Goodbye, Georgia, hello Alabama

I think my time in Georgia was positive, although last week at The Classic at Callaway Gardens I didn’t make the cut. I did not play well the first day, and although I improved on the second, I was well outside the cutline. Callaway Gardens is a short golf course, where getting off the tee was key to birdie opportunities.

It was one of those weeks where if you’re not hitting straight and you put the ball on the wrong side of the rough, you get in trouble. That was me during my two days. What am I going to tell you? This is golf. I always come out wanting to not only make the cut but to also fight to win the tournament. It doesn't always happen. There are rounds in which you are simply not plugged in, you don’t hit it well and obviously the ball doesn’t go in the hole.

The key in this sport is patience, and I confess that I am a somewhat temperamental player. Even though I seem calm when things don’t go my way, I usually get moody. At those times, the only thing left is to pass the bitter drink and focus on what follows. That’s why I began preparing early for Alabama.

Although I did not have the week I expected, I was very aware of Tommy’s great play and how close he came to winning. After the second event in Alpharetta, Ga., Tommy traveled to Orlando and won a small tournament there. I think that was definitely the key to giving him the confidence he needed last week.

On the second day, he played incredibly—shooting a 63. Although he did not close the tournament as he surely expected (he made a couple of bogeys that cost him), I know his sixth-place finish was another step in him reaching the objectives he has outlined for himself in the LOCALiQ Series.

Marelli also played well and finished in the top 10. While Gallegos recovered from what happened at Echelon Golf Club—shooting a low first-day score but missing the cut—he did make the cut this past week and finished the tournament turning in a couple of good third- and fourth-round scorecards. In short, it was a week in which the Argentine band stood out quite well.

Through three tournaments in the LOCALiQ Series, I’m 44th in the Race to The Bahamas points. I feel I have more and more rhythm of competition, and I think in the next tournaments I will give myself a chance to win.

On Friday afternoon we left the house that we had rented in Georgia to go directly to what will be our “headquarters” in Alabama. The time change we had was curious. We left around 2 p.m., and when we got here to a state that observes Central Daylight Time, it was still 2 p.m. It was a journey of almost an hour that seems to have not been recorded in time.