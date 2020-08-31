After three weeks in Georgia, LOCALiQ Series heads to Alabama

AUBURN, Alabama—After three successful tournaments in Georgia, two in Alpharetta and one in Pine Mountain, the LOCALiQ Series is leaving the Peach State behind for Alabama and this week’s Invitational at Auburn University Club. Tournament action begins Tuesday.

It’s a fast turnaround, with The Classic at Callaway Gardens ending last Friday and the 54-hole event at the Auburn University Club beginning a little more than 80 hours later. Last week, Stoney Crouch stopped Bryson Nimmer’s stranglehold on LOCALiQ Series tournament victories by defeating Hayden Shieh in a three-hole playoff. Nimmer, winner of the first two tournaments, Shieh, a two-time runner-up, and Crouch are 1-2-3 on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings as the Series approaches its season halfway mark.

Concluding this week is The Southern Company Swing, with Nimmer and Shieh the only two players still in the running for the $7,500 first prize based on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings. The Southern Company Swing rewards the player who accumulates the most points in the Series’ first four tournaments. Nimmer holds a 456-point lead over Shieh, who mathematically could capture the first prize if he wins The Invitational at Auburn University Club and Nimmer finishes outside the top 15. The second-place finisher will walk away with $2,500, courtesy of the Southern Company.

Nimmer has been the best player through three tournaments, adding a tie for 14th last week to go with his two wins. After his two close calls, Shieh is looking to break through with a victory, while Crouch has progressively gotten better with each tournament after missing the cut and tying for 36th prior to his win. One thing he has going for him is he has yet to shoot anything except an under-par score in each of his eight rounds.

“The first couple of events, I didn’t play great, missing the cut on the number at the first tournament and then finishing in the 30s in the second event,” Crouch said of his start. With a victory now secured after playing with the leaders in the final group Friday and making a nine-foot birdie putt on the final hole of regulation to force a playoff with Shieh, Crouch hopes to build on his three-hole extra-session triumph.



“I’m really looking forward to the last half of the events to see if I can get in the top two and secure a sponsor exemption for a (PGA) TOUR event next year,” Crouch added about the benefits that come from a high points-standing finish.

The Auburn University Club, located minutes from the Auburn campus, is home to both the men’s and women’s Tiger teams. The course, opened in 1999, surrounds Yarbrough Lake and boasts Saugahatchee Creek as part of its border. Former Auburn golfer Bill Bergin designed the course. Players will test their skills this week at the par-72, 7,354-yard layout

Playing on the LOCALiQ Series for the first time is Brazil’s Alex Rocha, who won the first—and only—2020 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event, the Estrella del Mar Open in March. Shortly after Rocha’s victory in Mazatlan, the Tour indefinitely postponed its schedule due to COVID-19 issues.



The only amateur in the field is an accomplished one—Andy Ogletree. The Georgia Tech product won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort. Ogletree has played in three PGA TOUR events in 2020, missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the RBC Heritage and the Memorial Tournament. Ogletree will play in the Masters Tournament in November by virtue of that U.S. Amateur triumph. Ogletree was at one time 4-down in his finals match with John Augenstein but rallied for a 2-and-1 win. Ogletree is playing this week as a sponsor’s exemption, as are Akshay Bhatia and Sean Busch.



Twenty-seven of the top-30 on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings are playing this week. The only players absent are Americans Isaiah Salinda, Michael Buttacavoli and Eric Steger. Besides Americans holding down the top-four positions on the points list (Nimmer, Shieh, Crouch and Patrick Cover), international players have represented well, with Raul Pereda (Mexico, No. 5), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina, No. 9), Linus Lilliedahl (Sweden, No. 14) and Camilo Aguado (Colombia, No. 16).