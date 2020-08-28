-
Crouch outlasts Shieh in Callaway Gardens playoff
August 28, 2020
By Staff, PGATOURLA.COM
- Crouch birdied the third hole of a sudden death playoff to secure the victory at Callaway Gardens. (Media/PGA TOUR)
PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia—Stoney Crouch had no idea where he stood on the leaderboard after making par at the 15th hole during the final round of The Classic at Callaway Gardens. He just knew he better make some birdies coming in. The second-year pro did just that, three in a row to finish regulation, then he rolled in a three-foot birdie putt on the third extra hole to defeat Hayden Shieh for the biggest win of his pro career. Crouch shot rounds of 64-66-66 to capture the $16,000 payday, the 500 Race to The Bahamas points that went to the winner and a $5,000 bonus from Callaway Resort & Gardens. Not a bad week’s work.
“My thought process was I had never shot 20-under in a tournament. So, I was like, if I could shoot 20-under, win or lose, I would be happy,” Crouch said following his victory. “That meant I needed to shoot 6-under today. That was my goal. It wasn’t that I needed to shoot this number to win, I just wanted to shoot 20-under. Win or lose, a guy shoots 21, I shake his hand and say good job. Twenty was barely enough.”
Crouch’s run of birdies that earned him a spot in the playoff opposite fellow Mackenzie Tour player Shieh began at the 16th, a hole shape that had given him trouble all week.
“I hit a really good drive. I usually draw the ball, and on that hole you have to hit a cut,” he explained. “Today, I thought, I’m just going to swing left as hard as I can and hold the (club) face open. It just cut perfectly with the fairway.”Crouch in action during today's final round at Callaway Gardens. (Media/PGA TOUR)
From 218 yards, Crouch landed his second-shot approach on the back of the green and two-putted from 35 feet. On No. 17, he hit what he called “probably the best shot of the day.” Crouch dropped his 9-iron tee shot onto the front of the green between the hole and the fringe not to tap-in range, but close. On the 18th hole, Crouch, a former Lipscomb University golfer, rolled in a nine footer from the left side of the green, a putt he didn’t know he had to have but one that ultimately got him into the playoff.
“I had no idea where I stood. Not knowing where I was, I thought if I birdied one of the last two I had a chance,” said Crouch who birdied both holes but then signed his scorecard only to find out he was in a playoff. “I was a little surprised,” he added.
Shieh was able to force the playoff by matching Crouch’s performance, birdieing the final three holes. It was Shieh’s second LOCALiQ Series runner-up performance. He also finished second at the Alpharetta Classic, at 18-under, but came up four shots short of winner Bryson Nimmer. This week, he made it to 20-under.
“I’m Mr. Second Place,” he joked. “I made a lot of good shots out there. I set a goal after [Thursday’s] round to get to 20-under. That’s what I figured it would take to win. Unfortunately, the playoff didn’t go that great.”
Crouch’s putter temporarily let him down in the playoff as he missed back-to-back putts on the first two extra holes, On the first playoff hole, No. 1 on the Mountain Course, he missed a seven-footer for birdie that would have clinched the win. He then missed a six-footer on No. 17 that extended the playoff. Crouch finally sealed the win basically replicating his 18th-hole putt from regulation only six feet closer.
“I rolled it well this week, I hit it solid and missed in all the right spots. I was fortunate to come out on top,” he said. “My game feels good right now, and things are clicking. I’m looking forward to next week.”
Crouch improved to third on The Race to The Bahamas Points Standings.
Did you know Stoney Crouch is named after Stoney Case, a former University of New Mexico quarterback who played in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions in the late-1990s?
Race to The Bahamas Points Standings
Through The Classic at Callaway Gardens
Pos.
Player (Home Tour)
Points
1
Bryson Nimmer (Mackenzie Tour)
1,056.0
2
Hayden Shieh (Mackenzie Tour)
600.0
3
Stoney Crouch (Mackenzie Tour)
517.5
4
Patrick Cover (PGA TOUR Series-China)
271.1
5
Raúl Pereda (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
266.4
6
Alex Smalley (Mackenzie Tour)
260.0
7
Isaiah Salinda (Mackenzie Tour)
215.6
8
Justin Suh (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
209.4
9
Alejandro Tosti (PGA TOUR Latinoamérica)
208.3
10
Carson Young (Mackenzie Tour)
184.3
Note: The first two players are the Southern Company Southern Swing leaders
Key Information
With one tournament remaining in the Southern Company Swing, Bryson Nimmer still leads in the chase that rewards a $7,500 first prize from Southern Company to the player who earns the most points during the LOCALiQ Series’ first four events. The Southern Company Swing ends next week at The Invitational at Auburn University Club. The second-place finisher earns $2,500. Nimmer entered this week’s tournament with 1,000 points and added 56 with his tie for 14th at Callaway Gardens. He did not sew up the title, though, as Hayden Shieh could still mathematically pass Nimmer if Shieh wins next week and Nimmer finishes outside the top 20 or misses the cut.
The No. 1 player in the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings at the conclusion of the final event of the season, the LOCALiQ Series Championship at the Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, earns a PGA TOUR start at a 2020-21 PGA TOUR event.
The top-78 eligible players on the Race to The Bahamas Points Standings following the final event of the season, the Classic at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will also qualify for the LOCALiQ Series Championship.
Hayden Shieh got into the playoff by making birdie on his 54th hole, using a left-hand-low putting stroke. He had putted traditionally all tournament, including on the front nine Friday. “I haven’t been putting that well, so I tried left-hand low on No. 9. I canned a 15-footer,” Shieh said. He went back to his regular stroke on No. 10 for the three-foot birdie he made there, but then at No. 11, he went left-hand low again. “Maybe we’ll give it another shot,” he said of his thinking at the time, a good choice as he made a six-foot birdie. Then, facing the biggest putt of the tournament, he opted for the left-hand-low approach again on No. 18 in regulation, making a birdie to get to 20-under. “Honestly, I was pretty haphazard about how I decided to use that grip. Usually my misses are pulls. So, for every putt I had that was right to left, I went left-hand low.”Shieh was the runner-up for the second time in three LOCALiQ Series starts. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Thirty-six-hole leaders Eric Steger and Alex Smalley both struggled on the final day playing in the same group with eventual champion Stoney Crouch. Steger shot a 1-under 71, while Smalley shot a 72—12 strokes worse than the 60 he fired 24 hours earlier. Steger tied for seventh, and Smalley tied for ninth.
Eric Steger was at 18-under for the tournament after he made birdie at No. 11. But a bogey at No. 13 and a double bogey at the 15th ended any chance he had at winning.
Three players from Latin America—Argentina’s Tommy Cocha and Leandro Marelli and Colombia’s Camilo Aguado—all finished inside the top 10. Aguado had the best week, tying for fourth with Sweden’s Linus Lilliedahl. Cocha finished sixth, and Marelli tied for ninth.
Race to The Bahamas Points Standings leader Bryson Nimmer didn’t win his third consecutive LOCALiQ Series tournament, but he still posted a solid tournament. Friday, he shot a 6-under 66 to finish at 14-under. He tied for 14th. Nimmer is a combined 52-under through three tournaments. He has made 61 birdies and an eagle.
Patrick Cover moved up 10 spots on the leaderboard with his best-round-of-the-day 63 that included a double bogey on his second hole. Cover opened 65-69 and eventually finished third on the strength of Friday’s 9-under effort. After the birdie-double bogey start to his day, he settled for three pars then made 10 birdies over his final 13 holes.
In the fairway off No. 1, @stoneyknight. #LOCALiQSeries pic.twitter.com/FYsda17oEm— Mackenzie Tour (@PGATOURCanada) August 28, 2020
Quotable
“This Tour is strong. There are a lot of good players. They could easily have two more of these Tours and have as deep of fields.” –Stoney Crouch
“This is big, big for me. In college, I was OK. It seems like every year I keep getting a little better, which is why I keep playing.” –Stoney Crouch
“It was so great of Callaway Gardens to sweeten the pot with that $5,000 bonus. That was really great and makes a big difference.” –Stoney Crouch
“I’m Mr. Second Place.” –Hayden Shieh on his runner-up finishes at both the Alpharetta Classic and this week.
“I’ve been hitting on that right side of that fairway the entire time this week. I had a feeling I was going to get a flier off the lie I had. I figured I’d have more green to chip with if I went long. My ball over the green was sitting down in the Bermuda. I didn’t know how it was going to come out. It came out a little dead.” –Hayden Shieh on his travails on the first playoff hole, an extra session he extended by making a 25-foot par putt
“This was probably the best putting round of my life. I got off to a shaky start, with a double (bogey) on the easy par-5. That wasn’t the funniest start.” –Patrick Cover
“I just got the putter really hot. I was making a lot of putts between 10 and 25 feet.” –Patrick Cover
“This was definitely good, to shoot 19-under, and I left a good amount of strokes out there [Thursday] and then that double (bogey) today. But it was a nice week.” –Patrick Cover
“It was a very similar round to my first round. It was just a very solid game all around. I hit a lot of fairways, which helps out here because the greens are really small.” –Linus Lilliedahl
“The putter was good. Not as good as [Thursday], but I still managed to get some birdies in.” –Linus Lilliedahl
“I always stick to my routine. I have a workout plan, a practice plan. I’m definitely going to build on the confidence of this week, wherever I finish.” –Linus Lilliedahl
Next LOCALiQ Series Tournament:
September 1-3
The Invitational at Auburn University Club
Auburn University Club
Auburn, Alabama
Third-Round Weather:
Overcast and cooler. High of 87. Wind variable at 6-9 mph.
