” My dad then told me I couldn’t tee the ball up in the fairway. “I didn’t want to tell you, because it was your first time,” he said. Then I thought, This is going to be a little harder than I thought.
I didn’t get into golf until I was 11 or 12. I got hurt, but I could still swing the club, so I went to the golf course because I needed something to do. I picked golf up fairly quickly. I think the hand-eye coordination was a big thing, just to be able to put the clubface on the ball for the first time.
The last month or so playing on @pgatourcanada have been exciting! I’ve been fortunate enough to not only play some great golf courses but get to see some cool cities along the way. (Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, and Lethbridge) It was nice to get a week off to rest and to get ready for Windsor this week! 1st round starts tomorrow ready to get after it!
As far as hobbies away from the golf course, I love to play ping-pong, I love to snow ski, and play pool. Really, I like any of those bar-type games. I’m kind of embarrassingly good at cornhole because I spend so much time doing it.
I have never entered a legit cornhole tournament. I’ve played in church tournaments for cornhole and stuff like that, but never a these-guys-are-good tournament.
Once you learn how to throw the bags properly, you can do well. I feel like I can go up against anyone at cornhole. It’s not like I’m practicing every day, but give me 30 minutes to practice, and I feel like I can play against anybody. I’m definitely a scratch cornhole player, but I’m actually probably an even better ping-pong player.
I went to Lipscomb (University), and I actually won the dorm ping-pong tournament. We had at least 25-30 guys entered. If you lived in the dorm, you could sign up and play. We had probably 10 tables, and we just whittled it down to the guys who were winning.
Technically, I didn’t win outright because when I got to the semifinal round, it was me, two varsity tennis players and another guy. One of the guys who had lost in one of the earlier matches was like, “Hey, we’re playing for $100.” And the fourth semifinalist said, “These athletes, they can’t accept money.” He was right because of NCAA rules. So, the three of us had to forfeit.
We played our own semifinal match and championship, and I beat both the tennis guys, so I was the winner, but I didn’t get to claim the $100.
My dad is a pretty good ping-pong player, so when I was young, he got me playing early. Actually, I have a really good $100 ping-pong paddle, which is kind of embarrassing to say, but it’s a legit paddle, and once I get going with that thing, the spin that it puts on the ball is just so that nobody can hit it back. Yeah, it may be cheating a little bit, but it’s fun.
When I was really little, like 5 or 6, we lived in New Orleans. my dad would come home from work, and he would buy these bags of whiffle balls. We’d go out in the street every day with hockey sticks—I’m telling you, it was every day—and we’d just bang those whiffle balls back and forth at each other. And I think that really helped develop my hand-eye coordination, just the motion of the golf swing and just the swing in general.
I have a younger sister Steeley, who’s about a year younger than me. She’s actually at Vanderbilt right now studying to be a perfusionist. It’s really kind of a niche position in the surgery room. It’s a two-year program after her undergrad time, and it’s really tough to get in because I think there are only 10 to 15 in the class, and that’s every year.
I don’t know where “Steeley” came from. Every time I ask my parents, it seems that they always give a different story, and it just kind of flowed. I don’t know if there was one thing that was like “we’re going to name her Steeley.”
I haven’t ever met my namesake, Stoney Case, the NFL quarterback. My parents grew up going to watch him play at Permian High in Odessa, Texas, and they knew Stoney Case’s parents really well. When I was born, his mom came over to the house and brought some football cards, and an NFL football signed by him. I still have those today.
If I only had one more meal to eat, sushi would be my last meal, for sure, 100 percent. I could pound sushi all night.
My girlfriend, Hillary Reader, is from Louisville, Kentucky, and so she kind of got me into the bourbon scene a little bit. I like to have a nice glass of bourbon every now and then. I don’t really drink much of anything other than water and coffee, so it’s water, coffee or a glass of bourbon if I’m feeling good.
Once I was in my car, the first call I made after winning was to Hillary. I think she already knew I had won, and I think she was waiting for me to call her. She actually just closed on her brand-new house last Thursday, and for me to win Friday and for her to close on her house on Thursday, it was an exciting couple of days.
