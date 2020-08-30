-
Goodbye, Georgia, hello Alabama
August 30, 2020
By Jorge Fernández Valdés, Special to PGATOURLA.COM
- This week the Argentine band will be in Auburn to play the fourth event of the LOCALiQ Series.
Editor's Note: Argentina’s Jorge Fernández Valdés continues to share adventures with his compatriots Tommy Cocha, Leandro Marelli, Andrés Gallegos and Matías Lezcano as they experience the sights along the LOCALiQ Series trail. Last week, Fernández Valdés and his travel companions played at The Classic at Callaway Gardens, the final of three Georgia tournaments. This week, they travel just across the border into Alabama where already they experienced, among other things, a time-zone change that seemed to stop the hands of the clock.
AUBURN, Alabama –After four weeks and three tournaments in Georgia, we’ve traveled to another state. I think it’s time to take stock of what the LOCALiQ Series has been like for my fellow adventurers, Cocha, Lezcano, Gallegos, Marelli and me.
The most important thing is that after several months where we were not able to play golf, we returned to competition. Looking back, that is priceless. Being able to do what you are passionate about gives me a happiness that is difficult to describe in words.
The Series, created by the PGA TOUR to give competition opportunities to the members of its International Tours, has been a great success. I can assure you that we are delighted with the Series as we are almost halfway to that final event, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at Atlantis Bahamas. Only the top-78 on the points standings after the seventh tournament qualify, so every shot, every round and every tournament counts.
I think my time in Georgia was positive, although last week at The Classic at Callaway Gardens I didn’t make the cut. I did not play well the first day, and although I improved on the second, I was well outside the cutline. Callaway Gardens is a short golf course, where getting off the tee was key to birdie opportunities.
It was one of those weeks where if you’re not hitting straight and you put the ball on the wrong side of the rough, you get in trouble. That was me during my two days. What am I going to tell you? This is golf. I always come out wanting to not only make the cut but to also fight to win the tournament. It doesn't always happen. There are rounds in which you are simply not plugged in, you don’t hit it well and obviously the ball doesn’t go in the hole.
The key in this sport is patience, and I confess that I am a somewhat temperamental player. Even though I seem calm when things don’t go my way, I usually get moody. At those times, the only thing left is to pass the bitter drink and focus on what follows. That’s why I began preparing early for Alabama.
Although I did not have the week I expected, I was very aware of Tommy’s great play and how close he came to winning. After the second event in Alpharetta, Ga., Tommy traveled to Orlando and won a small tournament there. I think that was definitely the key to giving him the confidence he needed last week.
On the second day, he played incredibly—shooting a 63. Although he did not close the tournament as he surely expected (he made a couple of bogeys that cost him), I know his sixth-place finish was another step in him reaching the objectives he has outlined for himself in the LOCALiQ Series.
Marelli also played well and finished in the top 10. While Gallegos recovered from what happened at Echelon Golf Club—shooting a low first-day score but missing the cut—he did make the cut this past week and finished the tournament turning in a couple of good third- and fourth-round scorecards. In short, it was a week in which the Argentine band stood out quite well.
Through three tournaments in the LOCALiQ Series, I’m 44th in the Race to The Bahamas points. I feel I have more and more rhythm of competition, and I think in the next tournaments I will give myself a chance to win.
On Friday afternoon we left the house that we had rented in Georgia to go directly to what will be our “headquarters” in Alabama. The time change we had was curious. We left around 2 p.m., and when we got here to a state that observes Central Daylight Time, it was still 2 p.m. It was a journey of almost an hour that seems to have not been recorded in time.
When we realized that detail, we laughed and took advantage of the fact that it was still early to go to see the course where we will play The Invitational at Auburn University Club that starts Tuesday. Although we only played nine holes, we were able to get an idea of what that fourth event of the LOCALiQ Series will be like. It’s a long course with the rough lower than last week. The greens are fast, so I don’t think the scores will be that low.
This week we are not all going to stay in the same house. Tommy rented a small apartment, and he will stay with Andrés and Puma Domínguez, who played his first LOCALiQ Series tournament last week. I am in a house with Matías, Leandro and a new member of our group, Chilean Horacio León.
Horacio arrived a week ago, and since we have been friends for many years, we invited him to share the house with us. Although he seems like a quiet guy at first, those of us who know him understand how much fun he is. He has many golf anecdotes and is a very experienced player.
Just like we do on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, we have sought to integrate with players from other countries, as well. There are several of the Americans we know well, like Eric Steger, MJ Maguire, Patrick Newcomb and Michael Buttacavoli. We also spent last week with Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz, who introduced us to Aaron Terrazas. We did not know Aaron, but he’s a great guy, and I think in the next few days we will have a few dinners together.
That’s what’s great about the LOCALiQ Series. It brings so many of us from so many parts of the world together, and we’re able to rekindle old friendships and make new ones.
